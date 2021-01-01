« previous next »
Cricket World Cup 2023

Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 08:48:12 pm
Im fine with the new format now that England are alright at this format. 1991 and 2019 had this format and made the final. All the years in between, different formats, came nowhere.
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #281 on: Today at 08:01:51 am
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 06:30:52 pm
Tomorrows game should be a stormer.

It has produced some cracking ODIs over the years. But right now I think the two sides are going in opposite directions when it comes to the 50 over format. South Africa are in great form and don't seem to have any glaring weaknesses. Australia seem to not give a shit about ODIs right now and have lost 4 out of their last 5 completed ODIs. Always gonna struggle in India when Adam Zamper is your best spinner.

I fancy South Africa to win this one quite comfortably.

Going to be interesting what the pitch is like. Was awful in the IPL. But they have sacked the curator so who knows.

I think England play India here too towards the end of the group stage.
Last Edit: Today at 08:04:30 am by CheshireDave
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #282 on: Today at 08:04:13 am
Aussies have gone very old school it seems. A lot of the Test team in there. Quality seamers obviously but very little in the spin department. And both Marnus and Smith batting together feels a bit old fashioned these days. You could say England have similar in Malan and Root but I think both of them are more adapt at ticking along at a quicker rate.
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #283 on: Today at 08:10:18 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:04:13 am
You could say England have similar in Malan and Root but I think both of them are more adapt at ticking along at a quicker rate.

Certainly Malan is. Smith and Labuschagne score at a touch over 85 and Malan goes at a SR of nearly 100.

I think Cummins has made it quite clear over the years and in recent interviews he's not a fan of ODIs.

I just don't think Australia have been daring enough with their squad selection. Especially for a WC in India. Or perhaps there just isn't any good spinners in Australia right now.


By the way, what's the 128 mean after your name?
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #284 on: Today at 08:56:54 am
Thought Id work my career best into my username. Thanks for asking. I did toy with Crosby Nick 7/28.

Its actually the work of SP I think - I commented recently Id had 127 different user names on here. Think I was briefly Cheshire Dave wasnt I? :D
Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 21,947
  JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #285 on: Today at 09:07:56 am
Australia have the players to win it if they apply themselves well but I do agree with the feeling that they're not quite on it or up for it right now. The pitch has been totally re-laid at Lucknow so it'll be interesting to see how it plays.

South Africa put into bat first.
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:10:03 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 08:56:54 am
Thought I’d work my career best into my username. Thanks for asking. I did toy with Crosby Nick 7/28.

It’s actually the work of SP I think - I commented recently I’d had 127 different user names on here. Think I was briefly Cheshire Dave wasn’t I? :D

Haha quite possibly, mate. Your name changes that often it is hard to keep track.

Back to the cricket.. Australia win the toss and are fielding first. No Alex Carey for them. The Yorkshireman Josh Inglis comes in for him behind the stumps.
Last Edit: Today at 09:33:45 am by CheshireDave
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:38:13 am
Another crap crowd for one of the biggest games of the tournament. Great.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,322
  feck off
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:42:37 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:38:13 am
Another crap crowd for one of the biggest games of the tournament. Great.

"but people are at work blah blah blah"

excuses excuses.

as I think that gideon haigh once said, the issue with indian cricket is that they don't give a shit about anyone else.
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #289 on: Today at 09:48:19 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:42:37 am
"but people are at work blah blah blah"

excuses excuses.

as I think that gideon haigh once said, the issue with indian cricket is that they don't give a shit about anyone else.

On Twitter a lot of people seem to be blaming it on ticket sales mismanagement. Blaming a company called 'bookmyshow' mostly it seems. Fans trying to buy tickets but it coming up as sold out yet half of the stadium is empty.

Others saying the ticket prices are too high.

It is embarrassing though. But I am sure the ICC and BCCI will find someone to blame.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,322
  feck off
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #290 on: Today at 09:54:56 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:48:19 am
On Twitter a lot of people seem to be blaming it on ticket sales mismanagement. Blaming a company called 'bookmyshow' mostly it seems. Fans trying to buy tickets but it coming up as sold out yet half of the stadium is empty.

Others saying the ticket prices are too high.

It is embarrassing though. But I am sure the ICC and BCCI will find someone to blame.

from what I've read about the ticketing it does sound like a complete fucking farce in a lot of ways. late decisions on locations of games, needing paper tickets despite ordering online, massive queues etc.

but in general I do wonder if there's reallky the appetite for attending 'neutral' games in india though. maybe a non workday might be different. maybe.

it's also obviously not helped by being played in such a massive ground. big grounds are great when they've got a lot of people in but it also takes a lot of people in there for them not to look pretty empty.
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #291 on: Today at 10:04:35 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 09:54:56 am
it's also obviously not helped by being played in such a massive ground. big grounds are great when they've got a lot of people in but it also takes a lot of people in there for them not to look pretty empty.

Good point. They are playing Netherlands v Bangladesh at Eden Gardens and Netherlands v Afghanistan in this massive stadium in Lucknow :lmao
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,947
  JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #292 on: Today at 10:08:49 am
The schedule wasn't finalised until pretty late I believe. That doesn't help. When it was staged over here in 2019, you could book tickets for games 18 months in advance. That surely plays a big part in it. India is a massive country and they do love their cricket as we know, but visually it doesn't look great. The stadiums are so big that it can be half full but 30,000 could be there, but it'll look poor on the eye.

The crowds do improve throughout the day though, especially midweek as people finish work and the like. But yeah, poor and late planning does seem like a part of it.
voodoo ray

  Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,322
  feck off
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #293 on: Today at 10:08:49 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 10:04:35 am
Good point. They are playing Netherlands v Bangladesh at Eden Gardens and Netherlands v Afghanistan in this massive stadium in Lucknow :lmao

I don't really know what you do about that, I mean for the game/tv/etc it'd be better played in a smaller ground to make a better atmosphere etc but how do you tell a member of the dutch team (for example) that no, you don't get to play at eden gardens?
CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #294 on: Today at 10:20:05 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on Today at 10:08:49 am
how do you tell a member of the dutch team (for example) that no, you don't get to play at eden gardens?

Quite easily. But is it an iconic stadium when there is a couple of thousand fans in a behemoth of a stadium?

Anyway it is what it is. Hopefully crowds will improve towards the end of the tournament and fans who wants tickets can acquire them.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Nick110581

  Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
  Hearts Jurgen
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #295 on: Today at 10:41:05 am
Very good start from SA with some big hitters to come.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Scottymuser

  Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,403
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #296 on: Today at 10:59:41 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:10:18 am
Certainly Malan is. Smith and Labuschagne score at a touch over 85 and Malan goes at a SR of nearly 100.

I think Cummins has made it quite clear over the years and in recent interviews he's not a fan of ODIs.

I just don't think Australia have been daring enough with their squad selection. Especially for a WC in India. Or perhaps there just isn't any good spinners in Australia right now.


By the way, what's the 128 mean after your name?

In terms of spinners, best thing we can do is look at the last couple years of the Marsh Cup (their OD Cup) to see which spinners have performed well.

In 2021/22, there were  : Ben Manenti took 11 at an average of 33.45 and economy of 5.12; Tom Andrews took 8 wickets for 38 @ 5.24; Ashton Agar (off only 2 matches) took 6  for 17 @5.18; and then Adam Zampa (from 2) took 4  for 23.75 @5.  In the 2022/23 edition, a new guy called Lloyd Pope topped the wickets with 9 for 23.44 @6.42; took  Matt Kuhnemann took 6 for 38.33 @5.89; Tanveer Sangha took 5 for 14.6 @3.42; Adam Zampa took 5 for 16.8  @4.66; Tom Andrews took 5 for 33.4  @5.62.

So what I see is inconsistent players, where only Tom Andrews really put his hand up in both the last 2 seasons of the cup, but has a n average economy, and a poor strike rate (and is bad with the bat); so they went for the two (Agar and Zampa) who had been the men in possession. 

You are also under-rating Adam Zampa - 86 ODIS, 142 wickets for an average of 29.42, SR of 31 and economy of 5.54 is pretty damn good - Rashid (our premier spinner) in his 128 matches has 185 wickets with an average 32.71, SR of 34.6 and economy of 5.66, so clearly worse in every metric compared to Zampa.  In fact, if you look at all spinners from the 10 WC teams since  2019 in ODIs that have bowled in at least 15 innings, there are 33 bowlers who have done this.  Of these 33, he has the most wickets (100), the best average (26.49), the best SR (29.1) - BUT an economy of 5.45 puts him soilidly middle of the pck (around 20th) - but he takes so many wickets you can excuse that (the only other person with a SR of under 30 has an economy of 5.75; then there are only 5 more than have a SR of lower than 37, and only 2 have a economy of better than 5.3)
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #297 on: Today at 11:37:27 am
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 09:48:19 am
On Twitter a lot of people seem to be blaming it on ticket sales mismanagement. Blaming a company called 'bookmyshow' mostly it seems. Fans trying to buy tickets but it coming up as sold out yet half of the stadium is empty.

Others saying the ticket prices are too high.

It is embarrassing though. But I am sure the ICC and BCCI will find someone to blame.
The first bit is true. I've been checking for tickets for England vs South Africa and it's been shown as sold out for the last month. There was a small window which opened however they put up only tickets that cost 350GBP!

Yeah, it's a Saturday day nighter in a big city between two excellent teams but I'm very sceptical it is sold out. Chances are it'll end up being half empty as usual on the day.
Fiasco

  Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,947
  JFT96.
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #298 on: Today at 11:43:00 am
de Kock is so good to watch. Such a shame he's jacking it in after this World Cup aside from the T20 stuff. Back-to-back hundreds now with that 6 to start this tournament.
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #299 on: Today at 11:48:29 am
Wake up and we're in a good position! Good to see.
Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #300 on: Today at 11:59:05 am
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:37:27 am
The first bit is true. I've been checking for tickets for England vs South Africa and it's been shown as sold out for the last month. There was a small window which opened however they put up only tickets that cost 350GBP!

Yeah, it's a Saturday day nighter in a big city between two excellent teams but I'm very sceptical it is sold out. Chances are it'll end up being half empty as usual on the day.
Speak of the devil! Got a notification that tickets were available. No idea how after they were sold out for a month  ::)

Not cheap though. Cheapest seats available set me back the equivalent of 60£. And that's from the official seller. No wonder people aren't going.
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #301 on: Today at 12:08:44 pm
Great knock by de Kock. Pity on the way he got out.

CheshireDave

  quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #302 on: Today at 12:23:58 pm
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 11:59:05 am
Speak of the devil! Got a notification that tickets were available. No idea how after they were sold out for a month  ::)

Not cheap though. Cheapest seats available set me back the equivalent of 60£. And that's from the official seller. No wonder people aren't going.

Yeah sounds like piss poor organisation all round. A real pity if fans are being priced out or not even being able to buy tickets! Anyway, hope you enjoy the game if you do end up going.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #303 on: Today at 12:43:09 pm
SA on for a good score although Markram just gone. Is wickets in hand the key thing after 30-40 overs these days, or are runs on the board more important? Weve seen how innings can run out of steam.

What would you rather be after 40 overs:

260/6 or 220/2?
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #304 on: Today at 12:44:04 pm
Markram with a good 50 but then quite the loose shot to get out on 56.

Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #305 on: Today at 12:49:50 pm
Klaasen down now. 267/5
Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #306 on: Today at 01:06:07 pm
Jansen is struggling a bit here. Is he a bit high at 7? Thought he was a tall bowler who can bat a bit or is he a genuine all rounder?

And as I type that he smokes a big 6!
Crosby Nick 128

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,423
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #307 on: Today at 01:10:15 pm
Surprised Starc didnt claim that.
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #308 on: Today at 01:17:04 pm
2 horrible drop catches and they finally take one.

310/6
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
Reply #309 on: Today at 01:17:34 pm
Need a Miller special here in the last over.
Chakan

  Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #310 on: Today at 01:20:28 pm »
Or not. Great delivery from Stark though, in-swinging yorker.

311/7
Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,423
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #311 on: Today at 01:20:50 pm »
Pretty decent comeback from Australia. One of the last over! Should that still be enough Chaks?

Dont mind hugely who wins but hoping it goes to the wire so no run rate damage done.
Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,568
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #312 on: Today at 01:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 01:20:50 pm
Pretty decent comeback from Australia. One of the last over! Should that still be enough Chaks?

Dont mind hugely who wins but hoping it goes to the wire so no run rate damage done.

Our bowling v SL didn't fill me with confidence, our batting is what got us over the line in that game. We definitely have the bowlers to win the game though, so if they show up to the party 311 should be enough.
Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,724
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #313 on: Today at 01:23:14 pm »
The Proteas are favourties just because of runs on the board and pitch being a bit of an unknown. Not favourites by much though.

SA will probably be fine as it is not a knockout match.
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,728
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #314 on: Today at 01:27:44 pm »
Aus need a win here. Think that pressure was evident with that fielding display.
