Certainly Malan is. Smith and Labuschagne score at a touch over 85 and Malan goes at a SR of nearly 100.



I think Cummins has made it quite clear over the years and in recent interviews he's not a fan of ODIs.



I just don't think Australia have been daring enough with their squad selection. Especially for a WC in India. Or perhaps there just isn't any good spinners in Australia right now.





In terms of spinners, best thing we can do is look at the last couple years of the Marsh Cup (their OD Cup) to see which spinners have performed well.In 2021/22, there were : Ben Manenti took 11 at an average of 33.45 and economy of 5.12; Tom Andrews took 8 wickets for 38 @ 5.24; Ashton Agar (off only 2 matches) took 6 for 17 @5.18; and then Adam Zampa (from 2) took 4 for 23.75 @5. In the 2022/23 edition, a new guy called Lloyd Pope topped the wickets with 9 for 23.44 @6.42; took Matt Kuhnemann took 6 for 38.33 @5.89; Tanveer Sangha took 5 for 14.6 @3.42; Adam Zampa took 5 for 16.8 @4.66; Tom Andrews took 5 for 33.4 @5.62.So what I see is inconsistent players, where only Tom Andrews really put his hand up in both the last 2 seasons of the cup, but has a n average economy, and a poor strike rate (and is bad with the bat); so they went for the two (Agar and Zampa) who had been the men in possession.You are also under-rating Adam Zampa - 86 ODIS, 142 wickets for an average of 29.42, SR of 31 and economy of 5.54 is pretty damn good - Rashid (our premier spinner) in his 128 matches has 185 wickets with an average 32.71, SR of 34.6 and economy of 5.66, so clearly worse in every metric compared to Zampa. In fact, if you look at all spinners from the 10 WC teams since 2019 in ODIs that have bowled in at least 15 innings, there are 33 bowlers who have done this. Of these 33, he has the most wickets (100), the best average (26.49), the best SR (29.1) - BUT an economy of 5.45 puts him soilidly middle of the pck (around 20th) - but he takes so many wickets you can excuse that (the only other person with a SR of under 30 has an economy of 5.75; then there are only 5 more than have a SR of lower than 37, and only 2 have a economy of better than 5.3)