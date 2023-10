1

New Zealand

2 2 0 0 0 1.958 4

2

Pakistan

2 2 0 0 0 0.927 4

3

South Africa

1 1 0 0 0 2.04 2

4

India

1 1 0 0 0 0.883 2

5

England

2 1 1 0 0 0.553 2

6

Bangladesh

2 1 1 0 0 -0.653 2

7

Australia

1 0 1 0 0 -0.883 0

8

Sri Lanka

2 0 2 0 0 -1.161 0

9

Afghanistan

1 0 1 0 0 -1.438 0

10

Netherlands

2 0 2 0 0 -1.8 0

Last updated 11th October 2023 at 1:05



Dodgy formatting sorry. India will beat Afghanistan today so three teams will have won 2 from 2. South Africa could join them, they play Australia tomorrow. Might actually be better for England for Australia to win that one? Keeps everything a bit more wide open. Early days I know but canít underestimate the power of a good start and trying to claw teams back when itís just 2 points for a win can be a bit of a painful process.