Does everyone play everyone in the groups?
Yes - it is one group of 10 teams, round robin. So each team plays 9 matches - for a total of 45 group games. Then 1st plays 4th, 2nd plays 3rd in the semi finals.
What an over from SCurran there - 6,4,2,2,2,4 for a tital of 20. This is an utter humiliation - could easily be the biggest margin of victory in this whole WC. Conway now brings his 150 up off of 119 balls, but only 16 off the next (36th over) so they will have to (at least) start a 37th over.