« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Cricket World Cup 2023  (Read 1780 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 02:43:28 pm »
We lost 3 group games in 2019 (Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia) so this isnt disastrous but it does take away a lot of margin for error, especially if the net run rate takes a hammering as is looking likely at the moment. Or was the last time I dared check.

This is actually making me do some work. Now I know why South Africans are so hard working (hi Chakan!).
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 02:44:15 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 02:39:45 pm
Apparently these 2 open the batting in club cricket. Shows how comfortable they are together.

Its crazy, the changes Ravindra has made off the field with his club mates, over the last 12 months, have made a huge difference. Always seemed a bit weedy, lacking power, though obviously talented with the bat.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:45:08 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 02:43:28 pm
We lost 3 group games in 2019 (Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia) so this isnt disastrous but it does take away a lot of margin for error, especially if the net run rate takes a hammering as is looking likely at the moment. Or was the last time I dared check.

This is actually making me do some work. Now I know why South Africans are so hard working (hi Chakan!).

:lmao I would be upset but unfortunately it's true...

Least semi-finals onwards.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:53:41 pm »
That's a terrible review
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 03:42:45 pm »
Well done Ravindra, good 100 for him.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 03:43:42 pm »
Tremendous stuff
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,760
  • YNWA
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 03:49:33 pm »
This has been a brilliant partnership all round..
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm »
Does everyone play everyone in the groups?
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 03:55:20 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm
Does everyone play everyone in the groups?

Yes, as far as I can see.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm »
Man, I thought England were 50 shy of a good total. Probably needed another 100, at least.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 04:04:48 pm
Man, I thought England were 50 shy of a good total. Probably needed another 100, at least.

Yeah, as terrible as (I assume!) weve bowled we clearly missed a trick batting wise. We threw a few wickets away (Bairstow, Brook, Moeen in particular). Might not have made a difference but could have put more pressure on.

Well played NZ. Makes the next game pretty big for England.
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 04:07:29 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 03:53:05 pm
Does everyone play everyone in the groups?

Yes - it is one group of 10 teams, round robin.  So each team plays 9 matches - for a total of 45 group games.  Then 1st plays 4th, 2nd plays 3rd in the semi finals.

What an over from SCurran there - 6,4,2,2,2,4 for a tital of 20.  This is an utter humiliation - could easily be the biggest margin of victory in this whole WC.  Conway now brings his 150 up off of 119 balls, but only 16 off the next (36th over) so they will have to (at least) start a 37th over.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,332
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 04:10:04 pm »
Are we sure this isnt still the qualifiers?
Logged
AHA!

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,037
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 04:10:27 pm »
Off to a flyer.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,177
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 04:10:44 pm »
 :)
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 04:11:05 pm »
Well that's some pasting. Yeesh NZ aren't holding back there.

Great partnership, great batting.

Lucky they didn't bat first.
Logged

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,709
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 04:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm
Yeah, as terrible as (I assume!) weve bowled we clearly missed a trick batting wise. We threw a few wickets away (Bairstow, Brook, Moeen in particular). Might not have made a difference but could have put more pressure on.

Well played NZ. Makes the next game pretty big for England.

Was nice to contain England, for a change. As you say, a fair few of your batsmen would usually go on and pummel more runs but offered up daft dismissals instead.

Having said that, Conway and Ravindra were fantastic. Loads of great cricket shots and no slogging.

Poor Will Young!  ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:13:28 pm by Trump's tiny tiny hands »
Logged

Offline Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 04:06:46 pm
Yeah, as terrible as (I assume!) weve bowled we clearly missed a trick batting wise. We threw a few wickets away (Bairstow, Brook, Moeen in particular). Might not have made a difference but could have put more pressure on.

Well played NZ. Makes the next game pretty big for England.

Not the biggest surprise, based on the Bazball ethics, that we chucked wickets away - Brook is at least inexperienced and will get better over the next few years, but Moeen is just a truly awful ODI bat (and a below average bowler), so nobody should be surprised with his innings.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 04:43:05 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 04:23:28 pm
Not the biggest surprise, based on the Bazball ethics, that we chucked wickets away - Brook is at least inexperienced and will get better over the next few years, but Moeen is just a truly awful ODI bat (and a below average bowler), so nobody should be surprised with his innings.

Were we a batter light? 6 for Moeen seems a little high in current form. If you play Stokes when fit and on of Willey or Topley for Livingstone anddont actually k ow, would that make a difference. Felt a batter light and a bowler light out there but guess that can happen when two batters are in and having a great day.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,476
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 04:53:58 pm »
Thanks
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline kiwiscouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 432
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 06:50:03 pm »
This was an absolute munting. Shame it didnt happen in the last World Cup game between these two sides😀

Ravindra looks a fantastic prospect and strikes the ball so cleanly.

I doubt this will harm England too much but it puts them on notice to improve quickly.

It looks like there are 5 teams at the the top who could beat each other on any given day.  Should make it an interesting knockout phase of the tournament, when it finally happens of course. Its a long tournament.

Nz batting recently has been either all fireworks or bowled out cheaply. Hopefully Williamson can come back into the side to hold an innings together when some of our batters dont come off like they did today
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,486
  • Bam!
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 06:53:15 pm »
Did we beat them on boundaries?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,488
  • @tharris113
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:17:38 pm »
If England put in another performance like that in on Tuesday Bangladesh will beat them.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,798
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 11:05:37 pm »
Blackcaps- how can you not like them?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,694
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:49:55 am »
Clinical performance from NZ. England looked devoid of any plan. That NRR doesn't look to pretty either in what is likely to be a very tight group to progress from.
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #105 on: Today at 09:23:36 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:49:55 am
Clinical performance from NZ. England looked devoid of any plan. That NRR doesn't look to pretty either in what is likely to be a very tight group to progress from.

Fair play to NZ for that. Sensed it was their day and went for it. Could probably have eased up and made sure they win with no alarms but that net run rate could be worth an extra half point for them.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:09:55 am »
Just switched on and Pakistan are 34-2 after 8.3. I can't figure out what's going on here, the Dutch just seem to be bowling spin as I've only seen one over for a seamer, maybe that's the way to go in the first power play?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:16 am by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,694
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #107 on: Today at 11:59:40 am »
This is looking a tighter game now than it did half an hour ago.

Pakistan - 188/6 (32/50 ov)

If the Dutch can get Shadab Khan early there isn't much more batting to come.

EDIT: They didn't. Game pretty much gone now.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:13 pm by CheshireDave »
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #108 on: Today at 12:59:43 pm »
Well that's a bit of stupid from Pakistan.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:09:26 pm »
Pakistan end on 286, should be enough to defend.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,798
  • The first five yards........
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #110 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm »
Hopefully we'll now see some Total Cricket.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,010
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #111 on: Today at 01:49:56 pm »
I'm assuming that the Netherlands have a long tail?  :-\
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,396
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm »
Bit of a loose shot from the Ned opener. Breaks the opening pair.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,290
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Cricket World Cup 2023
« Reply #113 on: Today at 02:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:05:33 pm
Bit of a loose shot from the Ned opener. Breaks the opening pair.

Hes from Flanders.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 