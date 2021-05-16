This was an absolute munting. Shame it didnt happen in the last World Cup game between these two sides😀



Ravindra looks a fantastic prospect and strikes the ball so cleanly.



I doubt this will harm England too much but it puts them on notice to improve quickly.



It looks like there are 5 teams at the the top who could beat each other on any given day. Should make it an interesting knockout phase of the tournament, when it finally happens of course. Its a long tournament.



Nz batting recently has been either all fireworks or bowled out cheaply. Hopefully Williamson can come back into the side to hold an innings together when some of our batters dont come off like they did today