FIFA is shit.



Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will get 1 match at home before they join the rest of the WC.



Now there is NO way FIFA tell Germany, England, France, etc to head over to South America for one match and then head back to Europe for the second.



FIFA are going to schedule the weakest teams possible to go to South America and gift Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay with a win.



Whatever team gets scheduled to play Uruguay/Paraguay/Argentina. I'm sure the regular National Team supporter is going to love the cost of travel for one match in South America, then the travel to Spain/Portugal/Morocco for the next match.



FIFA have screwed the regular National Team supporter who will have to bear the cost of travelling to multiple continents to follow their team.



FCUK FIFA and their corporate greed.