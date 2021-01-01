« previous next »
Author Topic: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco  (Read 1222 times)

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 07:18:29 pm »
 :lmao :lmao
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:39:25 pm
Zero considerations to environmental impacts,facility costs and travel expenses for fans. What a fucking shit show.

Teams will be transported on ships between the continents to minimize environmental impact.

Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 07:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:18:01 pm
You mean you won't be interested in seeing if Jude Bellingham will finally win a World Cup on his 4th attempt?
It'll be especially exciting after he's won another UEFA Champions League for the host nation's Al Hilal club, beating Qatar side Al Sadd in the final.

His 4th attempt, but the other 3 were with England. This is his first stab at winning with Saudi Arabia. Will be tough to depose defending champions Qatar though.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 07:28:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Hey! Hang on, no, that is fair... though some of us just still love the older World Cups ;D


Yeah, I have some good memories too. But I switched off after they gave it to Putin and will never tune in again. Its simply impossible as an adult to detach the event from FIFAs corruption.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm »
Saudi/UAE bid for 2034 incoming.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 07:50:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 07:16:40 pm
Hey! Hang on, no, that is fair... though some of us just still love the older World Cups ;D

Spain '82 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=254153.0
Mexico '86 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=253812.msg6629277#msg6629277
.....

Jason, you have missed one of the all time great tournaments in 78!
In fact 74 was good too, the Dutch team both those years were magnificent yet somehow never quite crossed the line.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 07:59:28 pm »
Dread to think how low quality the matches are going to be in the heat for these games.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm
Saudi/UAE bid for 2034 incoming.
This guarantees them the tournament. 3 continents done, will be due a tournament in asia used as an excuse.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 08:01:40 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 07:50:01 pm
Jason, you have missed one of the all time great tournaments in 78!
In fact 74 was good too, the Dutch team both those years were magnificent yet somehow never quite crossed the line.

I know mate - some quality footy in those two tournaments (and great moments too) - though disappointingly we still don't have threads for those '74 & '78 World Cups  :-[
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 08:03:37 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 07:29:11 pm
Saudi/UAE bid for 2034 incoming.

Aye mate, Saudi officially announced their bid earlier today: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=354341.msg19108469#msg19108469
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm »
Like the 2026 World Cup it will probably be ridiculously weighted in favour of the biggest host nation. There will be about 100 games, so expect Morocco to get 10 of those, Portugal 20 and then Spain with just the remaining 70.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm »
So it's gonna be New Zealand as hosts in 2034 then, since it will be the turn of Oceania?

I'm right naive I am....but happy  ::)
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 08:26:44 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
So it's gonna be New Zealand as hosts in 2034 then, since it will be the turn of Oceania?

I'm right naive I am....but happy  ::)

I really hope the Vowel Manglers get it mate - but fear not even a fully trained Jedi could take on Vader and the Emperor Sportswashers and the Evil Empire that is FIFA.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 08:35:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:39:25 pm
Zero considerations to environmental impacts,facility costs and travel expenses for fans. What a fucking shit show.


Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm
Teams will be transported on ships between the continents to minimize environmental impact.





Solar powered electric airplanes by then, so no worries. Unless they fly at night.  ;)
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 08:56:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 07:59:50 pm
This guarantees them the tournament. 3 continents done, will be due a tournament in asia used as an excuse.
Japan, South Korea, even China are all more feasible to host a World Cup, it's just so transparently corrupt.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 08:58:40 pm »
Quote from: shook on Yesterday at 07:23:20 pm
Teams will be transported on ships between the continents to minimize environmental impact.
It sounded fanciful in the 90s, but Vic Reeves suggestion of Lemon powered teacups doesn't sound so outlandish after all.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 06:15:04 pm
Now added to the BBC article:

"Fifa also confirmed only bids from countries from the Asian Football Confederation and the Oceania Football Confederation will be considered for the 2034 finals. Following that decision, Saudi Arabia announced it would be bidding to host the tournament in 2034 for the first time."

 ::) ::) ::)
NZ and Australia joint bid to include both confederations. After the women's WC here this year, why not? We won't be able to offer as massive a bribe as some, but, assuming it's decided on a football basis, then we should have ...
Sorry, please stop laughing so I can finish.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm »
I remember when a WC Group was staged entirely at two stadiums in fairly close proximity. You played your games there and then would only move to a different part of the host country if you progressed from the group.

They've gone from that, to teams moving around a country in the groups, to multiple countries.
I guess we should be preparing for World Cup 2050 - Earth, The Moon and Mars.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 09:26:56 pm »
Infantino is a shameless money grabbing c*nt, as corrupt as he was it makes me wish Blatter was still FIFA head. :butt
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 09:29:14 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
I remember when a WC Group was staged entirely at two stadiums in fairly close proximity. You played your games there and then would only move to a different part of the host country if you progressed from the group.

They've gone from that, to teams moving around a country in the groups, to multiple countries.
I guess we should 68 preparing for World Cup 2050 - Earth, The Moon and Mars.

Multiple continents mate. It's bonkers.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 09:29:14 pm
Multiple continents mate. It's bonkers.

I think the only thing that can top a WC in the desert (so you have to move it) and a WC EVERYWHERE, would be a WC entirely in Antarctica
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:31:33 pm
I think the only thing that can top a WC in the desert (so you have to move it) and a WC EVERYWHERE, would be a WC entirely in Antarctica

Get the orange ball out!
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:35:29 pm
Get the orange ball out!
A Norway Vs England final would be a re-run of the classic clash of 1912 that England lost in, erm, sudden death.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
A Norway Vs England final would be a re-run of the classic clash of 1912 that England lost in, erm, sudden death.

The closest a Scott has got to the knock out stages of a World Cup.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
A Norway Vs England final would be a re-run of the classic clash of 1912 that England lost in, erm, sudden death.

;D
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:43:51 pm
A Norway Vs England final would be a re-run of the classic clash of 1912 that England lost in, erm, sudden death.
A rule they still employ in Saudi Arabia.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 09:46:15 pm
The closest a Scott has got to the knock out stages of a World Cup.
:D
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:53:06 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 08:59:57 pm
NZ and Australia joint bid to include both confederations. After the women's WC here this year, why not? We won't be able to offer as massive a bribe as some, but, assuming it's decided on a football basis, then we should have ...
Sorry, please stop laughing so I can finish.

Australia are not in the Oceanic federation.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 10:18:15 pm »
Cant have consecutive World Cups on the same continent (apparently), so host the 2030 WC on 3. Then hours later Saudi announce their bid for 2034 WC.

Couldnt make it up.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 11:17:20 pm »
After the womens World Cup went so well this year I was hoping wed be able to put in a joint bid with New Zealand for the mens version. Unfortunately Saudi bidding has probably dashed all hope that which is bitterly disappointing.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:18:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:11:47 pm
Yes, but its not the entire squad and staff of one team though is it? Say a team plays Saturday evening, they've got a few hours after KO for the flight, then a 13 hour flight, then stay up all day to get back onto Spanish time, then a group game on the Tuesday. Its shit

Well, they won't have a group game on Tuesday, will they?  There are 12 groups now, so its more time in between the matches, and then the 6 teams which will be in SA on that one Saturday can just have their games moves a day or two later.  The distance is not that much greater than NY to LA (which teams did in '94), and less than that between Mexico and Vacouncer/Toronto, which will happen in 2028.

Don't get me wrong, I think it ian utterly corrupt and stupid decision - but the "jet lag" reason is pretty much the weakest argument against it.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 09:24:36 pm
I remember when a WC Group was staged entirely at two stadiums in fairly close proximity. You played your games there and then would only move to a different part of the host country if you progressed from the group.

They've gone from that, to teams moving around a country in the groups, to multiple countries.
I guess we should be preparing for World Cup 2050 - Earth, The Moon and Mars.

Nothing wrong with multiple countries - otherwise you are deliberately not allowing countries like Japan/SK, Netherlands/Belgium, Poland/Ukraine etc - none of those countries have the logistics of stadiums available to host a WC - so you are massively limiting the pool of countries if you don't allow multiple countries. 
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm »
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 08:07:45 pm
Like the 2026 World Cup it will probably be ridiculously weighted in favour of the biggest host nation. There will be about 100 games, so expect Morocco to get 10 of those, Portugal 20 and then Spain with just the remaining 70.

Why is that a bad thing if the countries with more logistics, more stadiums and more ability to hold game have more matches.  Portugal have 3 stadiums with a capacity of at least 40k ; Morocco do have 5 so should have more than Portugal for sure - Spain have 11 (so almost 50% more than the other two combined.  The city of *Seville* have 3 stadiums of that size alone.  The only way you make it more equal is you pick smaller stadiums - which means that matches in those stadiums are deliberately chosen so fans of the respective countries have no chance of seeing their team as they'd be no tickets.
Re: 2030 World Cup: Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay, Spain, Portugal and Morocco
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:44:43 am »
FIFA is shit.

Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay will get 1 match at home before they join the rest of the WC.

Now there is NO way FIFA tell Germany, England, France, etc to head over to South America for one match and then head back to Europe for the second.

FIFA are going to schedule the weakest teams possible to go to South America and gift Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay with a win.

Whatever team gets scheduled to play Uruguay/Paraguay/Argentina. I'm sure the regular National Team supporter is going to love the cost of travel for one match in South America, then the travel to Spain/Portugal/Morocco for the next match.

FIFA have screwed the regular National Team supporter who will have to bear the cost of travelling to multiple continents to follow their team.

FCUK FIFA and their corporate greed.
