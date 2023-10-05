Please
Topic:
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,006
Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 01:14:32 pm
When is press for this?
Oh, it's now on Youtube
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:16:30 pm by disgraced cake
»
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,006
Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 01:18:37 pm
Trent being careful with what he's saying about Saturday which will obviously dominate questions for him and Klopp. Shame nobody can say how they really feel without fears for being punished.
Logged
Titi Camara
Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 19,136
Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 01:22:01 pm
Logged
shank94
Currently at minus 10 and falling...
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,212
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 01:23:35 pm
Does this mean he will start?
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,006
Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 01:28:13 pm
Quote from: shank94 on
Today
at 01:23:35 pm
Does this mean he will start?
Not a perfect thing to go by but usually when a player does the press conference (At least for LFC) they do play. I think he'll start if not playing for 90 mins.
Logged
disgraced cake
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,006
Seis Veces
Re: Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 01:29:53 pm
Klopp says he thinks a replay would be the right idea
Logged
