Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm

Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Liverpool vs Royale Union Saint Gilloise
UEFA Europa League
Thursday 05 October 2023
8.00pm Kick Off
TV  TNT Sports 1

Officials

Referee
Morten Krogh DEN

Assistant referees
D. Wollenberg Rasmussen DEN
Steffen Bramsen DEN

Fourth official
Mikkel Redder DEN

Video Assistant Referee
Roi Reinshreiber ISR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Massimiliano Irrati ITA

Match Preview

Im not going to lie  I do enjoy a Europa campaign. Always feels more acceptable to have a few pints on a Thursday than a Tuesday or a Wednesday and what better way to accompany it than watching our beloved Red Men in Europe. Its not a competition that wed want to be in year in year out, but now that were in it, I sure am going to enjoy it. The Europa League provided us with one hell of a ride in 2015/16, rollercoaster victories, cauldrons of atmospheres at Anfield, providing that first real sense of belief returning and that Liverpool were back under Jurgen Klopp going on to appear in three Champions League finals in the seasons ahead. Perhaps this competition can prove to be the same catalyst for Liverpool 2.0.

Ive particularly enjoyed doing this piece, a completely new team to me who I must admit, I hadnt really heard of until last season. However, my research suggests we are coming up against a more than capable outfit. Union Saint-Gilloise currently top the Belgian Pro League as they look to finally become Champions after two near misses in recent seasons, including an injury time collapse on the final day last season. Their rise has been fairly meteoric  promoted from the Belgian Third Division on a technicality as recently as 2015, when two sides above them were denied Second Division licenses, they embarked on their first Champions League campaign last season, coming unstuck in a qualifier against Rangers (who went on to face the Reds in the Group Stages), going down 3-2 on aggregate having taken a 2-0 first leg lead to Ibrox.

One look at their ownership structure may provide a clue to their rise. Tony Bloom, Brighton & Hove Albion Chairman, became majority shareholder in 2018, before selling his stake in the summer. We know only too well how well Brighton have operated in their own rise into European football.

After dropping into the Europa League following their loss to Rangers, Union Saint-Gilloise embarked on a fantastic run to the quarter-finals, before going down to Bayer Leverkusen, managed by our very own Xabi Alonso. Within Unions ranks you can find a Kevin Mac Allister  not of Home Alone fame, but the brother of our Alexis.

Despite being something of an unknown quantity to Liverpool, you can see from their recent pedigree that this is going to be a very tricky test for the Reds on Thursday night. Certainly one for us to look forward to.

As for Liverpool, the League Cup and Europa League are providing us with an excellent opportunity to provide the squad with appropriate game time and rest the likes of Mo Salah. The early stages of these competitions are going to be so vital for the development of the likes of Jarell Quansah, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and Ben Doak, who may not have tasted the same experience of European football had we been in the Champions League. In addition to that quartet, the work done in the summer has made the squad look undeniably stronger on paper, a fact borne out by the sides we have been able to field in both competitions so far, all of whom I would expect to contribute this season. After the debacle of the Spurs game, this is a welcome respite from the Premier League and hopefully we can take out any lingering frustrations in style.

My predicted line up (4-3-3)  Kelleher, Bajcetic, Matip, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Nunez

Come on you mighty Reds! YNWA
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thank goodness we are talking about football again! I enjoyed reading that, I saw a video before about this team they have had an interesting history I will see if I can find, agree though can't wait for the footy to start again.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
The beginning of the rest of our season.

I certainly hope & feel like what happened at the weekend will make the group more determined than ever and give us some sort of siege mentality.

Let the squad move on from that debacle and leave the club to deal with it. 
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Good stuff. One thing I do like about the Europa, and the write ups, is that you get to learn a little about lesser known clubs and let's be honest, the way football is run at the top its a breath of fresh air sometimes. I didn't realise Tony Bloom has such a big part in their rise
Oh and I nearly forgot, they're getting it
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Looking forward to the team that thrashed Leciester (+Jota & Jones) getting anoother crack at the Europa. It felt like they hadn't gelled from the LASK game to it clicking to the Carabo match.

And it'll be nice to just watch football again.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Kelleher, Trent, Matip / Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones (unless his ban is waived), Doak, Jota, Nunez
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Kelleher, Trent, Matip / Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones (unless his ban is waived), Doak, Jota, Nunez

I think Mac Allister might be facing a game ban aswell so might be worth an hour.

I would play Elliot and Doak behind Jota personally.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Am I right in thinking Darwin had a niggle/couldnt be played for too long last weekend. With Jota and Gakpo out for Brighton Im not sure well risk him too much for this one either. Suddenly gone from feeling like we have a ton of options to having to tread a bit carefully.

Think this is a good game for getting some minutes back into Trent. Maybe an hour for him. Tsimikas probably in for Robbo. No idea on the centre backs but Quansah plus one more senior pro would be my guess.

Good game to start Endo and Gravenberch and maybe Jones too assuming his ban is upheld. Then you could maybe play Harvey in the front three. Not ideal but if we want to rest a player or two. Him Jota and Diaz still feels decent.

I get the sense USG could be quite competent and might play some decent stuff if we dont get a grip of things early. Should hopefully be another fun game to watch.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Officials

Referee
Morten Krogh DEN

Assistant referees
D. Wollenberg Rasmussen DEN
Steffen Bramsen DEN

Fourth official
Mikkel Redder DEN

Video Assistant Referee
Roi Reinshreiber ISR

Assistant Video Assistant Referee
Massimiliano Irrati ITA

I have no idea who these people are, but they are the main reason why I'm looking forward to this game.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
I have no idea who these people are, but they are the main reason why I'm looking forward to this game.

haha very true !
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
To be fair, the halftime thread in our first Europa game was full of people slagging off the ref.  I wouldn't get too excited about the officials just yet.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thanks for the OP, and very happy to take a step away from the outrage train following Saturday.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thanks Raid. New opponents in Europe is exciting.


Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 11:22:30 am
I have no idea who these people are, but they are the main reason why I'm looking forward to this game.

Yes  ;D
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thank goodness we are talking about football again! I enjoyed reading that, I saw a video before about this team they have had an interesting history I will see if I can find, agree though can't wait for the footy to start again.

Well said
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Baj is probably out of this game? Shame.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Baj is probably out of this game? Shame.

Why?
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Be nice going to Anfield and not have to watch some English c*nts cheat their way through officiating for a change.

Mind you, we have two fucking Mancs reffing us again on the weekend just for a fucking change.

Right, kids?
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Why?

Calf issue - which is why he didn't make the bench for spurs. Guessing it will take a few days / weeks.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Look forward to this one! Went to Belgium in the summer and ended up having an all-access tour of USG's ground and a great experience... Think that we should have enough to overcome them based on their performances to start this season. Alexis brother plays for them and was benched at the weekend
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
I have no idea who these people are, but they are the main reason why I'm looking forward to this game.
Sad, but true. Refs in Europe are obviously not perfect, but at least you know that it will be more or less fair and we can focus on enjoying football.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
We should have too much for these. Ideally, we'll kill it off early and see it out.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Need this after everything over the weekend. Looking forward to seeing Quansah, Gravenberch, and Elliott again.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Need this after everything over the weekend. Looking forward to seeing Quansah, Gravenberch, and Elliott again.
I don't care about a big scoreline. I would like a comfortable win preferably with us giving the kids a run out and conserving energy for our next game.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Jones and Jota should play here, and we need to wrap Salah, Diaz and Nunez in cotton wool.

I would go with Kelleher, Trent (60mins), Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Jones and bring Nunez on for last 30 to get some minutes.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Jones and Jota should play here, and we need to wrap Salah, Diaz and Nunez in cotton wool.

I would go with Kelleher, Trent (60mins), Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Jones and bring Nunez on for last 30 to get some minutes.

Agree except for the Nunez bit. Would not be bringing him on unless we badly need help.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Looking forward to this. I think it'll be a good atmosphere for a Europa League group match for obvious reasons. Even the moaners will be keen to get behind the effort for this  ;D I feel a bit sorry for Union SG, probably quite a nice bunch, but I think they're meeting us at an absolutely terrible time. Sorry lads, you're fucked  :wave

Kelleher
Trent   Konate   Quansah   Tsimikas
Endo   Gravenberch   Elliot
Doak   Nunez   Jones

Assuming Bajcetic is out if what someone above has said is true. Could also do Jota on the left and Jones in the middle but those three need the minutes more. Fancy Doak for a stormer, first goal and a relatively comfortable reds victory. RIGHT FUCKING INTO THESE.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thursday can't come soon enough.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Looking forward to this. I think it'll be a good atmosphere for a Europa League group match for obvious reasons. Even the moaners will be keen to get behind the effort for this  ;D I feel a bit sorry for Union SG, probably quite a nice bunch, but I think they're meeting us at an absolutely terrible time. Sorry lads, you're fucked  :wave

Kelleher
Trent   Konate   Quansah   Tsimikas
Endo   Gravenberch   Elliot
Doak   Nunez   Jones

Assuming Bajcetic is out if what someone above has said is true. Could also do Jota on the left and Jones in the middle but those three need the minutes more. Fancy Doak for a stormer, first goal and a relatively comfortable reds victory. RIGHT FUCKING INTO THESE.

Jota guaranteed himself a starting spot
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Calf issue - which is why he didn't make the bench for spurs. Guessing it will take a few days / weeks.

Righto. I thought I saw him on the bench on Sunday. Obviously I was as confused as England and Co. ;D
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Thanks for the OP Raid, that is a magnificent trophy. Knew nothing about them whatsoever so really interesting to find out a bit.

Hopefully the fall out from the weekend can be put to one side for a couple of hours and we can enjoy watching the reds not being Reffed by the usual suspects.

Youd imagine anyone who played the majority of Sundays game will be on the bench at best. I can see one or two more youngsters at least making the bench though with a few more injuries/niggles than we had in the last round.

Should still be enough to field a really strong team, which with home advantage will hopefully mean another 3 points
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
Got a pack of twenty Gauloises ready for Gillloise

Hope they don't kick us in the goolies
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
I can't wait for us to actually play some football again. Hopefully any goals we score will count, that would give us a better chance of winning.
Liverpool v Union Saint-Gilloise - Europa League - 05 October 2023, 8pm
I have to repeat what a lot of you are saying: I'm so ready for football and so ready to focus on something else for awhile besides how we're getting f'ed over again. 

These Reds are incredible.  Such a special bunch and they bring the potential for something really exceptional this year, despite English football seemingly conspiring against them. 
