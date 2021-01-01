Poll

Bent decisions every game. Every. Single Game. Week in. Week out. What do you think?

Everything is fine. It's all fine
Questions need to be asked
I have a brain like a jellyfish
Something is very fucking wrong
Disband the league. Stop for a season. Start something worth fucking watching
Samie. The Cheese King of Seattle.
« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Where does the Premier League stand now?  (Read 610 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,635
  • Asterisks baby!
Where does the Premier League stand now?
« on: Yesterday at 10:59:45 pm »
Sunday will be the first game that I can watch Liverpool on the TV when I won't.

I honestly can't be fucked. These PGMOL fucking bent fucking c*nts have finally knocked it out of me.

I have a birthday (Not mine) that day and seeing those bent fucking fuckers fucking cheating their way through a game yet a fucking gain will piss me off and ruin my day.

Again.

So fuck you PGMOL. Fuck you Howard fucking Webb. Fucking the South Yorkshire fucking police. Fuck you Mike Riley. Fuck you Gary fucking Neville. Fucking TNT sports. Fuck Sky fucking Sports. Fuck the BBC and the fucking Manchester fucking Guardian and the fucking Manchester fucking Mirror and the rest of you fucking inbred fucking media clowns that wouldn't know how to do your fucking job if a fucking octopus with 20 fucking signs fucking turned up and fucking told you, you soft fucking c*nts.

Apart from that, have a great day and up the Fucking Mighty Fucking Reds.
Logged
Meh

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,249
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm »
Where is the Cheese option Andy?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,635
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:10:04 pm
Where is the Cheese option Andy?

Logged
Meh

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,627
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:10:28 am »
Hope it collaspses and most of the clubs go out of business and we swan off to play in any fucking league not ran by the PL, UEFA or FIFA or the Arab Nations.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,907
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:31:09 am »
I promised myself when we won the league that was it with my obsession...i wouldn't make sure i watch every game or spend hours reading/listening to content about the game. And I have kept to the promise....
Still passionate about the reds, a 30-odd year habit isn't easy to kick nor would i want to as I can enjoy the game in a more healthy way now.

Above may be weird to some, but i wouldn't imagine not watching because of how bad the refs are...i guess each to their own.

Fuck them all of course, and they should be completely disbanded and reformed with people that have no ties to the previous regime...but have wanted this since i could understand football. It's corruption that has carried on because the same people are always involved and until they go it'll never change unless technology completely takes decisions out of their hands. But that doesn't suit them...they DEMAND respect while giving none and everyone should be just ok with it. Never accountable for their mistakes, and we are supposed to have sympathy for their jobs?

Respect is earned - i cant believe that every other sport manages to have refs somewhat respected to a degree, but its solely down to player's attitude in football? come off it

And the FA lead the way when it comes to this sort of shit. Self-interested is an understatement. Money over everything.
Change at the top needed, all the way down.
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,909
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:34:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:10:28 am
Hope it collaspses and most of the clubs go out of business and we swan off to play in any fucking league not ran by the PL, UEFA or FIFA or the Arab Nations.

I said to someone last night that it feels like the bubble is in danger of bursting.
Kick off times all over the place that don't suit those that go to the match. Incompetent match officiating week after week. Clubs playing despite having a raft of financial charges set against them. Other club (s) edging closer to administration despite getting millions per year.
It's all in danger of bubbling over.
Logged

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,468
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:53:24 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 09:34:30 am
I said to someone last night that it feels like the bubble is in danger of bursting.
Kick off times all over the place that don't suit those that go to the match. Incompetent match officiating week after week. Clubs playing despite having a raft of financial charges set against them. Other club (s) edging closer to administration despite getting millions per year.
It's all in danger of bubbling over.

I'm optimistic that the Club's stance will bring the whole bent enterprise crashing down as long as we keep on pursuing it, don't give in and don't give up.

Logged

Offline PhilV

  • Has difficulty in getting it up, apparently.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,663
  • Epic Swindler
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:50:25 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:53:24 am
I'm optimistic that the Club's stance will bring the whole bent enterprise crashing down as long as we keep on pursuing it, don't give in and don't give up.

What we really really need here is cooperation - if another big club joins us and goes "you know what, rivalry is parked, this is indeed not good enough from the league and it's officials, we need reform"

I dunno how possible it is, if the owners, board members of the clubs talk to each other etc but that is really what's needed. Being realistic, one club ain't gonna do shit and will become banter topic unless others join in, football is that tribal.
Logged
Instagram: randomphil
Twitter: www.twitter.com/randomPH1L

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 831
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:30:40 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:50:25 am
What we really really need here is cooperation - if another big club joins us and goes "you know what, rivalry is parked, this is indeed not good enough from the league and it's officials, we need reform"

I dunno how possible it is, if the owners, board members of the clubs talk to each other etc but that is really what's needed. Being realistic, one club ain't gonna do shit and will become banter topic unless others join in, football is that tribal.

John Henry and the Glazers are pretty close. They were vice chairmans of the Super League I believe.

Our relationship with them since the Suarez/Evra stuff has been really good off the pitch.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:43:21 am »
Quote from: Lynx the saucy mynx on Today at 11:30:40 am
John Henry and the Glazers are pretty close. They were vice chairmans of the Super League I believe.

Our relationship with them since the Suarez/Evra stuff has been really good off the pitch.

The problem here is that Man Utd are benefiting from the conscious/sub conscious bias/corruption 
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,065
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Where does the Premier League stand now?
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
I trust our owners to chime in next time there's a fuck up. They know it's not a popularity contest with the media, they are hard-headed people. That's where the solidarity will hopefully start to emerge amongst clubs, when there's a reliable ally.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 