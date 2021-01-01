I promised myself when we won the league that was it with my obsession...i wouldn't make sure i watch every game or spend hours reading/listening to content about the game. And I have kept to the promise....

Still passionate about the reds, a 30-odd year habit isn't easy to kick nor would i want to as I can enjoy the game in a more healthy way now.



Above may be weird to some, but i wouldn't imagine not watching because of how bad the refs are...i guess each to their own.



Fuck them all of course, and they should be completely disbanded and reformed with people that have no ties to the previous regime...but have wanted this since i could understand football. It's corruption that has carried on because the same people are always involved and until they go it'll never change unless technology completely takes decisions out of their hands. But that doesn't suit them...they DEMAND respect while giving none and everyone should be just ok with it. Never accountable for their mistakes, and we are supposed to have sympathy for their jobs?



Respect is earned - i cant believe that every other sport manages to have refs somewhat respected to a degree, but its solely down to player's attitude in football? come off it



And the FA lead the way when it comes to this sort of shit. Self-interested is an understatement. Money over everything.

Change at the top needed, all the way down.