You hear during these explanations "It depends on the referee". What does this mean? it depends if he thinks a red would spoil the game if its Arsenal v City, and in another game another referee doesn't think a red will spoil the game. Why cant they aim for consistency?. It's like they are allowed to bring in their own personal feelings into games. Ref it your way boys, stamp your personality on the game. NO!! aim for consistency, keep your feelings out of it, play to the laws and use VAR to make up for mistakes. We can forgive mistakes if VAR corrects them. Infact if VAR consistently makes the right calls, there will be very few mistakes and no one will moan. But no, do it your way boys!!

Imagine in Tennis if Hawkeye calls the ball out but the umpire calls it in anyway because he thinks it could spoil the game or will make the game go a certain way in his opionion which is to his disliking and he is allowed to do that because there is no accountability. Thats what we have to put up with. Saying that, Hawkeye doesn't fiddle the lines to its liking either.