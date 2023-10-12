« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Reply #6520 on: October 12, 2023, 01:36:16 pm
October 12, 2023, 01:36:16 pm
Quote from: capt k on October 12, 2023, 09:29:13 am
thing is, this video made 6 YEARS ago..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2GAZZWAIB-8
4.50 in.. the rhetoric is "what did we do wrong and how can we improve"  6 fkin years and they still have an amatuer system in place where ambiguity abounds.. they ahve no intention of upsetting the status quo.."WE ref the game, we wont be tol how to do our jobs. "

I said in a previous post - they behave like they're refereeing in a pub league.  every single thing they do and say is 100% amateur hour, and they are completely oblivious to it.  they're so far up their own arses it's ridiculous.

how long before AI takes over the whole thing?  train AI by showing it a zillion videos of what is / isn't allowed in games to the point where decisions are CONSISTENT (plus of course tell it to ignore the names of the teams or what the competition is), test it then turn it on.  I hate the idea of AI generally, but the sooner these morons are taken out of the picture completely the better.
Reply #6521 on: October 12, 2023, 01:40:56 pm
October 12, 2023, 01:40:56 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on October 12, 2023, 10:38:58 am
Yeah I said that a couple of weeks ago when Klopp said the 'replay' remark, stating that it would lead to a lack of support with rival fans/general public and will end up muddying the water and will make the issue easier to bury amongst all the noise. It's looking like that exact thing has happened here. Perhaps posters like WhereAngelsPlay, who couldn't grasp that simple concept and were extremely rude and condescending after I made that point, can maybe learn from this and realise that they're not always right about everything

nah, supporters tend to get a bit irritated when some fan has a needless snide little dig at the manager as you did, thats all that happened here. Get off yer high horse!
Reply #6522 on: October 12, 2023, 04:17:47 pm
October 12, 2023, 04:17:47 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on October 12, 2023, 01:40:56 pm
nah, supporters tend to get a bit irritated when some fan has a needless snide little dig at the manager as you did, thats all that happened here. Get off yer high horse!

Wasnt Klopp simply replying to a question in a press conference and not leading the charge for some crusade to have a replay?
Reply #6523 on: October 12, 2023, 04:46:49 pm
October 12, 2023, 04:46:49 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 12, 2023, 04:17:47 pm
Wasnt Klopp simply replying to a question in a press conference and not leading the charge for some crusade to have a replay?

Yep. It was quickly turned into "Klopp demands replay" and "Liverpool want a replay" because, quite frankly, lots of people are thick and don't understand context or just go with any 'narrative' they are fed by other thick people on social media and the like.
Reply #6524 on: October 12, 2023, 07:08:15 pm
October 12, 2023, 07:08:15 pm
The press and PGMOL got exactly what they wanted out of that interview response.  I hope the club just stays quiet and if we miss out of CL qualification (or even worse...) then I hope we sue them for loss of earnings.
Reply #6525 on: October 12, 2023, 07:11:27 pm
October 12, 2023, 07:11:27 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on October 12, 2023, 07:08:15 pm
The press and PGMOL got exactly what they wanted out of that interview response.  I hope the club just stays quiet and if we miss out of CL qualification (or even worse...) then I hope we sue them for loss of earnings.

Personally, I hope Spurs pip Utd to CL qualification by a point, while we win the title.
Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 12:49:34 pm
Yesterday at 12:49:34 pm
Our statement mentioned looking into options at escalating this and getting proper explanations and accountability. That has not happened.

Hooper who sent off Jota despite their own disciplinary panel saying that was an error was a fourth official the following day.

England and Cooke, despite making the biggest error in the history of VAR, so grossly incompetent that it would be almost insulting to their limited intelligence to not consider the possibility of bias/corruption are already scheduled to come back.

Webb has whitewashed the whole issue on his propoganda programme and failed to address many key failings and imponderables.

Yet on we go with barely a whisper for us. A week after the game they shafted us by not giving a blatant red to an opposition player potentially costing us a potential 2 points, again they had their BS, nonsensical excuse ready.

Are we just meekly accepting all this? Because if we are then it's going to make achieveing anything this season a hell of a lot harder.
Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm
Yesterday at 08:51:54 pm
Piss poor from The Club if they roll over and accept this.  I hope they are biding their time and exploring the legal implications.
Reply #6528 on: Today at 08:25:04 am
Today at 08:25:04 am
You hear during these explanations "It depends on the referee". What does this mean? it depends if he thinks a red would spoil the game if its Arsenal v City, and in another game another referee doesn't think a red will spoil the game. Why cant they aim for consistency?. It's like they are allowed to bring in their own personal feelings into games. Ref it your way boys, stamp your personality on the game. NO!! aim for consistency, keep your feelings out of it, play to the laws and use VAR to make up for mistakes. We can forgive mistakes if VAR corrects them. Infact if VAR consistently makes the right calls, there will be very few mistakes and no one will moan. But no, do it your way boys!!
Imagine in Tennis if Hawkeye calls the ball out but the umpire calls it in anyway because he thinks it could spoil the game or will make the game go a certain way in his opionion which is to his disliking and he is allowed to do that because there is no accountability. Thats what we have to put up with. Saying that, Hawkeye doesn't fiddle the lines to its liking either.
Reply #6529 on: Today at 09:16:07 am
Today at 09:16:07 am
It's just an excuse.  Had Oliver sent off Kovacic, Webb would've said it was clearly the right decision and everything went swimmingly.  Would've been no mention of spoiling the game.
