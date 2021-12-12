1. He talks of clearer communication from now on - ok, accepted as the communication was pathetic.



2. He talks of not being allowed to restart after the 'delay, delay..' shouts because it's VAR rules via FIFA or something - sorry, but they stop games all the time for various reasons and this was as important as you could possibly get. I call bullshit.



3. He states that the ref didn't know what was going on and adds that he 'knew nothing until after the game' - now think about that one. They are in the dressing room for 15 mins at HT, Michael Oliver (4th Off.) has been involved in the 'goal' communication, and we are supposed to believe what ? - that they didn't talk about it, that it wasn't communicated via someone on the team, that they have no communication or tech set up in that room, or that nobody in that officials room or tunnel whatsoever communicated to him that they'd fucked up until after the game I also call bullshit.



Ad 2: It's in the Laws of the Game. Rule 5.2 says that the ref can't change a decision after a restart has taken place. So, even if England had informed the ref about it actually being a goal, according to the Laws of the Game the ref could not have changed his decision that it wasn't a goal after play had already continued with a freekick. What happened in the Chelsea game was therefore completely useless, because the ref couldn't have changed his decision had the VAR actually told him it was offside and therefore not a goal. Well, he could have, but it would have been a breach of the Laws of the Game.Ad 3: The people in the VAR room need to push a button in order to be able to talk to the ref and all the people on the field (linos and 4th official), while they can hear them talk all the time. From listening to the clip PGMOL have released after the incident, it seems like neither Oliver (4th official) nor Hooper (ref) heard anything of the talk the people in the VAR room were having (like the technician saying "Delay, delay" or them talking about the goal being onside). It seems like England (or whoever in the VAR room) only pushed the button to talk to the refs briefly when England says "Ollie" (which seems to have been directed to the VAR executive Oliver Kohout or whatever his name is. Because afterwards you can hear Michael Oliver say "Yeah?" thinking they were talking to him. That also seems to be when Hooper puts his finger on his earpiece. However, after that England seems to have realised that he didn't want to talk to Michael Oliver and releases the button as both Oliver and Hooper seem a bit confused after they don't heard anything from the VAR room and Oliver says something like "Nothing on the field", maybe trying to signal that there was no reason they needed to talk. So, I can buy that in the moment neither Oliver nor Hooper know anything about the goal actually being onside. What happens afterwards, I'm not sure. I can't imagine that no one told the ref and/or Michael Oliver that the goal was actually offside, but we don't know as we don't have the audio for the full game (and what was talked about right after the clip ended) and we don't know what was said during halftime.