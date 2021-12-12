« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Barrow Shaun

Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6480 on: Today at 10:28:37 am
1. He talks of clearer communication from now on - ok, accepted as the communication was pathetic.

2. He talks of not being allowed to restart after the 'delay, delay..' shouts because it's VAR rules via FIFA or something - sorry, but they stop games all the time for various reasons and this was as important as you could possibly get. I call bullshit.

3. He states that the ref didn't know what was going on and adds that he 'knew nothing until after the game' - now think about that one. They are in the dressing room for 15 mins at HT, Michael Oliver (4th Off.) has been involved in the 'goal' communication, and we are supposed to believe what ? - that they didn't talk about it, that it wasn't communicated via someone on the team, that they have no communication or tech set up in that room, or that nobody in that officials room or tunnel whatsoever communicated to him that they'd fucked up until after the game ??? I also call bullshit.
shank94

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6481 on: Today at 10:32:48 am
On 3, I'd actually go ahead and believe the king of Gulab Jamuns fck, because his Gulab Jamun brother on the field was still giving us no decisions. Salah's yellow and then the Jota cards, I would like to think a ref would try to be a bit more lenient (I know that is not how it works) had they known they've massively fucked up before.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6482 on: Today at 10:38:49 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:28:37 am
1. He talks of clearer communication from now on - ok, accepted as the communication was pathetic.

2. He talks of not being allowed to restart after the 'delay, delay..' shouts because it's VAR rules via FIFA or something - sorry, but they stop games all the time for various reasons and this was as important as you could possibly get. I call bullshit.

3. He states that the ref didn't know what was going on and adds that he 'knew nothing until after the game' - now think about that one. They are in the dressing room for 15 mins at HT, Michael Oliver (4th Off.) has been involved in the 'goal' communication, and we are supposed to believe what ? - that they didn't talk about it, that it wasn't communicated via someone on the team, that they have no communication or tech set up in that room, or that nobody in that officials room or tunnel whatsoever communicated to him that they'd fucked up until after the game ??? I also call bullshit.

Well, there was an incident the very next week in which a game was halted after restarting because a VAR check wasn't completed, so yet again we're seeing one rule applied for us but not for others.
Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea against Burnley on Saturday. VAR was checking for offside.
The ref allowed the game to restart, but then stopped it again for the VAR check. The game was pulled back to kick off again. 
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6483 on: Today at 10:40:09 am
The ref clearly put his hand to his ear when the ball went out for a throw in after the restart. Had they stopped talking about their fuck up by that point? I sincerely hope not. The referee knew all right.
Saltashscouse

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6484 on: Today at 10:55:41 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 10:40:09 am
The ref clearly put his hand to his ear when the ball went out for a throw in after the restart. Had they stopped talking about their fuck up by that point? I sincerely hope not. The referee knew all right.
The c*nt turned the colour of boiled shite when he had the message relayed to him. You can see it clearly on the video replay. He fucking knew exactly what had gone on but restarted the game anyway
stoa

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6485 on: Today at 11:08:07 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 10:28:37 am
1. He talks of clearer communication from now on - ok, accepted as the communication was pathetic.

2. He talks of not being allowed to restart after the 'delay, delay..' shouts because it's VAR rules via FIFA or something - sorry, but they stop games all the time for various reasons and this was as important as you could possibly get. I call bullshit.

3. He states that the ref didn't know what was going on and adds that he 'knew nothing until after the game' - now think about that one. They are in the dressing room for 15 mins at HT, Michael Oliver (4th Off.) has been involved in the 'goal' communication, and we are supposed to believe what ? - that they didn't talk about it, that it wasn't communicated via someone on the team, that they have no communication or tech set up in that room, or that nobody in that officials room or tunnel whatsoever communicated to him that they'd fucked up until after the game ??? I also call bullshit.

Ad 2: It's in the Laws of the Game. Rule 5.2 says that the ref can't change a decision after a restart has taken place. So, even if England had informed the ref about it actually being a goal, according to the Laws of the Game the ref could not have changed his decision that it wasn't a goal after play had already continued with a freekick. What happened in the Chelsea game was therefore completely useless, because the ref couldn't have changed his decision had the VAR actually told him it was offside and therefore not a goal. Well, he could have, but it would have been a breach of the Laws of the Game.

Ad 3: The people in the VAR room need to push a button in order to be able to talk to the ref and all the people on the field (linos and 4th official), while they can hear them talk all the time. From listening to the clip PGMOL have released after the incident, it seems like neither Oliver (4th official) nor Hooper (ref) heard anything of the talk the people in the VAR room were having (like the technician saying "Delay, delay" or them talking about the goal being onside). It seems like England (or whoever in the VAR room) only pushed the button to talk to the refs briefly when England says "Ollie" (which seems to have been directed to the VAR executive Oliver Kohout or whatever his name is. Because afterwards you can hear Michael Oliver say "Yeah?" thinking they were talking to him. That also seems to be when Hooper puts his finger on his earpiece. However, after that England seems to have realised that he didn't want to talk to Michael Oliver and releases the button as both Oliver and Hooper seem a bit confused after they don't heard anything from the VAR room and Oliver says something like "Nothing on the field", maybe trying to signal that there was no reason they needed to talk. So, I can buy that in the moment neither Oliver nor Hooper know anything about the goal actually being onside. What happens afterwards, I'm not sure. I can't imagine that no one told the ref and/or Michael Oliver that the goal was actually offside, but we don't know as we don't have the audio for the full game (and what was talked about right after the clip ended) and we don't know what was said during halftime.

Draex

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6486 on: Today at 11:08:20 am
He's a gaslighting tory c*nt, zero accountability and won't ever be whilst he's in charge.
Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6487 on: Today at 11:21:52 am
There would be no doubt about who knew what and when if the still frame with lines had been put up on the big screen.
Red-Soldier

Reply #6488 on: Today at 11:35:50 am
Anything that comes out of the pricks mouth, is going to be a heap of shite!
Bobinhood

Re: Howard Webb on Diaz goal at Spurs
Reply #6489 on: Today at 12:16:52 pm
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:08:07 am
Ad 2: It's in the Laws of the Game. Rule 5.2 says that the ref can't change a decision after a restart has taken place. So, even if England had informed the ref about it actually being a goal, according to the Laws of the Game the ref could not have changed his decision that it wasn't a goal after play had already continued with a freekick. What happened in the Chelsea game was therefore completely useless, because the ref couldn't have changed his decision had the VAR actually told him it was offside and therefore not a goal. Well, he could have, but it would have been a breach of the Laws of the Game.

A

Disallowing a perfectly good goal for no good reason is also a breach of the laws of the game, mr lawyered up.  Its called a conundrum. Historically refs and or teams have given a walk in in this situation if they really feel they must clutch pearls over the restart nonsense. Otherwise he could have just blown the whistle and given the goal and the lesser of two evils explanation and that would have flown no problem.

why the fuck hiding behind obscure paperwork  is suppose to count more than the spirit and integrity of the game escapes me. the ref has total power going forward. He could have fixed it in a dozen different ways. powerless is bullshit.
Dr. Beaker

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6490 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm
It's a pity that they don't seem to have a protocol for when someone scores a fucking goal!
SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6491 on: Today at 03:44:06 pm
dunno about anyone else but if I see the word "protocol" much more my head's gonna explode.


(not a dig at anyone here!!)
Walshy nMe®

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6492 on: Today at 05:28:58 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:44:06 pm
dunno about anyone else but if I see the word "protocol" much more my head's gonna explode.


(not a dig at anyone here!!)

They need to get ex players talking about it too, if they are short I know a good pro to call.
Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6493 on: Today at 05:51:24 pm
They just make it up as they go, clearly.
rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6494 on: Today at 06:00:10 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:44:06 pm
dunno about anyone else but if I see the word "protocol" much more my head's gonna explode.


(not a dig at anyone here!!)

What's RAWK Protocol for when a posters head explodes?


SamLad

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6495 on: Today at 06:02:02 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:00:10 pm
What's RAWK Protocol for when a posters head explodes?


RAWK has protocols?
the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6496 on: Today at 07:11:14 pm
Statement? Update? Press Release?
Been a week.
