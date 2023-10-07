« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 131207 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6440 on: October 7, 2023, 09:53:37 pm »
Probably was talked about but Mark Goldbridge is really a breath of a fresh air, despite being a manc, he's been the voice of a reason for past couple of months.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6441 on: October 7, 2023, 09:57:42 pm »
I hate all this "rules of the game" bs.


They can - AND DO REGULARLY- whatever they want.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6442 on: October 7, 2023, 11:48:42 pm »
Quote from: newterp on October  7, 2023, 09:57:42 pm
I hate all this "rules of the game" bs.


They can - AND DO REGULARLY- whatever they want.

Yes they do. That why it all seems so strange. Cant do anything was said as if it was a schoolboy covering up something.

They could have done something, they chose not to. They even chose not to tell the ref.

It stinks.  The relationship between certain clubs/PGMOL, PL and media has made sure this has been swept under the carpet until football resumes a few days later.



Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6443 on: Yesterday at 12:14:55 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on October  7, 2023, 07:06:26 pm
It was in the game report as well Rob.



Play restarted after Sterling's goal, before referee Stuart Attwell stopped the game as a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a potential offside was continuing. However, the goal was eventually allowed to stand.

WTF   that boils my piss    give us our goal you #unts. we should hire private detectives to dig up the bung. That game was Fixed. all day fixed. communication error my sweaty balls.

Literally they do whatever they want. the sanctimony weve heard all week after a soft red and a false red and a non pen and a non goal and a trip to the crooked country that buys everything and owns our biggest competitior just 2 days earlier and now the same  laws can be ignored to get it right a week later 

Theyve got to be called up for not correcting the "mistake". "we cant do anything" aimed at the fucking replay kid because everyone else knew 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6444 on: Yesterday at 12:32:05 am »
watch from 13:20, mike dean i can't stand https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSsN6yeLSUc&t=307s
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 12:36:54 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 12:14:55 am
WTF   that boils my piss    give us our goal you #unts. we should hire private detectives to dig up the bung. That game was Fixed. all day fixed. communication error my sweaty balls.

Literally they do whatever they want. the sanctimony weve heard all week after a soft red and a false red and a non pen and a non goal and a trip to the crooked country that buys everything and owns our biggest competitior just 2 days earlier and now the same  laws can be ignored to get it right a week later 

Theyve got to be called up for not correcting the "mistake". "we cant do anything" aimed at the fucking replay kid because everyone else knew 

Imagine a criminal case.

The foreman of the jury steps forward and delivers the verdict. 'Guilty' he says. Then the rest of the jury intervened and said no we all agreed it was 'Not Guilty'

Then Mike Fucking Dean shouts 'it is the law' 'it is the law'. As the innocent man is led off to the cells. Darren England chirps up 'can't do anything, can't do anything'.


The thing is you can. Laws and rules are flexible. They are largely set by precedent. Things happen that people didn't expect and as a result you use common sense and then the rules are then tweaked accordingly.

 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 01:52:30 am »
No doubt the anti LFC c*nts in the media and twattersphere will say that the Burnley- Chelsea stoppage was a result of our complaint so what are we whingeing about.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6447 on: Yesterday at 02:11:44 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 01:52:30 am
No doubt the anti LFC c*nts in the media and twattersphere will say that the Burnley- Chelsea stoppage was a result of our complaint so what are we whingeing about.

That's not really working though, when they're still riding the "couldn't stop the match because of var protocol and the laws"-train for our case. Add to that, that I have not seen any news that IFAB have changed the var protocol or the laws of the game after our match and certainly neither the league nor the fa nor pgmol could implement such a change. We should be asking for that game to be replayed or voided because of illegal usage of var...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6448 on: Yesterday at 08:22:12 am »
Did I hear that right - on MOTD in the Chelsea match the commentator just said that the match was restarted and they pulled it back to complete a VAR check - HUGE news for us and any appeal if this was the case. They could have pulled it back and awarded us the goal.
My postillion has been struck by lightning

I am the berrgman

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6449 on: Yesterday at 08:29:16 am »
Quote from: koppper on Yesterday at 08:22:12 am
Did I hear that right - on MOTD in the Chelsea match the commentator just said that the match was restarted and they pulled it back to complete a VAR check - HUGE news for us and any appeal if this was the case. They could have pulled it back and awarded us the goal.

Is it the same?
In our case England said 'check complete', thus sealing our faith apparently.
In this case the check wasn't complete, so the play was reset until it was.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6450 on: Yesterday at 08:36:06 am »
Has club drawn a line in the sand or still reviewing their options?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6451 on: Yesterday at 08:36:45 am »
They restarted the game and then pulled it back - that's the point.
My postillion has been struck by lightning

I am the berrgman

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6452 on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 am »
Quote from: koppper on Yesterday at 08:36:45 am
They restarted the game and then pulled it back - that's the point.

Because it's not blocked by the rules to do so - only if the ref and VAR have finished their process are they unable to restart the play and go back.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6453 on: Yesterday at 09:53:57 am »
Find it odd - other supporters think we should "let it go" now. A week is a long time it seems.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6454 on: Yesterday at 10:02:30 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:53:57 am
Find it odd - other supporters think we should "let it go" now. A week is a long time it seems.


It's hopefully the owners who aren't going to 'let it go', they aren't in this to lose money.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6455 on: Yesterday at 10:07:31 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:02:30 am

It's hopefully the owners who aren't going to 'let it go', they aren't in this to lose money.
Not sure if we are biding our time and looking at what our realistic options are or are we waiting for Webb to do his promotional piece on TV. Hopefully it's one of the two and we aren't going to let it slide.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6456 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 am »
Fuc'ed Up is on Sky on Tuesday evening - fetch the popcorn.

Maybe somebody could ask Michael Owen to ask about the VAR image not being released...
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6457 on: Yesterday at 11:27:29 am »
I think the silence means that there is maybe contemplation on what legal avenues are available and what financial recourse there may be should we, for instance, miss out on something significant by a point or three. For instance, we all know CL qualification is highly lucrative, and missing out on that revenue will impact us on many levels - from transfer budgets to sponsorship dollars. This will be quantified and I believe it will then be communicated to the PGMOL, and then left for them to decide how they think to best proceed. They might then revise their hard stance on the result and the idea of a replay. Or the club may lay bait, and only use it if and when we do miss out on something lucrative. We are still able to win the league or qualify for CL from here, in fact we are in a very good position to do just that.

It would be even more damning for the PGMOL I think, if Spurs are the ones to qualify at our expense.

Think theres just lots of lawyering happening, but  behind the scenes within minimum disruption to our team.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6458 on: Yesterday at 12:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 12:36:54 am
Imagine a criminal case.

The foreman of the jury steps forward and delivers the verdict. 'Guilty' he says. Then the rest of the jury intervened and said no we all agreed it was 'Not Guilty'

Then Mike Fucking Dean shouts 'it is the law' 'it is the law'. As the innocent man is led off to the cells. Darren England chirps up 'can't do anything, can't do anything'.


The thing is you can. Laws and rules are flexible. They are largely set by precedent. Things happen that people didn't expect and as a result you use common sense and then the rules are then tweaked accordingly.

 

The laws are amended before the start of every season and sometimes during, dependent on the severity of any fuck-ups they made in writing the new laws. 

Most, if not all, the laws and protocols are understood by the players as well as the officials (this one is aimed at Mike Dean), it is how they will take advantage of loopholes in the laws - faking head injuries anyone?

Referees use laws of the game to correct situations all the time and have done for years, so why not bring the game back to correct it last weekend?  A player gets fouled at the start of a counter-attack and the ref plays advantage.  The counter comes to nothing after the attacking team progression is slowed and the ball goes out of play - referee pulls it back to the foul. 

Same situation, yet this time a defender for, lets say Liverpool, ends the counter attack and punts the ball to Salah running down the wing and within just a few seconds the ball is in our opponents net - the referee would pull it back to the foul.  The play gets reset to get the correct resulting decisions all the fucking time.

PGMOL is fucked, needs better regulation starting with lopping off the prick at the top and his sycophants.  Get rid of the corrupt wankers and promote fresh legs that don't get to officiate games where there might be regional biases, prohibit opportunities for corruption (like going off on middle eastern salary boosters) and make the penalties for doing so severe.  Also replace the VAR operators with independents that are trained in the laws of the game that would be relevant to them.

Sick of the game and the c*nts ruining it - include the players and their gamesmanship in that as well as the corrupt officials.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6459 on: Yesterday at 01:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:29:16 am
Is it the same?
In our case England said 'check complete', thus sealing our faith apparently.
In this case the check wasn't complete, so the play was reset until it was.

Problem with that is that VAR has fuck all authority. He is merely an assistant and the ref is in charge of the game and he's the only one who can make decisions. The ref doesn't have to do anything the VAR says. So if the ref decides play is restarted the VAR can't do anything about it. They are not equals. That's why it is so weird that England didn't inform Hooper about the fuck up right away.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6460 on: Yesterday at 01:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 08:29:16 am
Is it the same?
In our case England said 'check complete', thus sealing our faith apparently.
In this case the check wasn't complete, so the play was reset until it was.
but we don't have the audio, so how do we know what was communicated?

has PGMOL even been asked to release it?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6461 on: Yesterday at 01:46:41 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 11:26:52 am
Fuc'ed Up is on Sky on Tuesday evening - fetch the popcorn.

Maybe somebody could ask Michael Owen to ask about the VAR image not being released...

Im new to this micd up lark.
I saw squires taking the piss out of Hollywood Webb, but didnt realise he had his own show on Sky.
Sums his career up.
He was always a creation of the FA who wanted their own version of Collina to be their posterboy.
Used to get one big decision wrong per game, his career peak being making a shambles of the World Cup final.
He will love the media spotlight.
SYP through and through 
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6462 on: Yesterday at 04:48:06 pm »
whats the story here. have we just accepted the audio and response from the PGMOL? nothing official from the club since the statement requesting the audio.  very odd and what a waste of time.  made no difference today either.  yet more shite refereeing against us. ive never seen so much incompetence affecting one team.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6463 on: Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm »
And city dont get a player sent off for the same think Jones did, absolute joke.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6464 on: Yesterday at 05:10:14 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
And city dont get a player sent off for the same think Jones did, absolute joke.

Kovacic just done a red card challenge, then followed with another almost the same, no red.

If you genuinely still think nothing is going on you are naive as fuck.

Im past caring now, absolutely no point as nothing will get done due to the full on tribalism in the game.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6465 on: Yesterday at 05:22:24 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 05:18:02 pm


'Mateo Kovacic yellow card against Arsenal on 30 mins' - https://dubz.co/c/cb261c & https://twitter.com/SkySportsPL/status/1711050298091774357


and then 5 minutes later...




Kovacic with another tackle from behind where he doesn't get the ball - and gets the man on 35' - https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1711051799283617974


Fuck the Tories

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6466 on: Yesterday at 05:34:28 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 05:01:10 pm
And city dont get a player sent off for the same think Jones did, absolute joke.

It was worse than what Jones did - and probably worse than what Van Dijk did.
"The future's uncertain and the end is always near."

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6467 on: Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm »
That Kovavic challenge had no mitigating circumstances unlike Curtis Joness. Curtis gets a red, Kovavic gets a yellow 😡. Then Kovavic commits a blatant second yellow challenge and its not given, Jota didnt even make contact and pulled out of the challenge and gets sent off. Dont tell me there is no agenda against us!!😡😡😡
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6468 on: Yesterday at 05:47:46 pm »
its just more incompetence unfortunately. they will do a course during the week where they select the correct answers from a video clip. thats all that can be done really. Just unfortunate that it affects certain teams. Im sure it will balance out over the course of the season and you can bet Man City will receive their share of poor decisions on their way to being champions again. just have to get on with the game.

i love the banter, the big sides like city playing the greatest football in the entire multiverse which i rarely watch to be honest but its still great to talk about how good they are, the talking points over referees and VARS ( Some refs are household names now. LOVE IT!), all the dosh and the glamour, the saudis and the emiratis, will the saudis take over and buy Mo Salah for 1000000000000000000 euros or maybe 200000000000000000  . i love modern football.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6469 on: Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Yesterday at 05:34:58 pm
That Kovavic challenge had no mitigating circumstances unlike Curtis Joness. Curtis gets a red, Kovavic gets a yellow 😡. Then Kovavic commits a blatant second yellow challenge and its not given, Jota didnt even make contact and pulled out of the challenge and gets sent off. Dont tell me there is no agenda against us!!😡😡😡

I honestly dont think its personal in some respects, the refs have been getting first class trips to Abu Dhabi and been given 20k for one single match, so if you are not as thick as a rock you can see that is far beyond what would be deemed as not only suspicious but so so wrong in terms of regulations. I mean people working for large stores arent allowed to accept as much as a fucking pen from suppliers, yet somehow the PL thinks a 20k one off game is nothing to worry about.

What my point is, is that Abu Dhabi owning city have their interest in city and anyone else that gets in their way is just collateral damage.

The game is getting ruined and if you cant see that or even entertain the possibility with these trips to Abu Dhabi then you really are pretty daft.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6470 on: Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 07:47:40 pm
I honestly dont think its personal in some respects, the refs have been getting first class trips to Abu Dhabi and been given 20k for one single match, so if you are not as thick as a rock you can see that is far beyond what would be deemed as not only suspicious but so so wrong in terms of regulations. I mean people working for large stores arent allowed to accept as much as a fucking pen from suppliers, yet somehow the PL thinks a 20k one off game is nothing to worry about.

What my point is, is that Abu Dhabi owning city have their interest in city and anyone else that gets in their way is just collateral damage.

The game is getting ruined and if you cant see that or even entertain the possibility with these trips to Abu Dhabi then you really are pretty daft.

At Christmas our work has a free raffle for everyone in the company and the prizes are all the chocolates, wine, hampers and what have you that have been sent in by suppliers and customers. Not on person is allowed to keep a gift as it is seen as bribery and they have to hand it over to a line manager.

PGMOL? 3 refs get an all expenses paid, likely First Class on a certain 787-9, and £20k payment and they're fucking fine with it :butt

Fuck the Tories

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6471 on: Yesterday at 10:24:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:06:56 pm
At Christmas our work has a free raffle for everyone in the company and the prizes are all the chocolates, wine, hampers and what have you that have been sent in by suppliers and customers. Not on person is allowed to keep a gift as it is seen as bribery and they have to hand it over to a line manager.

PGMOL? 3 refs get an all expenses paid, likely First Class on a certain 787-9, and £20k payment and they're fucking fine with it :butt



Its done it for me seeing all that, before hand I wouldnt really give the whole corruption thing much attention, but 20k gifts by the very state that owns Man City, I mean come the fuck on, if you are not understanding why that compromises judgment or looks suspect then I dont know what to tell you.

As someone else had said though, its really disheartening how little attention the media give it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6472 on: Today at 04:27:56 am »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on October  7, 2023, 11:48:42 pm
Yes they do. That why it all seems so strange. Cant do anything was said as if it was a schoolboy covering up something.

They could have done something, they chose not to. They even chose not to tell the ref.

It stinks.  The relationship between certain clubs/PGMOL, PL and media has made sure this has been swept under the carpet until football resumes a few days later.


I absolutely do not buy the BS about "can't do anything".  It is more like "won't do anything".

VAR protocol clearly states the decision for offside rests wholly with VAR unless in the exception of VAR technology being unavailable.  There is no capacity in the laws of the game for the onfield referee to implement a decision that is the opposite of what VAR has ruled in regards to offside.  If VAR tech isn't working the default decision becomes the onfield one.   C


England therefore was fully aware that any outcome other than a goal for us was a breach of the laws of the game.    Yes, calling for the game to stop for another review is also outside the laws of the game but so what?  Ensuring a goal that was legitimately scored, ruled onside by himself far outweighs the breaking of VAR protocol by calling a stop to the game.

It's a huge issue for the PL that a goal had been scored and ruled as legal and that the VAR team allowed the game to restart fully knowing this (apart from the replay operators and hub ops who were trying to stop the game but couldn't contact Hooper themselves).

This did not even happen with the SU non awarding of a goal.   In that case goal line tech failed and the onfield decision was no goal.    Laws of the game specifically state that an incorrect onfield decision is final.   So even though that was a negligent error it still complied with the laws of the game in that an incorrect decision is still final and valid. 


Klopp that!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6473 on: Today at 04:31:59 am »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:01:57 pm
Problem with that is that VAR has fuck all authority. He is merely an assistant and the ref is in charge of the game and he's the only one who can make decisions. The ref doesn't have to do anything the VAR says. So if the ref decides play is restarted the VAR can't do anything about it. They are not equals. That's why it is so weird that England didn't inform Hooper about the fuck up right away.


With regards to offside - the referee must follow the VAR ruling.  The only time they can rule to the contrary is if VAR is unavailable.   Everyone accepts there were communication issues, that's pretty obvious.  However, this does not change the fact that a referee cannot give a ruling in opposition to what the VAR has ruled on offside.   


Diaz no goal is a clear break of the laws of the game.    Hooper should've said something right away but tried to cover it up. 
Klopp that!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6474 on: Today at 04:41:05 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on October  6, 2023, 11:46:55 am
Yeah funny how Ingerland never accepted this and still blab on about it decades later.

https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/7cede7d32d0002a278b36a536d343bb26a855ea3/0_313_4114_2468/master/4114.jpg?width=1200&height=1200&quality=85&auto=format&fit=crop&s=64560729aea996f54f8e16d7feccdfbc

as blatantly wrong as that was it still doesn't breach the laws of the game.   on the day a referee made a decision to award the goal, even if it was the incorrect decision.  All decisions are final under the LOTG, even the incorrect ones.


So this was compeltely fine under the LOTG. 

Imagine the scandal if both linesman were aware that the handball had happened, watched the game restart and did absoutely nothing to intevene.


That would the the equivaloent of what we had to deal with. 
Klopp that!
