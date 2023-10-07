Imagine a criminal case.



The foreman of the jury steps forward and delivers the verdict. 'Guilty' he says. Then the rest of the jury intervened and said no we all agreed it was 'Not Guilty'



Then Mike Fucking Dean shouts 'it is the law' 'it is the law'. As the innocent man is led off to the cells. Darren England chirps up 'can't do anything, can't do anything'.





The thing is you can. Laws and rules are flexible. They are largely set by precedent. Things happen that people didn't expect and as a result you use common sense and then the rules are then tweaked accordingly.







The laws are amended before the start of every season and sometimes during, dependent on the severity of any fuck-ups they made in writing the new laws.Most, if not all, the laws and protocols are understood by the players as well as the officials (this one is aimed at Mike Dean), it is how they will take advantage of loopholes in the laws - faking head injuries anyone?Referees use laws of the game to correct situations all the time and have done for years, so why not bring the game back to correct it last weekend? A player gets fouled at the start of a counter-attack and the ref plays advantage. The counter comes to nothing after the attacking team progression is slowed and the ball goes out of play - referee pulls it back to the foul.Same situation, yet this time a defender for, lets say Liverpool, ends the counter attack and punts the ball to Salah running down the wing and within just a few seconds the ball is in our opponents net - the referee would pull it back to the foul. The play gets reset to get the correct resulting decisions all the fucking time.PGMOL is fucked, needs better regulation starting with lopping off the prick at the top and his sycophants. Get rid of the corrupt wankers and promote fresh legs that don't get to officiate games where there might be regional biases, prohibit opportunities for corruption (like going off on middle eastern salary boosters) and make the penalties for doing so severe. Also replace the VAR operators with independents that are trained in the laws of the game that would be relevant to them.Sick of the game and the c*nts ruining it - include the players and their gamesmanship in that as well as the corrupt officials.