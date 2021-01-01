« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 09:53:37 pm
Probably was talked about but Mark Goldbridge is really a breath of a fresh air, despite being a manc, he's been the voice of a reason for past couple of months.
The biggest problem anywhere in the world is that people's perceptions of reality are filtered through the screening mesh of what they want, and do not want, to be true.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm
I hate all this "rules of the game" bs.


They can - AND DO REGULARLY- whatever they want.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6442 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:57:42 pm
I hate all this "rules of the game" bs.


They can - AND DO REGULARLY- whatever they want.

Yes they do. That why it all seems so strange. Cant do anything was said as if it was a schoolboy covering up something.

They could have done something, they chose not to. They even chose not to tell the ref.

It stinks.  The relationship between certain clubs/PGMOL, PL and media has made sure this has been swept under the carpet until football resumes a few days later.



Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6443 on: Today at 12:14:55 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:06:26 pm
It was in the game report as well Rob.



Play restarted after Sterling's goal, before referee Stuart Attwell stopped the game as a check by the video assistant referee (VAR) for a potential offside was continuing. However, the goal was eventually allowed to stand.

WTF   that boils my piss    give us our goal you #unts. we should hire private detectives to dig up the bung. That game was Fixed. all day fixed. communication error my sweaty balls.

Literally they do whatever they want. the sanctimony weve heard all week after a soft red and a false red and a non pen and a non goal and a trip to the crooked country that buys everything and owns our biggest competitior just 2 days earlier and now the same  laws can be ignored to get it right a week later 

Theyve got to be called up for not correcting the "mistake". "we cant do anything" aimed at the fucking replay kid because everyone else knew 
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6444 on: Today at 12:32:05 am
watch from 13:20, mike dean i can't stand https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JSsN6yeLSUc&t=307s
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6445 on: Today at 12:36:54 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:14:55 am
WTF   that boils my piss    give us our goal you #unts. we should hire private detectives to dig up the bung. That game was Fixed. all day fixed. communication error my sweaty balls.

Literally they do whatever they want. the sanctimony weve heard all week after a soft red and a false red and a non pen and a non goal and a trip to the crooked country that buys everything and owns our biggest competitior just 2 days earlier and now the same  laws can be ignored to get it right a week later 

Theyve got to be called up for not correcting the "mistake". "we cant do anything" aimed at the fucking replay kid because everyone else knew 

Imagine a criminal case.

The foreman of the jury steps forward and delivers the verdict. 'Guilty' he says. Then the rest of the jury intervened and said no we all agreed it was 'Not Guilty'

Then Mike Fucking Dean shouts 'it is the law' 'it is the law'. As the innocent man is led off to the cells. Darren England chirps up 'can't do anything, can't do anything'.


The thing is you can. Laws and rules are flexible. They are largely set by precedent. Things happen that people didn't expect and as a result you use common sense and then the rules are then tweaked accordingly.

 
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6446 on: Today at 01:52:30 am
No doubt the anti LFC c*nts in the media and twattersphere will say that the Burnley- Chelsea stoppage was a result of our complaint so what are we whingeing about.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6447 on: Today at 02:11:44 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:52:30 am
No doubt the anti LFC c*nts in the media and twattersphere will say that the Burnley- Chelsea stoppage was a result of our complaint so what are we whingeing about.

That's not really working though, when they're still riding the "couldn't stop the match because of var protocol and the laws"-train for our case. Add to that, that I have not seen any news that IFAB have changed the var protocol or the laws of the game after our match and certainly neither the league nor the fa nor pgmol could implement such a change. We should be asking for that game to be replayed or voided because of illegal usage of var...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6448 on: Today at 08:22:12 am
Did I hear that right - on MOTD in the Chelsea match the commentator just said that the match was restarted and they pulled it back to complete a VAR check - HUGE news for us and any appeal if this was the case. They could have pulled it back and awarded us the goal.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6449 on: Today at 08:29:16 am
Quote from: koppper on Today at 08:22:12 am
Did I hear that right - on MOTD in the Chelsea match the commentator just said that the match was restarted and they pulled it back to complete a VAR check - HUGE news for us and any appeal if this was the case. They could have pulled it back and awarded us the goal.

Is it the same?
In our case England said 'check complete', thus sealing our faith apparently.
In this case the check wasn't complete, so the play was reset until it was.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6450 on: Today at 08:36:06 am
Has club drawn a line in the sand or still reviewing their options?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6451 on: Today at 08:36:45 am
They restarted the game and then pulled it back - that's the point.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6452 on: Today at 08:53:37 am
Quote from: koppper on Today at 08:36:45 am
They restarted the game and then pulled it back - that's the point.

Because it's not blocked by the rules to do so - only if the ref and VAR have finished their process are they unable to restart the play and go back.
