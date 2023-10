Merson getting stuck into Mike Dean



https://x.com/SkySportsPL/status/1710619441610871246?s=20



haha, good for Merson!Does mu head in though that no one is saying with this ‘law of the game’ thing and the stopping - how the law of the game would also say Liverpool should have been 1-0 up at that point as they scored a good goal.‘It’s the law’ it’s the law’, what a dick that Mike Dean sounds. It’s a game of football, not a crime being broken, have some common sense (ha!) and stop the sodding game, the laws can be talked about and ammended later.