Miguel Delaney

@MiguelDelaney

39m PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24.



Klopp once again leading on getting reform.



No hiding anymore, refs must improve or be found out.



Not directed at you, mate, but leading the calls for reform hurts. Macca red card, not a red; overturned. Virgil's - not a red; didn't get overturned but split opinions. Jones's - not a red; didn't get overturned because the referees are assholes. Jota's - a fucking joke, even the panel agreed; not overturned because it doesn't matter. The opening goal against Spurs - ahem... You name another team dealing with even half of that adversity... It's beyond the pale!OK, so reforms would happen, and meanwhile we'd be losing titles when no one else does... Fuck the PL, form a new league in which PGMOL will not have the protection they currently enjoy from their contract with the PL. There is currently NO mechanism that can hold PGMOL accountable for anything, they police themselves, and only if they want to. Mike Fucking Riley even got rid of the committee rating the referees' performances. The whole thing is a joke, a money laundering scheme.