Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 123559 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 08:40:56 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:36:19 pm
Rest assured, alot on here would be leathering the blueshite, oil cheats x 2 and the mancs if they were in our position. We aren't imperivous to tribalism!

And ?

Most would go in the direction of the Boss and we all know what that would be.
Offline rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 08:41:36 pm »
Offline mikey_LFC

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm »
I understand the tribalism around the areas that could benefit us i.e. the potential for the games result changing in anyway be that a replay or what, but not to the extent that its distracted from the main issues. Every club in the league should be concerned with the quality of officiating and 17 clubs in the league should be worried about the trips to the UAE / Saudi. These are issues that desperately need sorting because they do call into question the integrity of the league in a way that will lead to people switching off.
Offline Slippers

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 09:13:32 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 05:50:08 pm
Should really be hanged for that.

Only until he's unconscious though.
Offline tray fenny

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm »
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight
Offline red1977

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 09:46:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm
Who gives a fuck what anyone else thinks?

I think this needs an acknowledgement deeper than people coming to the conclusion that entrenchment is the answer. You will never get a decent understanding of anything if you dont care what anyone thinks!!. Thats why we need honest analysis and know people are bullshitting because you have been giving a shit and watching what they have been doing.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight

Salford BBC.

Fucking stupid though that the club being royally fucked over has turned into the club being laughed at by everyone because Klopp went and mentioned a replay.

We lose the PR war every time.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:46:04 pm
I think this needs an acknowledgement deeper than people coming to the conclusion that entrenchment is the answer. You will never get a decent understanding of anything if you dont care what anyone thinks!!. Thats why we need honest analysis and know people are bullshitting because you have been giving a shit and watching what they have been doing.

We've had decades of honest analysis, they wouldn't even be our allies in our "hour" of need.

It's not us and we have spent far too much time trying to understand them, way more than they deserved.

Fuck'em all.
Offline Slippers

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 10:08:46 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight

I didn't realise that shit was still going.
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 10:18:06 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:01:49 pm
Salford BBC.

Fucking stupid though that the club being royally fucked over has turned into the club being laughed at by everyone because Klopp went and mentioned a replay.

We lose the PR war every time.

I couldn't give a toss at this point. We've been hated for as long as I can remember. No point giving a shit about what opposition fans think anymore.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 10:18:09 pm »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight

Great stuff, shows how much publicity it's got.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 08:39:04 pm
He had a moan about VAR after the Arsenal game.

This comment from him today was dense, asked about replays:
"So, if your threshold for replays is mistakes by individuals, that's 365 games a year, I reckon.

He also wants rid of VAR cos he doesnt think the technology is good enough - so hes saying its a mistake from a person, but its the technology thats actually the issue.

This is just such ignorant shit from him.

 
Offline Legs

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 11:14:43 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:48:37 pm
The thing is, would we behave any differently? If this was United or Arsenal who'd been wronged in this way how many of us  hand on heart would not be laughing our arses off. I am far less frustrated with other fans, than I am with other clubs. This whole thing sums up the complacency which runs through football, it's an obvious hole in how the procedure is dealt with. But instead of other clubs coming together and insisting on talking to the authorities they just get resentful. I mean this way nothing improves. The clubs behave worse than the fans as they show a lack of both leadership and fail to realise its something which will make it better for everybody. But I can't get that cross about fans who are just behaving as fans do.

The thing is it hasnt happened to them and it wont do either but as much as I dislike them id say they were done over.

ETH would flip im sure of it he isnt scared to open his mouth but he wouldnt get what Klopp has.

My opinion is I dont care what other clubs think I saw what they thought during Covid that is enough for me.

Utd fans will be laughing but as ive said for years they wont be when City go past their titles then we'll see how great it is to support your rivals (They target us but had their eye on the wrong team)
Offline red1977

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6373 on: Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:08:19 pm
We've had decades of honest analysis, they wouldn't even be our allies in our "hour" of need.

It's not us and we have spent far too much time trying to understand them, way more than they deserved.

Fuck'em all.

No, but i was talking about us analysing, i'm more talking about us not taking our eye off whats going on, the club did a good job this week. fuck them is a bit wired when you are trying to take on something. But yeah, fuck them, thats the first thing you think. but you have to think and look at it to make a point don't you?
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6374 on: Yesterday at 11:23:58 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 11:17:41 pm
No, but i was talking about us analysing, i'm more talking about us not taking our eye off whats going on, the club did a good job this week. Who gives a shit, is a bit wired when you are trying to take on something. But yeah, fuck them, thats the first thing you think. but you have to think about it to make a point don't you?

I get what you're saying, it's just a waste of time and energy.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6375 on: Yesterday at 11:59:35 pm »
Quote from: eddiedingle on Yesterday at 05:56:35 pm
Fat Ange is a sack of dingo shagging shite
Biggest dropkick in Yabbie Creek. Flamin' Galaaah
Offline Red Beret

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 12:01:42 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm
This comment from him today was dense, asked about replays:
"So, if your threshold for replays is mistakes by individuals, that's 365 games a year, I reckon.

He also wants rid of VAR cos he doesnt think the technology is good enough - so hes saying its a mistake from a person, but its the technology thats actually the issue.

This is just such ignorant shit from him.

Funny how the technology runs just fine in Europe, eh? Maybe they believed in it enough to actually put together a functioning and coherent infrastructure?

Fucking bellend.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 12:52:21 am »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 08:21:35 pm
Who gives a fuck what anyone else thinks?
And that's my feels.
Wtf cares!?

We should be concentrating on supporting OUR club! Let others mock and ridicule- they're entitled to. We'll just focus on our goals in the meantime and laugh at them.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:11:46 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
39m PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24.

Klopp once again leading on getting reform.

No hiding anymore, refs must improve or be found out.
Fan-fucking-tastic! At least it's a commitment.

See, focus on ourselves and our goals! I love this club!
Offline eddiedingle

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6378 on: Today at 01:13:14 am »
Quote from: tray fenny on Yesterday at 09:32:12 pm
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight
Is it a dolphin in a bathtub?
Online farawayred

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6379 on: Today at 05:08:52 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 05:11:46 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
39m PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24.

Klopp once again leading on getting reform.

No hiding anymore, refs must improve or be found out.
Not directed at you, mate, but leading the calls for reform hurts. Macca red card, not a red; overturned. Virgil's - not a red; didn't get overturned but split opinions. Jones's - not a red; didn't get overturned because the referees are assholes. Jota's - a fucking joke, even the panel agreed; not overturned because it doesn't matter. The opening goal against Spurs - ahem... You name another team dealing with even half of that adversity... It's beyond the pale!

OK, so reforms would happen, and meanwhile we'd be losing titles when no one else does... Fuck the PL, form a new league in which PGMOL will not have the protection they currently enjoy from their contract with the PL. There is currently NO mechanism that can hold PGMOL accountable for anything, they police themselves, and only if they want to. Mike Fucking Riley even got rid of the committee rating the referees' performances. The whole thing is a joke, a money laundering scheme.
