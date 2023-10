The thing is, would we behave any differently? If this was United or Arsenal who'd been wronged in this way how many of us hand on heart would not be laughing our arses off. I am far less frustrated with other fans, than I am with other clubs. This whole thing sums up the complacency which runs through football, it's an obvious hole in how the procedure is dealt with. But instead of other clubs coming together and insisting on talking to the authorities they just get resentful. I mean this way nothing improves. The clubs behave worse than the fans as they show a lack of both leadership and fail to realise its something which will make it better for everybody. But I can't get that cross about fans who are just behaving as fans do.



The thing is it hasnt happened to them and it wont do either but as much as I dislike them id say they were done over.ETH would flip im sure of it he isnt scared to open his mouth but he wouldnt get what Klopp has.My opinion is I dont care what other clubs think I saw what they thought during Covid that is enough for me.Utd fans will be laughing but as ive said for years they wont be when City go past their titles then we'll see how great it is to support your rivals (They target us but had their eye on the wrong team)