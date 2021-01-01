I understand the tribalism around the areas that could benefit us i.e. the potential for the games result changing in anyway be that a replay or what, but not to the extent that its distracted from the main issues. Every club in the league should be concerned with the quality of officiating and 17 clubs in the league should be worried about the trips to the UAE / Saudi. These are issues that desperately need sorting because they do call into question the integrity of the league in a way that will lead to people switching off.