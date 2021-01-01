« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6360 on: Today at 08:40:56 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:36:19 pm
Rest assured, alot on here would be leathering the blueshite, oil cheats x 2 and the mancs if they were in our position. We aren't imperivous to tribalism!

Most would go in the direction of the Boss and we all know what that would be.
rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6361 on: Today at 08:41:36 pm
mikey_LFC

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6362 on: Today at 08:46:20 pm
I understand the tribalism around the areas that could benefit us i.e. the potential for the games result changing in anyway be that a replay or what, but not to the extent that its distracted from the main issues. Every club in the league should be concerned with the quality of officiating and 17 clubs in the league should be worried about the trips to the UAE / Saudi. These are issues that desperately need sorting because they do call into question the integrity of the league in a way that will lead to people switching off.
Slippers

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6363 on: Today at 09:13:32 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:50:08 pm
Should really be hanged for that.

Only until he's unconscious though.
tray fenny

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6364 on: Today at 09:32:12 pm
wow HIGNFY have just royally took the piss out of this tonight
red1977

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6365 on: Today at 09:46:04 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:21:35 pm
Who gives a fuck what anyone else thinks?

I think this needs an acknowledgement deeper than people coming to the conclusion that entrenchment is the answer. You will never get a decent understanding of anything if you dont care what anyone think!!. Thats why we need analysis and know people are bullshitting because you have been giving a shit and watching what they have been doing.
