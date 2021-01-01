« previous next »
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 04:48:37 pm
They're pricks, plain and simple
and spuds' posterglue can do one the twat

The thing is, would we behave any differently? If this was United or Arsenal who'd been wronged in this way how many of us  hand on heart would not be laughing our arses off. I am far less frustrated with other fans, than I am with other clubs. This whole thing sums up the complacency which runs through football, it's an obvious hole in how the procedure is dealt with. But instead of other clubs coming together and insisting on talking to the authorities they just get resentful. I mean this way nothing improves. The clubs behave worse than the fans as they show a lack of both leadership and fail to realise its something which will make it better for everybody. But I can't get that cross about fans who are just behaving as fans do.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 04:53:17 pm
Yup.  If it was Spurs who were on the receiving end of this and their manager called for a replay, the view on that would be very different on RAWK.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 05:10:08 pm
The replay shout is just bad comms and media management. You're just giving editors easy headlines and pundits and opposition fans easy prey, rather than sticking to the issue at hand.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 05:11:46 pm
Miguel Delaney
@MiguelDelaney
·
39m PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24.

Klopp once again leading on getting reform.

No hiding anymore, refs must improve or be found out.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Today at 05:13:48 pm
They said this before the season though. I said at the start of the season at least we're less likely to get fucked over now there's an audio trail, that soon got forgotten.

I'll go back to that original position of the fact it might make them act more professional if they know there's audio footage that can be requested. That's down to our persistence in demanding the release of it. In reality Webb just wanted a cozy chat with Carra and Nev on MNF a few times a season with handpicked audio of times VAR worked.

Ultimately they have to be accountable though. They're less likely to act biased or corrupted if their jobs are under threat. If fucking up badly means they get the weekend off, or they have to ref in the EFL for a weekend, then it doesn't matter anyway. It's the accountability that has to come in.
