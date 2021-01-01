Miguel Delaney

39m PGMOL and the Premier League have committed to a regular release of in-game audio of on-field officials and VAR teams in 2023/24.



Klopp once again leading on getting reform.



No hiding anymore, refs must improve or be found out.



They said this before the season though. I said at the start of the season at least we're less likely to get fucked over now there's an audio trail, that soon got forgotten.I'll go back to that original position of the fact it might make them act more professional if they know there's audio footage that can be requested. That's down to our persistence in demanding the release of it. In reality Webb just wanted a cozy chat with Carra and Nev on MNF a few times a season with handpicked audio of times VAR worked.Ultimately they have to be accountable though. They're less likely to act biased or corrupted if their jobs are under threat. If fucking up badly means they get the weekend off, or they have to ref in the EFL for a weekend, then it doesn't matter anyway. It's the accountability that has to come in.