I don't understand how it can be considered that England referees another match in the PL in the foreseeable. There should be a thorough HMRC check on his accounts at the minimum, and should be demoted from the PL. It is just too much coincidence, but they want to sweep it under the rug. I don't think you can find a big enough rug.
He did everything in his power to get Jones sent off. No other angle of the incident, only one and the replay started with a still from the worst angle showing the worst moment. At the goal that was annulled for offside, he used obscure language first then acted as if braindead for half a minute. Then it turns out he just came back from a 6-star holiday in the UAE that paid him 20k.