Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 119171 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6280 on: Today at 11:46:55 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:14:21 am
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.

Yeah funny how Ingerland never accepted this and still blab on about it decades later.

https://i.guim.co.uk/img/media/7cede7d32d0002a278b36a536d343bb26a855ea3/0_313_4114_2468/master/4114.jpg?width=1200&height=1200&quality=85&auto=format&fit=crop&s=64560729aea996f54f8e16d7feccdfbc
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6281 on: Today at 11:50:20 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:04:45 am
As a programmer / software developer myself, I am chuckling at this.  ;D  ;D
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:05:53 am
I'm not sure AI refs are the answer; the algorithm learns by being fed large amounts of data, i.e. past decisions, so the end result would be:

if(kitcolour=="skyblue") then
  isHandball:= false;
elsif(nationality=="egyptian" && kitcolour=="red") then
  probability[penaltyGiven] := 0.0;
endif;

Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:04:45 am
As a programmer / software developer myself, I am chuckling at this.  ;D  ;D

I'm just confused as to what language it is - elsif is Perl but the rest of the syntax isn't.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6282 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 11:30:28 am
It has been attributed by the transcripts to the linesman on the other side of the pitch but I dont think it was him.  Why would he interject at all? . I think it was most likely England asking for the video replay to start the check process.



Its one of the onfield officials, you can tell by the volume level and also its not Englands accent - I'm not sure if its the lineo on this side saying give it or Hooper, the far side one wont have a clear view to say give the goal.
Fuck the Tories

Offline redbyrdz

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6283 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:31:43 am
Give it a goal or give it offside?  Therein lies the major problem with their shitty unprofessional communication.

No, the main problem is that after they realised they've had a misunderstanding, they are too scared to correct it.

The ref has no issues to stop play and have a freekick re-taken because it was in the wrong spot or happened to quickly, or because they thought something happened off the ball at the same time. But stopping play to award a goal that had been mistakingly disallowed? Nah, can't do that.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Egyptian36

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6284 on: Today at 12:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 11:31:43 am
Give it a goal or give it offside?  Therein lies the major problem with their shitty unprofessional communication.

They knew what they were doing. I am willing to bet not a single game in the EPL the VAR communicated this way.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6285 on: Today at 12:08:25 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:00:42 am
My lad is 24 and bought a hamster for his flat a few weeks back.  It's called Darwin Nunez.

Nice. I strongly considered Allison.  I had a Dalmatian for 17 years named Milan after Milan Baros, because when i brought him home as a puppy and threw him a ball, he didn't even clock it. i thought i had some kind of a dud or something.  ;D then it dawned on me and i rolled the ball on the floor and he was off like a rocket ran right out from under his own feet . He problem was he just couldn't get his head up to see the throws. He became Milan instantly.

Right. Jasmine it is. thanks for all the help you over focused bastards.  Puppy minus 4 hours. tick tock  tick tock
Online goalrushatgoodison

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6286 on: Today at 12:20:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:56:27 am
Its one of the onfield officials, you can tell by the volume level and also its not Englands accent - I'm not sure if its the lineo on this side saying give it or Hooper, the far side one wont have a clear view to say give the goal.

The volume levels aren't consistent though Rob. For instance the refs interjections appears less distinct than the lino who gave the offside. 100% agree that the lino on the other side didnt have the vantage point and i am not sure that the ref would have had it either. Whoever said it, imo, had the same view as the television camera showing it live. I say this because "give it" is said so quick after it hits the net that who ever said it must have been in a position to anticipate that this was going to happen, before it happened. Neither the other lino or the ref had this angle. The lino who gave the offside, by co-incidence, had exactly that view so it was either him or someone in the VAR room, again imo.
Online wah00ey

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6287 on: Today at 12:20:50 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:08:25 pm
Nice. I strongly considered Allison.  I had a Dalmatian for 17 years named Milan after Milan Baros, because when i brought him home as a puppy and threw him a ball, he didn't even clock it. i thought i had some kind of a dud or something.  ;D then it dawned on me and i rolled the ball on the floor and he was off like a rocket ran right out from under his own feet . He problem was he just couldn't get his head up to see the throws. He became Milan instantly.

Right. Jasmine it is. thanks for all the help you over focused bastards.  Puppy minus 4 hours. tick tock  tick tock
Crikey - enjoy!  We've had our puppy Welsh Springer for 6 weeks now and it's still chaos. But wonderful chaos to distract you from shite such as that spuds game...
Online Golyo

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6288 on: Today at 12:39:43 pm »
I don't understand how it can be considered that England referees another match in the PL in the foreseeable. There should be a thorough HMRC check on his accounts at the minimum, and should be demoted from the PL. It is just too much coincidence, but they want to sweep it under the rug. I don't think you can find a big enough rug.
He did everything in his power to get Jones sent off. No other angle of the incident, only one and the replay started with a still from the worst angle showing the worst moment. At the goal that was annulled for offside, he used obscure language first then acted as if braindead for half a minute. Then it turns out he just came back from a 6-star holiday in the UAE that paid him 20k.
