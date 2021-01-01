My understanding is that the PL was happy to have automated offsides but PGMOL came up with a counterproposal of adding 4 more cameras instead. PGMOL insisted that 4 more cameras would be more beneficial.



They are probably right because if automated technology was used at Spurs then England would have just said 'check complete, computer says no'













The thing with these people is that they will always make the exception, the norm, just to be able to be the center of the match(note, I didn't say to be corrupt, but *wink*, *wink*)I can already see the mitigating tactics from afar. They didn't want it, instead they brought their own "solution" forward- just to be able to maintain control. They will do th same with automated offside.The technology isn't the problem- the problem is that it's being manipulated by those who are tasked to manage it!If you have automated offside, you MUST make provision in the rules for referee intervention to be able to override it- for cases when the algorithm is not behaving as it should- either due to "calibration", or a bug or some sort of error.It is a must, however, they will add additional rules in there, and before long, overriding the automated offside becomes the norm, and it will become the accepted practice among the media- the Gary Nevilles, Jordans, Nicols, and so on of this world. It will become an accepted practice- and they will defend it if it becomes an issue for club like ourselves.I can see it. I can see from afar like a pole above water!They MUST always have control!