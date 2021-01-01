« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 118022 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6240 on: Today at 06:05:53 am »
I'm not sure AI refs are the answer; the algorithm learns by being fed large amounts of data, i.e. past decisions, so the end result would be:

if(kitcolour=="skyblue") then
  isHandball:= false;
elsif(nationality=="egyptian" && kitcolour=="red") then
  probability[penaltyGiven] := 0.0;
endif;
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6241 on: Today at 06:45:11 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
An example of some honest mistakes

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/00ntHDxW4u
How long can these cheating twats keep on getting away with it?
Hopefully the club are putting a package of these mistakes together and demanding answers from PGMOL.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6242 on: Today at 07:54:05 am »
Quote from: carling on Today at 05:27:42 am
Well yeah I saw Tomkins' stats on penalties and I'm sure we get less 50/50 decisions than Manchester United.  I'm sure we get less of the offside calls when it's razor sharp as well, that's one thing.  But it somehow doesn't wind me up that much because I see we get some of those calls and I wonder how it stacks up against the lower teams and not the anomalies like United and City.

But as far as the truly awful, mindblowing decisions go, the stuff like Tierney blowing his whistle with Mane through on goal before the MINIMUM amount of stoppage time had been played, or the Harry Kane both feet off the ground going straight through Robertson 'yellow card' (with the ball nowhere to be seen), the Saka out of view of hawkeye, the Rashford 'offside goal is ok this one time' etc etc etc.. you take Tierney and England's influence out and I reckon we're pretty even on those ones. 

Just a shame that between the pair of them on ref and VAR duties you could make a compilation of worst-ever VAR decisions since it came in - all against Liverpool.

Don't forget his Manc mate Kavanagh in this. Kavanagh on VAR failed to give a red to Kane. Later in the game Robertson went through someone and Tierney gave a yellow. Kavanagh upgraded it to a red on VAR, how can he give a red for one and not the other? The pair of them failed to award a nailed on pen for Jota in that game as well.

Kavanagh also gave Everton a nonsensical pen at Anfield for a blatant dive. VAR told him to overturn it. He went to the screen, half looked at it and gave a pen anyway. How often does that happen?

Tierney also failed to give a pen against Rodri at Goodison but it was a clear and obvious error ignored by Kavanagh on VAR.

Then you've got Brooks's display at St James's against us (just so happeneed to have a recent run-in with Klopp.

Coote at Goodison (another Manc).
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6243 on: Today at 08:02:02 am »
^

Kavanagh, from Ashton-under-Lyne, supports Man Utd.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6244 on: Today at 08:16:38 am »
There was a weird situation in the Brighton game yesterday - Brighton had a corner or free-kick, seemed like nothing had happened - game continued, ball went down the other end and then went out of play.  Ref stops the game as there is a VAR check for a possible penalty from the Brighton free kick/corner.  Penalty was given then not given (which was weird in itself) then the game continued from a free kick in the oppos area.

This got me thinking that the game itself had continued then taken back to a potential penalty after play had resumed.....so why couldn't the same apply on saturday? Var check made their decision, game continues, var realises error is made, ball goes out of play, VAR tells ref to hold the game to check for a potential error - error sorted and goal awarded.  Had that have happened would anybody have kicked up a fuss??
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6245 on: Today at 08:26:52 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 08:16:38 am
There was a weird situation in the Brighton game yesterday - Brighton had a corner or free-kick, seemed like nothing had happened - game continued, ball went down the other end and then went out of play.  Ref stops the game as there is a VAR check for a possible penalty from the Brighton free kick/corner.  Penalty was given then not given (which was weird in itself) then the game continued from a free kick in the oppos area.

This got me thinking that the game itself had continued then taken back to a potential penalty after play had resumed.....so why couldn't the same apply on saturday? Var check made their decision, game continues, var realises error is made, ball goes out of play, VAR tells ref to hold the game to check for a potential error - error sorted and goal awarded.  Had that have happened would anybody have kicked up a fuss??

Its not in the rules to do that for a goal (only a penalty).

Also, Brighton werent given a penalty.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6246 on: Today at 08:30:54 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:54:05 am
Don't forget his Manc mate Kavanagh in this. Kavanagh on VAR failed to give a red to Kane. Later in the game Robertson went through someone and Tierney gave a yellow. Kavanagh upgraded it to a red on VAR, how can he give a red for one and not the other? The pair of them failed to award a nailed on pen for Jota in that game as well.

Kavanagh also gave Everton a nonsensical pen at Anfield for a blatant dive. VAR told him to overturn it. He went to the screen, half looked at it and gave a pen anyway. How often does that happen?

Tierney also failed to give a pen against Rodri at Goodison but it was a clear and obvious error ignored by Kavanagh on VAR.

Then you've got Brooks's display at St James's against us (just so happeneed to have a recent run-in with Klopp.

Coote at Goodison (another Manc).

Wow.. the more you dig into it the more obvious it is.  It's the same 2 or 3 refs that have been involved in all our major controversies over the last few years, more than all the other refs put together.  Also explains why we get normal decisions in Europe every year.

But of course Klopp was enemy number one for calling out Tierney.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6247 on: Today at 08:32:01 am »
Another great interview from Klopp post match.

Little dig at the journos for misinterpretation.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6248 on: Today at 09:00:42 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:44:20 am
Im getting a girl Labrador puppy tomorrow. what do you guys think of the name "Jasmine"?

She's a spunky princess. More importantly,  the name shortens to "Jazz".  Short form is an overlooked aspect of dog naming. Trust me.
My lad is 24 and bought a hamster for his flat a few weeks back.  It's called Darwin Nunez.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 09:04:45 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 06:05:53 am
I'm not sure AI refs are the answer; the algorithm learns by being fed large amounts of data, i.e. past decisions, so the end result would be:

if(kitcolour=="skyblue") then
  isHandball:= false;
elsif(nationality=="egyptian" && kitcolour=="red") then
  probability[penaltyGiven] := 0.0;
endif;
As a programmer / software developer myself, I am chuckling at this.  ;D  ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 09:14:21 am »
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:32:01 am
Another great interview from Klopp post match.

Little dig at the journos for misinterpretation.

Furious Klopp explodes on journalists
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 09:17:19 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:32:01 am
Another great interview from Klopp post match.

Little dig at the journos for misinterpretation.

not misinterpretation - misrepresentation. One is accidental, the other quite deliberate.

Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:14:21 am
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.

I'm sorry, I thought we HAD accepted the decisions? We're just reserving the right to call the decisions wrong, blatantly wrong, and utterly, comprehensively, provably wrong.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 09:20:02 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:14:21 am
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.

He must think someone cares.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 09:30:57 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:14:21 am
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.

He's a fucking idiot, but to be fair to him, he was asked about VAR in general and the "should accept referees' decisions" was not aimed at Liverpool, but somehow he thinks that it's an argument against VAR obviously forgetting that the R in VAR literally stands for 'referee'. But Blandy McGee is the perfect example of what's wrong with the mindset of people in and around football. They see VAR as something that's completely detached from the ref on the field and it's there to somehow undermine or supervise the guy on the pitch, when in fact VAR should be seen as being part of the refereeing setup of a match and everybody involved should be working together to get as many decisions right as possible. Saying VAR is bad, because we should accept the ref's decision, is like saying we should get rid of the 4th official and his stooges who help with all the paperwork for substitions and the ref and lino should handle all that...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 09:31:43 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm
My understanding is that the PL was happy to have automated offsides but PGMOL came up with a counterproposal of adding 4 more cameras instead. PGMOL insisted that 4 more cameras would be more beneficial.

They are probably right because if automated technology was used at Spurs then England would have just said 'check complete, computer says no'





The thing with these people is that they will always make the exception, the norm, just to be able to be the center of the match(note, I didn't say to be corrupt, but *wink*, *wink*)

I can already see the mitigating tactics from afar. They didn't want it, instead they brought their own "solution" forward- just to be able to maintain control. They will do th same with automated offside.
The technology isn't the problem- the problem is that it's being manipulated by those who are tasked to manage it!

If you have automated offside, you MUST make provision in the rules for referee intervention to be able to override it- for cases when the algorithm is not behaving as it should- either due to "calibration", or a bug or some sort of error.

It is a must, however, they will add additional rules in there, and before long, overriding the automated offside becomes the norm, and it will become the accepted practice among the media- the Gary Nevilles, Jordans, Nicols, and so on of this world. It will become an accepted practice- and they will defend it if it becomes an issue for club like ourselves.

I can see it. I can see from afar like a pole above water!
They MUST always have control!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 09:36:47 am »
Quote from: wah00ey on Today at 09:00:42 am
My lad is 24 and bought a hamster for his flat a few weeks back.  It's called Darwin Nunez.

Our Hamster is a year old now and is also called Darwin ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 09:37:52 am »
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 09:14:21 am
I see that no-mark Southgate is having his say as usual. And, entirely predictably, the drip has said that we should accept refereeing decisions.

Like 95% of pundits and commentators he is showing himself up as ignorant and/or agenda-driven.

Yes, Gareth, we accept the decision of the officials. It's just that their decision was to award a goal and we never got it you absolute moron.

Why doesn't that c*nt just fuck off back to his dirge football and flogging pizzas, fucking inbred c*nt

Have Ingerlund fans gotten over this yet?

