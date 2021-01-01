Well yeah I saw Tomkins' stats on penalties and I'm sure we get less 50/50 decisions than Manchester United. I'm sure we get less of the offside calls when it's razor sharp as well, that's one thing. But it somehow doesn't wind me up that much because I see we get some of those calls and I wonder how it stacks up against the lower teams and not the anomalies like United and City.



But as far as the truly awful, mindblowing decisions go, the stuff like Tierney blowing his whistle with Mane through on goal before the MINIMUM amount of stoppage time had been played, or the Harry Kane both feet off the ground going straight through Robertson 'yellow card' (with the ball nowhere to be seen), the Saka out of view of hawkeye, the Rashford 'offside goal is ok this one time' etc etc etc.. you take Tierney and England's influence out and I reckon we're pretty even on those ones.



Just a shame that between the pair of them on ref and VAR duties you could make a compilation of worst-ever VAR decisions since it came in - all against Liverpool.



Don't forget his Manc mate Kavanagh in this. Kavanagh on VAR failed to give a red to Kane. Later in the game Robertson went through someone and Tierney gave a yellow. Kavanagh upgraded it to a red on VAR, how can he give a red for one and not the other? The pair of them failed to award a nailed on pen for Jota in that game as well.Kavanagh also gave Everton a nonsensical pen at Anfield for a blatant dive. VAR told him to overturn it. He went to the screen, half looked at it and gave a pen anyway. How often does that happen?Tierney also failed to give a pen against Rodri at Goodison but it was a clear and obvious error ignored by Kavanagh on VAR.Then you've got Brooks's display at St James's against us (just so happeneed to have a recent run-in with Klopp.Coote at Goodison (another Manc).