Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 116688 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6200 on: Yesterday at 05:32:14 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 05:26:08 pm
As far as I can recall they have never had to suffer anything like the decision we got on Saturday.  Im struggling to recall a VAR decision that they were on the wrong side of.

Only in UEFA competitions surprisingly. Us in 2018 and against Spurs the following year. Funny that!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6201 on: Yesterday at 05:33:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm
I've just watched it back and when England says Oli, Hooper raises his hand, either to the ear piece or brings the whistle to his mouth. He must have heard a snippet before England released the button, so yes, he should have stopped the throw and said "what's up?"

Yep thats all correct. I knew it was too much of a coincidence that so many people had highlighted that the ref was being told something was up before the audio was avaiable and then when it was released that exact moment tallied with the replay guy saying delay the game delay the gane stop the game. What a fucking shower of liars.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6202 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 05:26:08 pm
As far as I can recall they have never had to suffer anything like the decision we got on Saturday.  Im struggling to recall a VAR decision that they were on the wrong side of.

Not an incorrect decision, but the VAR in the CL Spurs game sprang to mind. But of course that wasn't being run by English officials.
Popcorn's Art

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6203 on: Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:26:58 pm
I've just watched it back and when England says Oli, Hooper raises his hand, either to the ear piece or brings the whistle to his mouth. He must have heard a snippet before England released the button, so yes, he should have stopped the throw and said "what's up?"

Interesting observation. Would also explain why Oliver then says "Nothing from on the field". Could be that he thought, that VAR had heard something and wasn't sure whether they wanted to talk to him and when he doesn't hear anything from VAR, he let's them know that nobody wanted anything from them. Which would mean England basically released the button after he realised "Oli" wasn't Michael Oliver and he shouldn't have pushed the button to talk to Michael Oliver. I wonder whether PGMOL have cleared this stuff up in their "investigation". I somehow doubt it though... ;)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6204 on: Yesterday at 05:40:45 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 04:34:18 pm
This f* low-life...  :no

He uses a phrase that he knows for a fact that in the context of Liverpool WILL BE seen as insulting, degrading and disrespectful, AND is tied to the aftermath of Hillsborough.

But he's "disappointed" and full of "regret" about how it was received!!!
You dirty, filthy... <insert_here>!
"somehow misinterpreted" ... my ass!

This guy... he's a disgusting little POS!
It's all very 'I'm sorry you feel that way'.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6205 on: Yesterday at 05:47:06 pm »
Quote from: bloke on Yesterday at 05:10:42 pm
Yeah, esp. this bit:  "...that I was suggesting that this is relatable to Hillsborough is beyond the pale and it's an unfortunate interpretation from those who are seeking to make it".

Give it a few days and he'll try playing the Cancer card.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6206 on: Yesterday at 06:09:05 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 05:37:12 pm
Interesting observation. Would also explain why Oliver then says "Nothing from on the field". Could be that he thought, that VAR had heard something and wasn't sure whether they wanted to talk to him and when he doesn't hear anything from VAR, he let's them know that nobody wanted anything from them. Which would mean England basically released the button after he realised "Oli" wasn't Michael Oliver and he shouldn't have pushed the button to talk to Michael Oliver. I wonder whether PGMOL have cleared this stuff up in their "investigation". I somehow doubt it though... ;)

I was trying to work out what Oliver said back. England likely released the button very quickly after he pressed, we can hear Oliver as the VAR room has the onfield audio all the way through, but obviously, so there isn't any chatter that distracts the onfields, VAR has to press the button to speak.

This got said on here and Klopp said similar, all England had to do was tell Hooper there was an error. Hooper stops the throw, runs to the dugouts, speaks to Klopp and Ange and lets them know - meanwhile VAR gets the shot, draws the lines, stadium announcer says "due to a technical issue, the onfield referee wasn't informed that the goal for Liverpool should stand, (they show the VAR on the massive screens in the stadium). Tottenham, in the spirit of sportsmanship, has agreed to allow LIverpool a walk in" and Diaz gets his goal. All clean, no-one gets stood down, no allegations of bribes/backhanders/out right cheating.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6207 on: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm »
Spurs and sportsmanship  :lmao
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6208 on: Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm »
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6209 on: Yesterday at 06:25:15 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
Interesting (from March 2023) and revealing read. Heavily features our good friend England.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/21/inside-world-premier-league-football-referees-pgmol-howard-webb-andre-marriner-darren-england

I'm struggling with the idea that their performances are 'meticulously dissected' by their bosses.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6210 on: Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:37:10 pm
Not an incorrect decision, but the VAR in the CL Spurs game sprang to mind. But of course that wasn't being run by English officials.

Funny that isnt it?!

I suppose there was the alleged Trent handball when we beat them at Anfield, straight after Coutinho left.

The one where Pep was close to being sectioned on the sideline. TWIIICCCCEEEE!!!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6211 on: Yesterday at 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm
Spurs and sportsmanship  :lmao

That's how they could frame Jurgen getting Ange in a headlock and giving him a knuckle rub on the head til he gave in ;)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6212 on: Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
Funny that isnt it?!

I suppose there was the alleged Trent handball when we beat them at Anfield, straight after Coutinho left.

The one where Pep was close to being sectioned on the sideline. TWIIICCCCEEEE!!!



Any excuse to post this

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6213 on: Yesterday at 06:40:11 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
Funny that isnt it?!

I suppose there was the alleged Trent handball when we beat them at Anfield, straight after Coutinho left.

The one where Pep was close to being sectioned on the sideline. TWIIICCCCEEEE!!!

Ah yes, the Trent handball that occurred as a result of a Bernardo Silva handball. Most City fans are keen to omit that bit though.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6214 on: Yesterday at 06:40:49 pm »
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6215 on: Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 06:27:09 pm
Funny that isnt it?!

I suppose there was the alleged Trent handball when we beat them at Anfield, straight after Coutinho left.

The one where Pep was close to being sectioned on the sideline. TWIIICCCCEEEE!!!

That was funny but neither were that bad, 50/50 at best.

One that went against them was last season at Old Trafford when Rashford was offside and went for the ball but wasn't flagged and Fernandes scored. As always, it was another decision that went Man Utd's way so that one doesn't really count.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6216 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 03:14:19 pm
We saw what happens with the Diaz offside. The Replay Operator found the frame when the ball was kicked. England overruled him and asked for the next frame. It is the VAR who decides which frame to use.

It is the reason why PGMOL doesn't want automated offsides. They want to be able to influence offsides. With an attacker running and a defender holding his line then which frame is chosen makes a huge difference.

For me England wants Diaz to be offside so asks for the next frame hoping it shows Diaz has eventually runs offside. With Rashford I bet they used the first frame or the one before. Then even when it shows he is offside. It doesn't matter with England in charge he gets the decision he wants.
Was this PGMOL or the clubs?
I must confess that every time I read about what the other clubs decide upon I'm left bemused over how they inevitably make poor choices that have to be rectified a season or two later.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6217 on: Yesterday at 06:47:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm
That was funny but neither were that bad, 50/50 at best.

One that went against them was last season at Old Trafford when Rashford was offside and went for the ball but wasn't flagged and Fernandes scored. As always, it was another decision that went Man Utd's way so that one doesn't really count.

Ah come on, he's not interfering with play at all

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6218 on: Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 06:43:28 pm
Was this PGMOL or the clubs?
I must confess that every time I read about what the other clubs decide upon I'm left bemused over how they inevitably make poor choices that have to be rectified a season or two later.


Reported as the Premier League, but that could have come from either, I'd say PGMOL though if pushed
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6219 on: Yesterday at 06:51:36 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
Interesting (from March 2023) and revealing read. Heavily features our good friend England.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/21/inside-world-premier-league-football-referees-pgmol-howard-webb-andre-marriner-darren-england

Who the fuck eats Sushi at a motorway service area? Fucking hell...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6220 on: Yesterday at 07:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Yesterday at 06:16:42 pm
Interesting (from March 2023) and revealing read. Heavily features our good friend England.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/mar/21/inside-world-premier-league-football-referees-pgmol-howard-webb-andre-marriner-darren-england
If top 6 is categorised as a "golden game", I wonder what is the designation for refereeing a midweek match in the UAE?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34’ Son 36’ Gakpo 45+4’ og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6221 on: Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Yesterday at 05:20:49 pm
Thanks Rob. I agree with all that particularly the piece about England pressing the button when he said Oli. He thought Oli was Oliver. Thats how the ref heard the replay guy saying delay delay delay, went to put his whistle to his mouth, and took it away again when he heard England saying the game had restarted and he couldnt do anything. So Gallagher was essentially lying on sky, or had himself been misled, when he implied that the ref knew nothing about it until half time. He may not have been told about it until half time but he certainly knew, in real time, that there was an issue with the decision. He should have stopped the game, if only to find out what was going on.
I wonder if the club is quietly waiting to definitively say to PGMOL


"Thanks for the clip but it raises more questions than answers and doesn't support the the version of events described by yourselves. Please supply the full, unedited audio of the game and any video footage taken in the actual VAR room at the time of the incident. Failing this we will be compelled to take this case to [insert relevant authority]"
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34’ Son 36’ Gakpo 45+4’ og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6222 on: Yesterday at 07:19:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm
Reported as the Premier League, but that could have come from either, I'd say PGMOL though if pushed
Ta

That semi-automated offside system is brilliant - it stops arguments in their tracks because you're not looking at pixelated or blurry images
It's artificial of course but the same parameters apply to everyone which means that any algorithmic bias is operating equally for all which makes it fair.


On the fact that the VAR chooses the starting frame, it's startling how 'knowing' that they do it, and actually hearing them do it, emphasises how much power they have to change the outcome of the offside review.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6223 on: Yesterday at 07:25:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:49:59 pm
Reported as the Premier League, but that could have come from either, I'd say PGMOL though if pushed

My understanding is that the PL was happy to have automated offsides but PGMOL came up with a counterproposal of adding 4 more cameras instead. PGMOL insisted that 4 more cameras would be more beneficial.

They are probably right because if automated technology was used at Spurs then England would have just said 'check complete, computer says no'




Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6224 on: Yesterday at 07:30:25 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 07:03:21 pm
If top 6 is categorised as a "golden game", I wonder what is the designation for refereeing a midweek match in the UAE?

Probably golden shower cause it should be a piece of piss
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6225 on: Yesterday at 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 07:04:57 pm
I wonder if the club is quietly waiting to definitively say to PGMOL


"Thanks for the clip but it raises more questions than answers and doesn't support the the version of events described by yourselves. Please supply the full, unedited audio of the game and any video footage taken in the actual VAR room at the time of the incident. Failing this we will be compelled to take this case to [insert relevant authority]"

to be honest I am not sure they have actually given a version of events. their statements are vague and they have leaked a couple of different scenarios. The audio itself is clear as mud. I dont know who did the transcripts but I am dubious that the give it comment attributed to the 2nd linesman was actually said by him and I am also doubtful that some of the audio attributed to the replay guy is his either. I am talking here about when they were actually checking the incident, not afterwards when he was the only adult in the room.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6226 on: Yesterday at 08:37:10 pm »
You never notice a good referee.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6227 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 09:39:26 am
Thats a good question.

I think it was. Something similar apparently happened the week before when the Chelsea player got sent off. There has been a growing trend for VAR to act as the prosecution. Not to present additional evidence to help the ref, but to provide conclusive evidence that the ref cannot resist. Hence the absurd freeze frame.

I think theres a bit of look how clever I am going on here. Ive seen something that no one else has seen. Also theres clearly a fatal misunderstanding of how football works. No surprise there. But corruption or an organised conspiracy against Liverpool? Youd need more proof to make that stand up.
I don't think there is a conspiracy, I just think it's an organization that has a large number of people who hate us. I don't go for this unconscious bias malarkey either,  it's just bias.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6228 on: Yesterday at 10:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
I don't think there is a conspiracy, I just think it's an organization that has a large number of people who hate us. I don't go for this unconscious bias malarkey either,  it's just bias.

I don't think we'll ever get a fair deal domestically while it's all English refs. The English in general hate us, especially middle aged white fellas from Manchester and Yorkshire with an authoritarian arrogance (i.e. Premier League referees).

Foreign refs in the PL would be a gamechanger because we wouldn't have the same bias against us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6229 on: Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm »

An example of some honest mistakes

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/00ntHDxW4u
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6230 on: Yesterday at 10:20:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:38:46 pm
Any excuse to post this



He's such a fucking biff.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6231 on: Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:21:20 pm
With that, because the RO keeps saying "Olly says delay, Olly says delay, Ollys calling in saying delay, he says delay the game", England "thinks" its MIchael Oliver, presses the button, says "Oli", Oliver responds with "yeah?" as if he's only just become a part of the conversation , England then speaks to the RO and Oliver says "go on" as he's waiting for England to speak.
It's at that very moment England should have informed Oliver of the incorrect decision and I'm confident that Oliver would have called the Ref over to let him know.

The fucking c*nt.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6232 on: Yesterday at 10:25:05 pm »
Just watched that 8 minute Mark Goldbridge video. It would be REALLY easy to go with the general spin the media have put on Klopps comments so fair play to him for going against the narrative. Speaks total sense and is absolutely bang on the money.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6233 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:40:49 pm
:lmao

Fuck me. 


And we cant appeal as its a second yellow.


Absolute travesty that you cant appeal it.
It's bonkers mate. Can't appeal an incorrectly awarded yellow card?
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 10:16:26 pm
An example of some honest mistakes

https://reddit.com/r/LiverpoolFC/s/00ntHDxW4u
"Incompetence"... but it happens overwhelmingly against one team...

Hmmm...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6234 on: Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:07:16 pm
I don't think there is a conspiracy, I just think it's an organization that has a large number of people who hate us. I don't go for this unconscious bias malarkey either,  it's just bias.

Plus, they don't like VAR. They don't believe in it, feel it encroaches on their territory and their gawd given right to call a game as they see fit. That's probably why the set up is so janky. I'll bet it's a lot smoother over in Europe, where refs are less (perhaps) ego driven.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6235 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:24:34 pm
It's at that very moment England should have informed Oliver of the incorrect decision and I'm confident that Oliver would have called the Ref over to let him know.

The fucking c*nt.

So he thinks its the fourth official and not his boss, the only one with the authority to go against protocol?

Jesus fucking wept. Why couldnt they just hold play? Who does it harm?

Stinks.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6236 on: Yesterday at 11:00:15 pm »
Imagine reading it should have been a goal, premier league panel confirming that Jota shouldn't have been sent off and pundits saying Jones shouldn't have been sent off. Then still thinking it doesn't warrant a replay  :duh Has there ever been so many glaringly obvious wrong decisions in one single game
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6237 on: Today at 12:17:40 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:26:49 pm
Plus, they don't like VAR. They don't believe in it, feel it encroaches on their territory and their gawd given right to call a game as they see fit. That's probably why the set up is so janky. I'll bet it's a lot smoother over in Europe, where refs are less (perhaps) ego driven.

Don't think refs and VAR are that much better on the continent. You get loads of complaining everywhere about them. And it's not as if we have never had pompous twats reffing us in European games. The big difference is probably this feeling that refs are somehow ganging up on one team. It's more often a feeling of one team getting treated better than the others.
