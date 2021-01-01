Interesting observation. Would also explain why Oliver then says "Nothing from on the field". Could be that he thought, that VAR had heard something and wasn't sure whether they wanted to talk to him and when he doesn't hear anything from VAR, he let's them know that nobody wanted anything from them. Which would mean England basically released the button after he realised "Oli" wasn't Michael Oliver and he shouldn't have pushed the button to talk to Michael Oliver. I wonder whether PGMOL have cleared this stuff up in their "investigation". I somehow doubt it though...



I was trying to work out what Oliver said back. England likely released the button very quickly after he pressed, we can hear Oliver as the VAR room has the onfield audio all the way through, but obviously, so there isn't any chatter that distracts the onfields, VAR has to press the button to speak.This got said on here and Klopp said similar, all England had to do was tell Hooper there was an error. Hooper stops the throw, runs to the dugouts, speaks to Klopp and Ange and lets them know - meanwhile VAR gets the shot, draws the lines, stadium announcer says "due to a technical issue, the onfield referee wasn't informed that the goal for Liverpool should stand, (they show the VAR on the massive screens in the stadium). Tottenham, in the spirit of sportsmanship, has agreed to allow LIverpool a walk in" and Diaz gets his goal. All clean, no-one gets stood down, no allegations of bribes/backhanders/out right cheating.