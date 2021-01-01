« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 04:07:52 pm
No, this is a panel that looks at decisions but has no power to change things

Ahhhh ok.


So they are worthless. Haha.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:12:26 pm
Ahhhh ok.


So they are worthless. Haha.

Bout as useful as Carragher and Neville and their cuntish bants
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: bloke on Today at 01:38:06 pm
"Dear Joe,

Thank you for getting in touch about comments made by Simon Jordan on Tuesday 3 October.

As you may be aware, Simon Jordan responded to the concerns raised by you and by others during yesterday morning's episode of White & Jordan.  Without setting out in full everything he said, Simon made it clear that he never intended his words to relate to Hillsborough and that the interpretation which some people have given to his words could not be further from his position in relation to that tragedy.  He pointed out that he has spoken out loudly against tragedy chanting, as has his co-host Jim White.

In the discussion on Wednesday morning, Simon reiterated that his words were specifically and explicitly about VAR and the injustices that fans think are being foisted on their clubs.  He reminded listeners that victim is a word he has used in many instances in the context of phrases like victim complex, victim culture and victim mentality, not lightly but in conjunction to a whole host of clubs and individuals, including for example, Manchester City, Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn.  He expressed his disappointment and regret that, on this occasion, his words had been somehow misinterpreted as relating to Hillsborough and the tragedy that it was.

Towards the end of this opening monologue, Simon also said that he had reflected on his use of the word victim and on whether what he had said would be better expressed as conspiracy theory mentality, because the conspiracy idea that VAR and the referees are doing things to certain teams is flawed.  He concluded by saying, It's not conspiracy, it's incompetence, its professional inadequacy thats whats going on, maybe we should look a little deeper into the issue...but the idea that in any shape or form, in any shape or form, that I was suggesting that this is relatable to Hillsborough is beyond the pale and it's an unfortunate interpretation from those who are seeking to make it".

Simon is a thoughtful presenter who brings valued expertise and insight to the TalkSPORT audience and his words yesterday morning demonstrate the seriousness with which he has taken the concerns raised.

Thank you again for your valuable feedback, it is very much appreciated - good or bad.

I hope this response and Simon's on-air explanation addresses your concerns but if you would like to take the matter further you may contact our regulator, Ofcom, via their website www.ofcom.org.uk

Once again, thank you for getting in touch to share your concerns with us.

All my best,

Claire Telford

Head of Broadcast Compliance"

That's a load of tosh, but at least you got a reply. I'm waiting to see what they try to fob Ian Byrne off with.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:09:38 pm
They are taking their time as they should do.
No problem with that and hopefully it's not just to come out with an acceptance of the findings of PGMOL.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 04:15:00 pm
No problem with that and hopefully it's not just to come out with an acceptance of the findings of PGMOL.

If they do then they'll be letting the Boss, Players, Club and Us down.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:23:56 pm
We need Der Spiegel to do one of their forensic investigations into the whole thing.
Rui Pinto was just set free last week. Just sayin😁
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
This f* low-life...  :no

He uses a phrase that he knows for a fact that in the context of Liverpool WILL BE seen as insulting, degrading and disrespectful, AND is tied to the aftermath of Hillsborough.

But he's "disappointed" and full of "regret" about how it was received!!!
You dirty, filthy... <insert_here>!
"somehow misinterpreted" ... my ass!

This guy... he's a disgusting little POS!
Is there a Broadcasting Regulator/Watchdog?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Just o check here (Rob seems to be the expert) is it the case that the ref cannot here what VAR are saying unless the red button is pressed but the fourth official can?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
This whole debacle has just made me even more sure that I just cannot stand other teams fan's.

Got told by an Arsenal fan in work that what happened with the Diaz goal on Saturday is no different to marginal offsides being given, handballs etc. He said ' No goal was ever awarded at any stage by any official, the goal doesn't exist as at no point was the goal given. It's a myth.'

People can't seem to differentiate between subjective decisions and factual decisions. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 03:36:05 pm
I think Paul Tomkins would disagree. Its more than Tierney and England.
Hooper is rapidly joining the club !!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: carling on Today at 01:40:36 pm
Argh that was him as well. Clearly had a rush of blood.

Take out Tierney and England and we're reffed pretty normally as far as the utter distasterclasses go.

Coote? Kavanagh? Brooks? Taylor? Hooper putting in one of the most biased displays you'll ever see last week.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:41:51 pm
This whole debacle has just made me even more sure that I just cannot stand other teams fan's.

I've not even brought the subject up at work, no point. I'm angry enough already.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 04:48:27 pm
I've not even brought the subject up at work, no point. I'm angry enough already.

Me either, it just gets brought up to me because obviously I'm still raging.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
We haven't got answers to a number of questions

1. Why did VAR official communicate with such ambiguity?

2. Why did referee accept such ambiguous language?

3. Why was no attempt made to communicate the error to the ref and remedy the error?

4. Why when the game was being restarted did the VAR stay silent for a number of seconds in spite of the referee taking the wrong action?

5. Why did he freeze frame on the Jones tackle to show the most incriminating shot possible rather than the tackle as a whole?

6. Why, if the referee was informed at half-time that a legal goal had failed to be awarded to us, did he almost double down with questionable decisions against LFC (usually human nature is to the opposite and to compensate for the wronged party in some way after an injust and gross error)?

7. Why was Udogie not booked and sent off for flashing an imaginary yellow card?

8. Why was Romero not booked and sent off for removing his jersey?

9. Was the possible penalty incident on Gomez by VDV even reviewed?

10. Do we have the audio for the rest of the game?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 04:41:51 pm
This whole debacle has just made me even more sure that I just cannot stand other teams fan's.

Got told by an Arsenal fan in work that what happened with the Diaz goal on Saturday is no different to marginal offsides being given, handballs etc. He said ' No goal was ever awarded at any stage by any official, the goal doesn't exist as at no point was the goal given. It's a myth.'

People can't seem to differentiate between subjective decisions and factual decisions.

English people love to be wilfully ignorant and deferential to authority. The Tories, the royals and the establishment bank on it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: JP-65 on Today at 03:59:23 pm
https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/38573537/panel-says-diogo-jota-red-card-liverpool-spurs-was-incorrect

It was fucking obvious at the time, he did not touch him, he pulled his foot away before contact, that pissed me off more than the Jones one
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 04:49:49 pm
We haven't got answers to a number of questions
10. Do we have the audio for the rest of the game?

All apart from 10 have the same answer

Cheating/corruption/match-fixing, take your pick
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:51:21 pm
English people love to be wilfully ignorant and deferential to authority. The Tories, the royals and the establishment bank on it.

That's what it is, pure ignorance. Trying to reason with ignorance never ends well.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 11:02:58 am
Mate. What rabbit hole are you going down here? Football operations and this can be kept separate. Right?
I say pull out of the PL and join another European league. If we go Scottish , it's trophies every year and Scotland finally gets another European cup to go with the celtic one !!!!😁😁
