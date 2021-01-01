We haven't got answers to a number of questions



1. Why did VAR official communicate with such ambiguity?



2. Why did referee accept such ambiguous language?



3. Why was no attempt made to communicate the error to the ref and remedy the error?



4. Why when the game was being restarted did the VAR stay silent for a number of seconds in spite of the referee taking the wrong action?



5. Why did he freeze frame on the Jones tackle to show the most incriminating shot possible rather than the tackle as a whole?



6. Why, if the referee was informed at half-time that a legal goal had failed to be awarded to us, did he almost double down with questionable decisions against LFC (usually human nature is to the opposite and to compensate for the wronged party in some way after an injust and gross error)?



7. Why was Udogie not booked and sent off for flashing an imaginary yellow card?



8. Why was Romero not booked and sent off for removing his jersey?



9. Was the possible penalty incident on Gomez by VDV even reviewed?



10. Do we have the audio for the rest of the game?