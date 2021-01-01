"Dear Joe,
Thank you for getting in touch about comments made by Simon Jordan on Tuesday 3 October.
As you may be aware, Simon Jordan responded to the concerns raised by you and by others during yesterday morning's episode of White & Jordan. Without setting out in full everything he said, Simon made it clear that he never intended his words to relate to Hillsborough and that the interpretation which some people have given to his words could not be further from his position in relation to that tragedy. He pointed out that he has spoken out loudly against tragedy chanting, as has his co-host Jim White.
In the discussion on Wednesday morning, Simon reiterated that his words were specifically and explicitly about VAR and the injustices that fans think are being foisted on their clubs. He reminded listeners that victim is a word he has used in many instances in the context of phrases like victim complex, victim culture and victim mentality, not lightly but in conjunction to a whole host of clubs and individuals, including for example, Manchester City, Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn. He expressed his disappointment and regret that, on this occasion, his words had been somehow misinterpreted as relating to Hillsborough and the tragedy that it was.
Towards the end of this opening monologue, Simon also said that he had reflected on his use of the word victim and on whether what he had said would be better expressed as conspiracy theory mentality, because the conspiracy idea that VAR and the referees are doing things to certain teams is flawed. He concluded by saying, It's not conspiracy, it's incompetence, its professional inadequacy thats whats going on, maybe we should look a little deeper into the issue...but the idea that in any shape or form, in any shape or form, that I was suggesting that this is relatable to Hillsborough is beyond the pale and it's an unfortunate interpretation from those who are seeking to make it".
Simon is a thoughtful presenter who brings valued expertise and insight to the TalkSPORT audience and his words yesterday morning demonstrate the seriousness with which he has taken the concerns raised.
Thank you again for your valuable feedback, it is very much appreciated - good or bad.
I hope this response and Simon's on-air explanation addresses your concerns but if you would like to take the matter further you may contact our regulator, Ofcom, via their website www.ofcom.org.uk
Once again, thank you for getting in touch to share your concerns with us.
All my best,
Claire Telford
Head of Broadcast Compliance"
This f* low-life...
He uses a phrase that he knows for a fact that in the context of Liverpool WILL BE seen as insulting, degrading and disrespectful, AND is tied to the aftermath of Hillsborough.
But he's "disappointed" and full of "regret" about how it was received!!!
You dirty, filthy... <insert_here>!
"somehow misinterpreted" ... my ass!
This guy... he's a disgusting little POS!
Is there a Broadcasting Regulator/Watchdog?