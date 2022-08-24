[quote author=Dull Tools link=topic=354950.msg19109221#msg1910922

The other issue is there is no consistency.



Look at Dale Johnson's comment on the Skipp challenge last year on Diaz which injured Diaz after he first got the ball and then followed through on Diaz's ankle:-





The problem is they just make all this stuff up as they go along and have no consistent decisions even with VAR meaning that no one actually knows what a handball, offside or red card is now and what VAR can and can't overturn.



This is it really even after all whats happened this is where we are, no better off in knowing how any challenge or decision will be made, its mind boggling the farcical ambiguous or ever changing perimeters that players have to deal with, it must be extremely frustrating for them.



When VAR was talked about at introduction there was a template there from other sports where it worked

well but that was not good enough for the boys club all this protecting the refs crap has made it a shambles from the off, so many different interpretations on a weekly basis.



It needs an overhaul, but simply just use whats worked in other sports and improve on it.

Having a set protocol for all possible instances cant be that hard then for the humans in VAR and onfield to follow. Could be done over an international break its really not that hard, like the one in a few weeks.



As for Klopp, what a legend, what an honor to have this man lead our boys.

As ever, so proud to support this team YNWA.

