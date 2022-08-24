« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 112833 times)

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,825
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6120 on: Today at 01:28:15 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:33:23 am
Again on this, the club should ask, what did you see that convinced you the onfield decision was goal? start there and it will come apart.

It's corrupt, bias, the Rashford one starts with, its offside. Then they start to think of ways they can make it on.

If players get fined when they fuck up, where's this c*nts fine?

Are there any stills/videos of this? All I know is it looked tight but haven't seen conclusive proof one way or the other.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,737
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:17:14 pm
England thinking it's a red card means the referee has misjudged an incident in his view and it becomes clear and obvious and give him the right to intervene. If that's how it works why didn't Hooper stick to his decision

Because England manipulated his decision by showing the still of Curtis's foot on the Spurs players leg - as Klopp said in his presser "Show me that still and its a Red Card". Before he even got to the monitor, Hooper could see that still, he'll have immediately thought shit that's a Red and then the slow motion has supported that decision. If England had started that before the challenge and at full speed, then it "should" have stayed as a yellow, but it won't have been as they won't go against each other.

I posted this before, shows the massive difference between football and rugby. Watching the first one is enough, the ref thinks its a red card, watch and listen to how him and the TMO work together and how the onfield ref listens to the TMO

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo</a>
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Reds r coming up the hill

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 91
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:38:04 pm »
[quote author=Dull Tools link=topic=354950.msg19109221#msg1910922
 The other issue is there is no consistency.

Look at Dale Johnson's comment on the Skipp challenge last year on Diaz which injured Diaz after he first got the ball and then followed through on Diaz's ankle:-
 

The problem is they just make all this stuff up as they go along and have no consistent decisions even with VAR meaning that no one actually knows what a handball, offside or red card is now and what VAR can and can't overturn.

This is it really even after all whats happened this is where we are, no better off in knowing how any challenge or decision will be made, its mind boggling the farcical ambiguous or ever changing perimeters that players have to deal with, it must be extremely frustrating for them.

When VAR was talked about at introduction there was a template there from other sports where it worked
well but that was not good enough for the boys club  all this protecting the refs crap has made it a shambles from the off, so many different interpretations on a weekly basis.

It needs an overhaul, but simply just use whats worked in other sports and improve on it.
Having a set protocol for all possible instances cant be that hard then for the humans in VAR and onfield to follow. Could be done over an international break its really not that hard, like the one in a few weeks.

As for Klopp, what a legend, what an honor to have this man lead our boys.
As ever, so proud to support this team YNWA.
Logged

Offline bloke

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 163
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6123 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm »
"Dear Joe,

Thank you for getting in touch about comments made by Simon Jordan on Tuesday 3 October.

As you may be aware, Simon Jordan responded to the concerns raised by you and by others during yesterday morning's episode of White & Jordan.  Without setting out in full everything he said, Simon made it clear that he never intended his words to relate to Hillsborough and that the interpretation which some people have given to his words could not be further from his position in relation to that tragedy.  He pointed out that he has spoken out loudly against tragedy chanting, as has his co-host Jim White.

In the discussion on Wednesday morning, Simon reiterated that his words were specifically and explicitly about VAR and the injustices that fans think are being foisted on their clubs.  He reminded listeners that victim is a word he has used in many instances in the context of phrases like victim complex, victim culture and victim mentality, not lightly but in conjunction to a whole host of clubs and individuals, including for example, Manchester City, Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn.  He expressed his disappointment and regret that, on this occasion, his words had been somehow misinterpreted as relating to Hillsborough and the tragedy that it was.

Towards the end of this opening monologue, Simon also said that he had reflected on his use of the word victim and on whether what he had said would be better expressed as conspiracy theory mentality, because the conspiracy idea that VAR and the referees are doing things to certain teams is flawed.  He concluded by saying, It's not conspiracy, it's incompetence, its professional inadequacy thats whats going on, maybe we should look a little deeper into the issue...but the idea that in any shape or form, in any shape or form, that I was suggesting that this is relatable to Hillsborough is beyond the pale and it's an unfortunate interpretation from those who are seeking to make it".

Simon is a thoughtful presenter who brings valued expertise and insight to the TalkSPORT audience and his words yesterday morning demonstrate the seriousness with which he has taken the concerns raised.

Thank you again for your valuable feedback, it is very much appreciated - good or bad.

I hope this response and Simon's on-air explanation addresses your concerns but if you would like to take the matter further you may contact our regulator, Ofcom, via their website www.ofcom.org.uk

Once again, thank you for getting in touch to share your concerns with us.

All my best,

Claire Telford

Head of Broadcast Compliance"
Logged

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,394
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6124 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:06:01 pm
The crazy thing it's a pattern from 2 or 3 referees only and some say it's a honest mistake like it's a one off thing.

Remember when the referee blew early for half-time when Mane was through on goal ? guess who ? Paul Tierney.



Argh that was him as well. Clearly had a rush of blood.

Take out Tierney and England and we're reffed pretty normally as far as the utter distasterclasses go.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,737
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6125 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:28:15 pm
Are there any stills/videos of this? All I know is it looked tight but haven't seen conclusive proof one way or the other.

Mike Dean (who broke the rules to protect a mate) claimed that there had been a rule change that if the lines overlapped they gave benefit of the doubt to the attacker. You can clearly see Rashford is offside

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,290
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6126 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 01:38:04 pm
[quote author=Dull Tools link=topic=354950.msg19109221#msg1910922
 The other issue is there is no consistency.

Look at Dale Johnson's comment on the Skipp challenge last year on Diaz which injured Diaz after he first got the ball and then followed through on Diaz's ankle:-
 

The problem is they just make all this stuff up as they go along and have no consistent decisions even with VAR meaning that no one actually knows what a handball, offside or red card is now and what VAR can and can't overturn.

This is it really even after all whats happened this is where we are, no better off in knowing how any challenge or decision will be made, its mind boggling the farcical ambiguous or ever changing perimeters that players have to deal with, it must be extremely frustrating for them.

When VAR was talked about at introduction there was a template there from other sports where it worked
well but that was not good enough for the boys club  all this protecting the refs crap has made it a shambles from the off, so many different interpretations on a weekly basis.

It needs an overhaul, but simply just use whats worked in other sports and improve on it.
Having a set protocol for all possible instances cant be that hard then for the humans in VAR and onfield to follow. Could be done over an international break its really not that hard, like the one in a few weeks.

As for Klopp, what a legend, what an honor to have this man lead our boys.
As ever, so proud to support this team YNWA.
The other problem is there is no serious journalist taking this on and running with it. Instead they are posting pictures of other mistakes that have nothing to do with this event.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,468
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6127 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:16:34 pm
The domestic media propaganda has moved discussion and focus on the necessity of VAR.

But the problem is corruption, not VAR. The problem is getting paid to travel to the UAE to officiate "games" and then come back to officiate games of UAE's rivals.

Incredible the way this is completely ignored by the media. It's a massive story in itself.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:55:48 am
If we release more statements or have meetings with PGMOL, it wont be Virgil or Trent in the meetings or preparing statements. 
No shit
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 02:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 01:47:48 pm
No shit

Well I was replying to a daft post who thought this incident was a distraction.
Logged

Online K-Lo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Main Stander
  • ******
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 02:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Well I was replying to a daft post who thought this incident was a distraction.

Totally agree with you here. It's not a distraction at all, it's a hugely important issue that can't be allowed to go ignored. We must pursue this until we get some satisfaction.


Logged

Online red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,426
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 02:23:56 pm »
We need Der Spiegel to do one of their forensic investigations into the whole thing.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:01:19 pm
Well I was replying to a daft post who thought this incident was a distraction.

Wasn't a daft post my friend. Incidents like Saturday have potential to cause distraction going into another game.

But please retort with your twattish comments.
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,737
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6133 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 02:44:32 pm
Wasn't a daft post my friend. Incidents like Saturday have potential to cause distraction going into another game.

But please retort with your twattish comments.

Klopp and the team will concentrate on the footy, Trent's already said they're past it, the game is gone, Hogan and the owners will go after PGMOL. WE can have both.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,757
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6134 on: Today at 02:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 02:44:32 pm
Wasn't a daft post my friend. Incidents like Saturday have potential to cause distraction going into another game.

But please retort with your twattish comments.


OK, why will it distract the players, who wont be involved
Logged

Online the 92A

  • Alberto Incontidor. Peneus. Phantom Thread Locker. Mr Bus. But there'll be another one along soon enough. Almost as bad as Jim...
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,089
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6135 on: Today at 02:59:45 pm »
Calm it down, its a discussion on the internet no need for malice
Logged
Still Dreaming of a Harry Quinn

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,404
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6136 on: Today at 03:03:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:46:26 pm
Klopp and the team will concentrate on the footy, Trent's already said they're past it, the game is gone, Hogan and the owners will go after PGMOL. WE can have both.

Agree. It's out of the players' hands and being dealt with by the higher ups.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6137 on: Today at 03:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 02:44:32 pm
Wasn't a daft post my friend. Incidents like Saturday have potential to cause distraction going into another game.

But please retort with your twattish comments.

Incidents like Saturday have the potential to kill the game as a sport. Who cares about winning a game if the sport has no integrity? Some things are more important than tribal triumphalism IMHO. Hopefully we can win on and off the field, otherwise what's the point?

Oh, and I'm not sure the twattish reference is called for, and even if it is, I would suggest one t is plenty.
Logged

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,168
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6138 on: Today at 03:13:05 pm »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 03:04:30 pm
Who cares about winning a game if the sport has no integrity?

Exactly this

I'm yet to read one comment from a non-Liverpool fan that sees this
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,968
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6139 on: Today at 03:14:19 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:42:00 pm
Mike Dean (who broke the rules to protect a mate) claimed that there had been a rule change that if the lines overlapped they gave benefit of the doubt to the attacker. You can clearly see Rashford is offside



We saw what happens with the Diaz offside. The Replay Operator found the frame when the ball was kicked. England overruled him and asked for the next frame. It is the VAR who decides which frame to use.

It is the reason why PGMOL doesn't want automated offsides. They want to be able to influence offsides. With an attacker running and a defender holding his line then which frame is chosen makes a huge difference.

For me England wants Diaz to be offside so asks for the next frame hoping it shows Diaz has eventually runs offside. With Rashford I bet they used the first frame or the one before. Then even when it shows he is offside. It doesn't matter with England in charge he gets the decision he wants. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,300
  • Sound
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6140 on: Today at 03:14:29 pm »
Makes you wonder if the those responsible for hiring English officials for games in the UAE are looking to bring officials from other countries in Europe also, or if its just English officials who happen to officiate in the Premier league, on games involving the clubs they own and their rivals
Logged

Online TheMan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6141 on: Today at 03:20:01 pm »
I'm amazed that a blunder of this magnitude has had relatively modest consequences.

A bit like bankers, police and politicians the referees know that no matter how horribly or dishonestly they act they are likely to bailed out in some way. This, in turn, leads to poor performance and behaviour.
Logged

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,649
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6142 on: Today at 03:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:54:20 pm

OK, why will it distract the players, who wont be involved
We all know what the media is like. They hound people with the same agenda. I fully appreciate players are protected and have had the relevant training to deal with them.

You know what, it most probably won't as they're focused on matches. We're all fans and want what's best for the club at the end of the day. Saturday is a bitter pill to swallow!

I take back the twatish comment. I'm not too sensitive enough to take a sarcastic comment. 👍🏻
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,765
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 03:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Original on Today at 03:14:29 pm
Makes you wonder if the those responsible for hiring English officials for games in the UAE are looking to bring officials from other countries in Europe also, or if its just English officials who happen to officiate in the Premier league, on games involving the clubs they own and their rivals

I posted about this in the Man City thread the other day:


https://www.transfermarkt.com/uae-pro-league/schiedsrichter/wettbewerb/UAE1/plus/?saison_id=all

Doesn't look like there were any foreign refs pre-2021.
In 21/22, out of 182 games, they had foreign refs 3 times - 1 Dutch, 1 Turkish and 1 German.
In 22/23, out of 182 games there were 5 games with foreign refs - 1 Portuguese, 1 Romanian, 1 Hungarian, 1 Argentinian and 1 Serbian
There have so far been 3 games (out of 28) in 23/24 - 1 Brazilian, 1 German and 1 English.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 