Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

stoa

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6120 on: Today at 01:25:05 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 01:19:17 pm
On top of everything that has happened this past week, people are already forgetting the article released a few weeks back.  Which to me got glossed over very very quickly.

In essence, it admitted corruption in my opinion.  Not the stereotypical corruption in terms of money exchanges etc etc but corruption in the sense of decisions being made to serve the good of the referees, and not the game itself.  Surely no one can be naive enough to think this was an isolated incident.  It no doubt has happened in many many games.

Last week confirmed this aspect of the game needs serious review.  But its constantly just being brushed under the carpet.

A reminder of the article - https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/25/mike-dean-admits-avoiding-var-call-to-spare-referee-more-grief-last-season

It revealed that the mindset is completely wrong. VAR shouldn't be seen as pointing out mistakes and fucking your mate's career, it should be seen as making sure you get fair decisions and therefore helping your mate doing the right thing. The problem is that that hasn't been the mindset of refs in the past. They got judged by the teams, they got judged by the public and they got judged by their own organisational body. I can therefore kind of see why they wouldn't want to "throw their mate under the bus". For that mindset to change time is needed and maybe it would help getting specialised VARs/AVARs like they seem to be doing, because they will approach the whole thing from a different angle and not feel like they are their to "supervise" the ref or cover for him and instead look at it as helping them making the right decision.
Black Bull Nova

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6121 on: Today at 01:26:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:46:55 pm
I can't get onboard with this one. Ok, let's put aside any talk of corruption, bias, conscious or otherwise, for a moment and just look at VAR as it is being implemented across the PL.

I think the truth is that it's an absolute shambles, run in a highly incompetent way. It's been highlighted as such countless times, yet nothing has been done to address it or the clearly incompetent people using it.

It's actually being abused by those using it. It's being used by PGMOL to back their mates when they are in the wrong. So, the whole thing, as currently implemented, is unfit for purpose. A system employed by a multi billion pounds industry is actually having games and even titles decided by people and a system currently unfit for purpose. Now let that sink in for a moment. It's staggeringly bad practice. It needs addressing, and it needs addressing for the good and the integrity of the on-field game right now. It really doesn't need sweeping under the carpet as just an honest mistake.

It's scandalous how this has been left to get to this stage. The game has become a farce.


Agree,


I have posted several times how a small, primarily northern based sport uses video to assist the referee and demonstrated how it can and should be done in terms of care, transparency and process (even though I can remember one case where I think they got it wrong). If a sport that gets £20m in TV money a season can manage it how can a sport which gets £5bn a season (excluding UEFA money) not manage it as well.


Hazell

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6122 on: Today at 01:28:15 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:33:23 am
Again on this, the club should ask, what did you see that convinced you the onfield decision was goal? start there and it will come apart.

It's corrupt, bias, the Rashford one starts with, its offside. Then they start to think of ways they can make it on.

If players get fined when they fuck up, where's this c*nts fine?

Are there any stills/videos of this? All I know is it looked tight but haven't seen conclusive proof one way or the other.
rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6123 on: Today at 01:37:14 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:17:14 pm
England thinking it's a red card means the referee has misjudged an incident in his view and it becomes clear and obvious and give him the right to intervene. If that's how it works why didn't Hooper stick to his decision

Because England manipulated his decision by showing the still of Curtis's foot on the Spurs players leg - as Klopp said in his presser "Show me that still and its a Red Card". Before he even got to the monitor, Hooper could see that still, he'll have immediately thought shit that's a Red and then the slow motion has supported that decision. If England had started that before the challenge and at full speed, then it "should" have stayed as a yellow, but it won't have been as they won't go against each other.

I posted this before, shows the massive difference between football and rugby. Watching the first one is enough, the ref thinks its a red card, watch and listen to how him and the TMO work together and how the onfield ref listens to the TMO

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4XMJOmH8aEo</a>
Reds r coming up the hill

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6124 on: Today at 01:38:04 pm
[quote author=Dull Tools link=topic=354950.msg19109221#msg1910922
 The other issue is there is no consistency.

Look at Dale Johnson's comment on the Skipp challenge last year on Diaz which injured Diaz after he first got the ball and then followed through on Diaz's ankle:-
 

The problem is they just make all this stuff up as they go along and have no consistent decisions even with VAR meaning that no one actually knows what a handball, offside or red card is now and what VAR can and can't overturn.

This is it really even after all whats happened this is where we are, no better off in knowing how any challenge or decision will be made, its mind boggling the farcical ambiguous or ever changing perimeters that players have to deal with, it must be extremely frustrating for them.

When VAR was talked about at introduction there was a template there from other sports where it worked
well but that was not good enough for the boys club  all this protecting the refs crap has made it a shambles from the off, so many different interpretations on a weekly basis.

It needs an overhaul, but simply just use whats worked in other sports and improve on it.
Having a set protocol for all possible instances cant be that hard then for the humans in VAR and onfield to follow. Could be done over an international break its really not that hard, like the one in a few weeks.

As for Klopp, what a legend, what an honor to have this man lead our boys.
As ever, so proud to support this team YNWA.
bloke

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6125 on: Today at 01:38:06 pm
"Dear Joe,

Thank you for getting in touch about comments made by Simon Jordan on Tuesday 3 October.

As you may be aware, Simon Jordan responded to the concerns raised by you and by others during yesterday morning's episode of White & Jordan.  Without setting out in full everything he said, Simon made it clear that he never intended his words to relate to Hillsborough and that the interpretation which some people have given to his words could not be further from his position in relation to that tragedy.  He pointed out that he has spoken out loudly against tragedy chanting, as has his co-host Jim White.

In the discussion on Wednesday morning, Simon reiterated that his words were specifically and explicitly about VAR and the injustices that fans think are being foisted on their clubs.  He reminded listeners that victim is a word he has used in many instances in the context of phrases like victim complex, victim culture and victim mentality, not lightly but in conjunction to a whole host of clubs and individuals, including for example, Manchester City, Eddie Hearn and Conor Benn.  He expressed his disappointment and regret that, on this occasion, his words had been somehow misinterpreted as relating to Hillsborough and the tragedy that it was.

Towards the end of this opening monologue, Simon also said that he had reflected on his use of the word victim and on whether what he had said would be better expressed as conspiracy theory mentality, because the conspiracy idea that VAR and the referees are doing things to certain teams is flawed.  He concluded by saying, It's not conspiracy, it's incompetence, its professional inadequacy thats whats going on, maybe we should look a little deeper into the issue...but the idea that in any shape or form, in any shape or form, that I was suggesting that this is relatable to Hillsborough is beyond the pale and it's an unfortunate interpretation from those who are seeking to make it".

Simon is a thoughtful presenter who brings valued expertise and insight to the TalkSPORT audience and his words yesterday morning demonstrate the seriousness with which he has taken the concerns raised.

Thank you again for your valuable feedback, it is very much appreciated - good or bad.

I hope this response and Simon's on-air explanation addresses your concerns but if you would like to take the matter further you may contact our regulator, Ofcom, via their website www.ofcom.org.uk

Once again, thank you for getting in touch to share your concerns with us.

All my best,

Claire Telford

Head of Broadcast Compliance"
carling

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6126 on: Today at 01:40:36 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 01:06:01 pm
The crazy thing it's a pattern from 2 or 3 referees only and some say it's a honest mistake like it's a one off thing.

Remember when the referee blew early for half-time when Mane was through on goal ? guess who ? Paul Tierney.



Argh that was him as well. Clearly had a rush of blood.

Take out Tierney and England and we're reffed pretty normally as far as the utter distasterclasses go.
rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6127 on: Today at 01:42:00 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:28:15 pm
Are there any stills/videos of this? All I know is it looked tight but haven't seen conclusive proof one way or the other.

Mike Dean (who broke the rules to protect a mate) claimed that there had been a rule change that if the lines overlapped they gave benefit of the doubt to the attacker. You can clearly see Rashford is offside

Dull Tools

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6128 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm
Quote from: Reds r coming up the hill on Today at 01:38:04 pm
[quote author=Dull Tools link=topic=354950.msg19109221#msg1910922
 The other issue is there is no consistency.

Look at Dale Johnson's comment on the Skipp challenge last year on Diaz which injured Diaz after he first got the ball and then followed through on Diaz's ankle:-
 

The problem is they just make all this stuff up as they go along and have no consistent decisions even with VAR meaning that no one actually knows what a handball, offside or red card is now and what VAR can and can't overturn.

This is it really even after all whats happened this is where we are, no better off in knowing how any challenge or decision will be made, its mind boggling the farcical ambiguous or ever changing perimeters that players have to deal with, it must be extremely frustrating for them.

When VAR was talked about at introduction there was a template there from other sports where it worked
well but that was not good enough for the boys club  all this protecting the refs crap has made it a shambles from the off, so many different interpretations on a weekly basis.

It needs an overhaul, but simply just use whats worked in other sports and improve on it.
Having a set protocol for all possible instances cant be that hard then for the humans in VAR and onfield to follow. Could be done over an international break its really not that hard, like the one in a few weeks.

As for Klopp, what a legend, what an honor to have this man lead our boys.
As ever, so proud to support this team YNWA.
The other problem is there is no serious journalist taking this on and running with it. Instead they are posting pictures of other mistakes that have nothing to do with this event.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6129 on: Today at 01:47:14 pm
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 01:16:34 pm
The domestic media propaganda has moved discussion and focus on the necessity of VAR.

But the problem is corruption, not VAR. The problem is getting paid to travel to the UAE to officiate "games" and then come back to officiate games of UAE's rivals.

Incredible the way this is completely ignored by the media. It's a massive story in itself.
Alan B'Stard

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #6130 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:55:48 am
If we release more statements or have meetings with PGMOL, it wont be Virgil or Trent in the meetings or preparing statements. 
No shit
