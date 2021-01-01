Thats a good question.



I think it was. Something similar apparently happened the week before when the Chelsea player got sent off. There has been a growing trend for VAR to act as the prosecution. Not to present additional evidence to help the ref, but to provide conclusive evidence that the ref cannot resist. Hence the absurd freeze frame.



I think theres a bit of look how clever I am going on here. Ive seen something that no one else has seen. Also theres clearly a fatal misunderstanding of how football works. No surprise there. But corruption or an organised conspiracy against Liverpool? Youd need more proof to make that stand up.



Despite it being intended to correct "clear and obvious errors" I think there is a big issue with VAR trying to avoid ever suggesting the referee has got something wrong. So the general attitude of VAR is to try to pretend that the referee must have missed something, rather than misjudged it. Possibly there is also a desire on the side of the VAR to not want to suggest a review and be told no.I don't think it helps either that you have the same set off officials rotating between being on the pitch and being the VAR. You're getting people to mark each other's homework, and this appears to be leading to decision making that is prioritising making the officials as whole look the least bad - which is not necessarily the same as making the correct decisions.The audio they have released often sounds like mates having a chat with each other - because that is what it basically is.You have a group of people who are trying to avoid calling each other out, or being called out themselves.The "matey" approach also leads to sloppy communication and you end up with situations where the VAR is making decisions and not actually communicating what the decision even is!