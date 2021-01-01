« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 109969 times)

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,763
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 10:43:58 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:39:26 am
Thats a good question.

I think it was. Something similar apparently happened the week before when the Chelsea player got sent off. There has been a growing trend for VAR to act as the prosecution. Not to present additional evidence to help the ref, but to provide conclusive evidence that the ref cannot resist. Hence the absurd freeze frame.

I think theres a bit of look how clever I am going on here. Ive seen something that no one else has seen. Also theres clearly a fatal misunderstanding of how football works. No surprise there. But corruption or an organised conspiracy against Liverpool? Youd need more proof to make that stand up.


Despite it being intended to correct "clear and obvious errors" I think there is a big issue with VAR trying to avoid ever suggesting the referee has got something wrong. So the general attitude of VAR is to try to pretend that the referee must have missed something, rather than misjudged it. Possibly there is also a desire on the side of the VAR to not want to suggest a review and be told no.


I don't think it helps either that you have the same set off officials rotating between being on the pitch and being the VAR. You're getting people to mark each other's homework, and this appears to be leading to decision making that is prioritising making the officials as whole look the least bad - which is not necessarily the same as making the correct decisions.

The audio they have released often sounds like mates having a chat with each other - because that is what it basically is.
You have a group of people who are trying to avoid calling each other out, or being called out themselves. 
The "matey" approach also leads to sloppy communication and you end up with situations where the VAR is making decisions and not actually communicating what the decision even is!
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,955
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 10:44:28 am »
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Today at 09:27:54 am
I think the club need to move on now. The result won't change but what we can do is focus on the next league game and get 3 points.

What it has done is highlighted the issues that exist with the people operating the technology. Unfortunately for Liverpool, we had to endure a loss as a result of incompetence.

Terrible post in my opinion. (respectfully) More of the same for you then?.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 10:50:38 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 10:44:28 am
Terrible post in my opinion. (respectfully) More of the same for you then?.

Its not a terrible post though is it. Wanting the club to focus on winning feels entirely right. In so far as this issue will distract us from winning football games we should absolutely be moving on. Can the club/ Klopp continue to talk about it without it being a distraction from winning football games? If they can, and I suspect they can, then brilliant.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 147 148 149 150 151 [152]   Go Up
« previous next »
 