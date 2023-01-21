Case for bias? Case before who? As you well know, PGMOL are beyond anyones prosecution. We can only pressure them through media and public narrative. If and when the scenario I mentioned happens, and it will, instant response from most will be 'get the fuck over it Liverpool you bloody moaning shits' - or more likely 'victim culture' will be mentioned again quite casually. Because they'll eat up whatever vanilla reform PGMOL serve after this shitshow. They won't even see it is as more of the same from them. They'll see it as more of the same from us.



Don't you think this entire public response from us is forcing precedence?Klopps words are very clever, he says as a footballing man, hes detaching himself from Liverpool gaining but for everyone else in the future to. He also clearly says the change that should come in which is a pause in the game whilst a mistake is rectified. The replay thing is showing there is an escalation path.Next club to be on the recieving end of an apology can demand the audio, they can ask why didn't the game get stopped whilst it was resolved?Every single club should be asking why there is 1-2 apologies per week about mistakes, when it's now shown the technology is there to avoid them it's just being used incorrectly... The longer this continues without improvement the more the PMGOL is shown as not fit for purpose.You add into that the clear statement about England and his buddies being UAE, it's not a direct accusation of corruption but it's now in the public domain, what happens next time they give decisions which directly benefit a country who own a team in the league?Personally the PMGOL have fucked it, especially taking England off all our matches. What message does that send, he's not good enough for Liverpool? He can't be trusted to ref Liverpool? Any mistake against another club and hes basically getting fired.