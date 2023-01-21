« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Today at 12:27:17 am
And how much were Abu Dhabi paying for these unsurpassed VAR experts? Payment in kind‽
Officially 15 - 20 k , Unofficially god knows
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 09:49:42 pm
Any social media comments are to be ignored. Its not worth looking at and will only wind you up, make you reply and then get bombarded with replies by idiots.



And probably bots to be honest.
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Sheffield on Yesterday at 11:48:46 pm
That Liverpool fans were taking it out of context, that he stands by his comment that Liverpool are acting like victims in this instance and it has nothing to do with Hillsborough etc.

No self-respecting fan can be unaware of the history, frequent chanting, BoZo quotes etc.

Disingenuous ignorance.

Prick is going to have to do better than that.  ;D

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
The refs and VAR need mic'ing up ASAP. It's the only way they will play it straight. It's for their own good really. Every decision needs to be heard live. There are far too many decisions that look dodgy as fuck, and hearing them live is the only way this conspiracy talk will go away.

Quite why they aren't already raises many questions in itself.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

Are you sure you're speaking for most of us?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Today at 12:30:51 am
Officially 15 - 20 k , Unofficially god knows

Wait, is this true? Where did you get that figure?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

It wasnt a honest mistake though really was it? It was a mistake caused by poor , lax working practices. It was akin to negligence.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 06:31:39 am
It wasnt a honest mistake though really was it? It was a mistake caused by poor , lax working practices. It was akin to negligence.


Its not an honest mistake.

VAR & AVAR knew exactly what they were checking. Onfield OFFSIDE decision. 
and they came out with the conclusion that indeed Diaz was OFFSIDE.

Twice they said DIAZ was OFFSIDE.

Not once ONSIDE was uttered.

If VAR controller did not make a fuss about this, and just accepted and kept silence after "Check Complete", SKY will just kept silence, we will be in the dark and just assumed it was marginally offside

 

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:46:24 am
Yeah. We should totally go after the refs and call for their execution...
??? ??? ???
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
The level of shit house comments trying to compare Saturdays issue with previous is wild. Can only imagine journos have had a tap on the shoulder and asked to pedal a view. It's obvious the game is never going to be replayed but if our reactions makes ref think twice about the low bar of shit calls we've had this year then it will be a massive win.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 07:54:30 am
The level of shit house comments trying to compare Saturdays issue with previous is wild. Can only imagine journos have had a tap on the shoulder and asked to pedal a view. It's obvious the game is never going to be replayed but if our reactions makes ref think twice about the low bar of shit calls we've had this year then it will be a massive win.
Would be hilarious if there was a replay. It's minimum that should happen now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

We dont know if it was honest.

The approach to the decision was like some blokes down the pub distracted by something.

Love to hear the Jones decision and how clear they were there.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
What do people think are odds on us having another absolutely shocking, clearly wrong, clearly game defining referee decision/performance against us this season? I would say it's between 99.999 and 100%. Which means, all these fuckers whatabouting merrily right now are doing - is delaying the real conversation and reform that needs to happen. Why? Because - fuck Liverpool, that's why. It's petty and it is also the number one reason PGMOL, Riley, Webb and the entire twat-cabal of incompetent, racist asswipes have been getting away with murder for years. Because they can always instantly direct the flood of the conversation to fertile grounds of tribal cock measuring. And they do - deliberately and efficiently.

No meaningful change is clearly the visible outcome of this, galloping over the horizon towards us. Their jobs will however become even harder (they chose this path themselves so fuck them), which will in turn make them even more defensive, paranoid and autoritharian. The cycle which got us to this point - has effectively only been fueled further. There is less trust. There is more us vs them. Outcome will be predictable, further degrading of refereeing standards, hardening of biases and hatred and it is only a matter of time before we're back where we were few days ago - collectively wondering how the fuck did it become so bad.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
I'm looking for the next club statement
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Asking for a replay is daft. It's never ever going to happen.
Keep to what actual possible. Sacking the dodgy var team and ref for starters
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

No it's not how most of us feel. Klopp need to be diplomatic because of his position. Even if he thinks it's intentional he can't say it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:24:15 am
Asking for a replay is daft. It's never ever going to happen.
Keep to what actual possible. Sacking the dodgy var team and ref for starters
Why is it?

That's not something we can ask for. That's out of our control.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 12:40:18 am
The refs and VAR need mic'ing up ASAP. It's the only way they will play it straight. It's for their own good really. Every decision needs to be heard live. There are far too many decisions that look dodgy as fuck, and hearing them live is the only way this conspiracy talk will go away.

Quite why they aren't already raises many questions in itself.
Exactly this. It is the only way to keep them honest.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 
Nah. That was deliberate from Darren England. No urgency in his voice whatsoever, even when he was exposed. He played dumb until it was too late to stop the game. He should never be allowed near a professional football match again.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Klopp's position means he can't say what he wants, same with the club. No doubt they are as angry as we are, but whilst we can sit here and say 'Darren England and PGMOL are a shower of cheating bastards', Klopp has to be more reserved and diplomatic.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:27:48 am
Nah. That was deliberate from Darren England. No urgency in his voice whatsoever, even when he was exposed. He played dumb until it was too late to stop the game. He should never be allowed near a professional football match again.

Not only that it's not even up to him to decide its too late. His role is to inform the referee then the referee decide what to do، ، he even stopped the VAR hub operations executive from telling the referee what happened.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:18:35 am
What do people think are odds on us having another absolutely shocking, clearly wrong, clearly game defining referee decision/performance against us this season? I would say it's between 99.999 and 100%. Which means, all these fuckers whatabouting merrily right now are doing - is delaying the real conversation and reform that needs to happen. Why? Because - fuck Liverpool, that's why. It's petty and it is also the number one reason PGMOL, Riley, Webb and the entire twat-cabal of incompetent, racist asswipes have been getting away with murder for years. Because they can always instantly direct the flood of the conversation to fertile grounds of tribal cock measuring. And they do - deliberately and efficiently.

No meaningful change is clearly the visible outcome of this, galloping over the horizon towards us. Their jobs will however become even harder (they chose this path themselves so fuck them), which will in turn make them even more defensive, paranoid and autoritharian. The cycle which got us to this point - has effectively only been fueled further. There is less trust. There is more us vs them. Outcome will be predictable, further degrading of refereeing standards, hardening of biases and hatred and it is only a matter of time before we're back where we were few days ago - collectively wondering how the fuck did it become so bad.

Isnt the point that because weve made such a big (right) deal out of this any further perceived incompetence we will demand the audio again and we can then start to build a case for bias against us.

The PMGOL has backed itself into a corner where the only outcome for them to remain in power is reform.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
I still can't get my head around the fact that VAR/England etc where not aware it was given offside. Are they really not watching the game at all?
I haven't seen much push back on this, just more about the shite comms, but what on earth where they doing?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:29:04 am
Good statement by Klopp, sums up how most of us feel, it was an honest mistake and thats the end of it for me. no one should go after the officiating team or call for their execution etc 

A mistake?  Not sure about that. VAR has one job to do. One job! These officials are given rigorous training and paid for their super vigilance. We were assured that VAR would end any debates specifically around offside. How then could a mistake have possibly happened? But if you do think its a mistake (I dont) then fine, but please dont say honest

If PGMOL were honest we would have had the audio immediately not three days later. Honest people dont try to hide from their errors. If PGMOL were honest they would have never have given reds for either Jota or Jones or should have at least rescinded both on review. If PGMOL were honest they would front up to the public after every game as managers have to to explain their weird, and often game changing, decisions. If PGMOL were honest they would admit that many of their team have inbred bias which has a huge influence on results 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:41:00 am
I still can't get my head around the fact that VAR/England etc where not aware it was given offside. Are they really not watching the game at all?
I haven't seen much push back on this, just more about the shite comms, but what on earth where they doing?

Expect they knew it was offside as it was communicated to them.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:24:15 am
Asking for a replay is daft. It's never ever going to happen.
Keep to what actual possible. Sacking the dodgy var team and ref for starters

Haha - probably more chance of a replay than the VAR and Refs are sacked! Thats what people need to realize, nothing will get done if Klopp doesnt push the agenda. Pressure needs to be put on PGMOL, FA and PL if we (All of football) really want a change and Klopp is the only one pushing the agenda.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:40:32 am
Isnt the point that because weve made such a big (right) deal out of this any further perceived incompetence we will demand the audio again and we can then start to build a case for bias against us.
The PMGOL has backed itself into a corner where the only outcome for them to remain in power is reform.

Case for bias? Case before who? As you well know, PGMOL are beyond anyones prosecution. We can only pressure them through media and public narrative. If and when the scenario I mentioned happens, and it will, instant response from most will be 'get the fuck over it Liverpool you bloody moaning shits' - or more likely 'victim culture' will be mentioned again quite casually. Because they'll eat up whatever vanilla reform PGMOL serve after this shitshow. They won't even see it is as more of the same from them. They'll see it as more of the same from us.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34’ Son 36’ Gakpo 45+4’ og 90+6. Assst ref
Also you all need to remember the people running our club are very clever.

You don’t go into a negotiation asking for what you’ll accept, you ask for higher. Same here we won’t get a replay but by asking for it the next step down may be acceptable to the club. Would they have stopped England from reffing us all season if we asked for it? Probably not.

But also Klopp has publicly said the word replay. It’s out there now.

Anything else happen to us this season which is dodgy, well we start at demanding a replay and see how far it goes.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: vicar on Today at 08:41:00 am
I still can't get my head around the fact that VAR/England etc where not aware it was given offside. Are they really not watching the game at all?
I haven't seen much push back on this, just more about the shite comms, but what on earth where they doing?

According to the PGMOL it's because of lapse of concentration and loss of focus the VAR and his assistant forgot the on-field decision was offside  :lmao and apparently we are supposed to believe this loss of focus continued even with the operator trying so hard to correct them and both seeing the goal wasn't given :lmao honest mistake from both the VAR and his assistant the only two people in the world who were watching the game and forgot the on-field decision was offside  :lmao
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 G
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:11:07 pm
It's pure incompetence and that's the biggest argument for the match to be replayed.

If it's intent then the season should be stopped now and thoroughly investigated. But the release of the audio surely proves the case for incompetence. It's all there -  the idiotic, confusing communication between VAR and the referee, the lack of clarity about what decision is being tested, the blind panic and 'shutdown' when they realise the stupidity of their mistake, the hiding behind the 'letter of the law' as a way of concealing their own mistake. Of course Darren England and his mate could not imagine that the audio would be released. In their panic I imagine they were thinking that no-one need ever know what a howler had been made. It's what happens in panic. People think about the next ten seconds only.


Was the freeze-frame of Jones' red card incident just another example of incompetence though.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:54:32 am
According to the PGMOL it's because of lapse of concentration and loss of focus the VAR and his assistant forgot the on-field decision was offside  :lmao and apparently we are supposed to believe this loss of focus continued even with the operator trying so hard to correct them and both seeing the goal wasn't given :lmao honest mistake from both the VAR and his assistant the only two people in the world who were watching the game and forgot the on-field decision was offside  :lmao
I might use that if I cause a monumental fuck up in work, ahh shit boss I forgot what I was supposed to do , lets just move on eh?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:47:43 am
Case for bias? Case before who? As you well know, PGMOL are beyond anyones prosecution. We can only pressure them through media and public narrative. If and when the scenario I mentioned happens, and it will, instant response from most will be 'get the fuck over it Liverpool you bloody moaning shits' - or more likely 'victim culture' will be mentioned again quite casually. Because they'll eat up whatever vanilla reform PGMOL serve after this shitshow. They won't even see it is as more of the same from them. They'll see it as more of the same from us.

Don't you think this entire public response from us is forcing precedence?

Klopps words are very clever, he says as a footballing man, hes detaching himself from Liverpool gaining but for everyone else in the future to. He also clearly says the change that should come in which is a pause in the game whilst a mistake is rectified. The replay thing is showing there is an escalation path.

Next club to be on the recieving end of an apology can demand the audio, they can ask why didn't the game get stopped whilst it was resolved?

Every single club should be asking why there is 1-2 apologies per week about mistakes, when it's now shown the technology is there to avoid them it's just being used incorrectly... The longer this continues without improvement the more the PMGOL is shown as not fit for purpose.

You add into that the clear statement about England and his buddies being UAE, it's not a direct accusation of corruption but it's now in the public domain, what happens next time they give decisions which directly benefit a country who own a team in the league?

Personally the PMGOL have fucked it, especially taking England off all our matches. What message does that send, he's not good enough for Liverpool? He can't be trusted to ref Liverpool? Any mistake against another club and hes basically getting fired.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
If nothing else this whole debacle reminds us of stupid and tribal a lot of fans of other clubs are. Too thick to understand the enormity of this case and a unique issue. Too tribal to see it would potentially benefit them down the line.

But whereas United cosplay as unhappy Green and Gold fans, we ousted Hicks and Gillette and forced change to good owners.

Where other fans grumble and moan about ticket prices we stage a mass walkout and are mocked for it, but what happens? The club are forced to admit they were wrong and stop the price rises and change the system to allow more fan representation.

The other moaning about us don't get that it would be in their best interest to have a fairer refereed game, is disappointing and not surprising at all.

They have the attention span of a goldfish. Something shiny gets floated in front of them and they are immediately distracted and want to move on.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: hide5seek on Today at 08:24:15 am
Asking for a replay is daft. It's never ever going to happen.
Keep to what actual possible. Sacking the dodgy var team and ref for starters

It won't happen even Klopp said it and the club can't ask for sacking if we did we would be helping the PGMOL turn this against us and the media will have fun. Reply is for the headlines it highlights how bad the officials were in a smart way.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:57:02 am
Was the freeze-frame of Jones' red card incident just another example of incompetence though.

No it wasnt. It was deliberate interference. The ref did not make a clear and obvious error so no need for VAR to get involved. But Darren England decided to referee the game which was not his job.  Not incompetent, more malicious in intent
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Love Jurgens response. The only thing I might have added was after mentioning sporting integrity I would have said but we all know its not a sport.

Or I'd have attacked someone. Really dont know how he can keep cool. I wonder if we can win a game with 8 players. Nothing would surprise me in the coming weeks or months, nothing.

 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
PGMOL will be loving Klopps statement because its turned opposition fans vocally against us in this case. Every one of them agrees it was a mistake, but none of them want us to get points or a replay. And theres the added hilarity involved because it has not affected their team. All I can see on Twitter is always the victims and LiVARpool.

There will be a different tune if a team misses out on CL to spurs by 1 point.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:09:06 am
PGMOL will be loving Klopps statement because its turned opposition fans vocally against us in this case. Every one of them agrees it was a mistake, but none of them want us to get points or a replay. And theres the added hilarity involved because it has not affected their team. All I can see on Twitter is always the victims and LiVARpool.

There will be a different tune if a team misses out on CL to spurs by 1 point.

Doesn't matter what idiots on twitter think, clubs up and down the country will now use this as the bar going forward.

Klopp once again is blazing the way for change, the big balled bastard.
