PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5920 on: Today at 09:20:33 pm
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 07:43:03 pm
I liked this - Didn't think I'd find such insightful journalism on Yahoo.


John Brewin
Wed, 4 October 2023 at 3:03 pm BST·4-min read

Guardian.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/oct/04/var-removes-power-of-rational-thought-football-liverpool-diaz
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5921 on: Today at 09:20:47 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:18:38 pm
Classic, classic tactic of a liar or a dishonest. Make out AS IF you didn't know or as if you're not aware of the implications, you were not aware of the time, or were not in control of yourself or some other excuse.
ie" "Play dumb"!

Classic, classic!

For those who think this is "incompetence".... I've got a business proposition for you:

I am the brother of the late Abesanjo Odada... Minister of Mines and Energy of <insert_name_of_3rd_word_country_here> and I am desparate need of your assistance to...

Tell me more...


I've said before I think some of them are corrupt, but this incident absolutely screams of corruption.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5922 on: Today at 09:26:15 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:20:47 pm
Tell me more...


I've said before I think some of them are corrupt, but this incident absolutely screams of corruption.
Anyway, I cannot chalk this off to incompetence. Affecting one side only during the entire match!? Repeatedly? Really?

I see... so come here please. Let's you and me have a talk about an exciting new business opportunity....
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5923 on: Today at 09:30:48 pm
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:09:11 pm
Yeah mate, but forget about them.
They are not important. Their opinions are not important to us.

The best way for us as Liverpool supporters to avoid giving them what they want is to not engage or to click on their articles or to watch their vids or shows about this.
They're trying to make money by deliberately taking something out of context- something they're aware of, just to make money.
It's like when you throw in a piece of meat between a group of animals.

I've refused to read or listen to anything negative about this for the past 3 days- exactly because I don't want to give them the satisfaction!

As Liverpool fans we must stop falling for the old trap- we must start getting smarter. They know we're an emotional lot and we wear our hearts on our sleeves... so they create something to pull us in, in order to make money.
Sooner or later, we must LEARN and stop being obedient little Pavlov's dogs!
Yep
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5924 on: Today at 09:35:12 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:21:28 pm
Prime Minister of football. Hahaha. Good lad. ;D
Gold! ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5925 on: Today at 09:41:28 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:02:47 pm
I do love this outrage about Klopp suggesting one match is replayed - totally unfair on spurs etc etc, wasnt a fucking issue when the country came together as one, enemies joined at the hip to get an entire season voided when they thought it would fuck us over was it?!

Klopp and Liverpool are playing it smart! Extremely, smart.

Look, Klopp knows its highly unlikely the game will be replayed. However, what Liverpool and their legal team are doing is saying we have offered you and alternative to the solution. If PL, FA say no then Liverpool have a case that this decision has cost them millions. Say we miss the out on the league by a point or 2. Then what? Sorry? Nah!

Its over you now PL? Your move!

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5926 on: Today at 09:42:45 pm
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5927 on: Today at 09:44:51 pm
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 09:30:48 pm
Yep

It's ridiculous mate. You can smell the relief, but at the same time, the worry in those statements from both PGMOL and the Premier League.

PGMOL released their statement - basically a plea saying - "go easy on us, please. We'll never do it again! I promise this is what we're going to do- just don't go any further.."
Followed an hour or so later by the Premier League, declaring without any independent review or even a review BY THEMSELVES, that they "accept" the findings- or whatever, of PGMOL and that we should now move forward. Also "begging" that things will now change going forward.
STILL... NO PROMISE OF TRANSPARENCY. We're just told that we're gunna do this and that.

HOW!? How is it possible for an organization like the Premier League to just accept the drivel that PGMOL put out, WITHOUT knowing what actually happened!? Unless....
They do not want us to go any further. Why?

Are they not responsible for that rabble? Do they not care about improving THEIR product?

You can smell the fear and worry that we just drop this and move on. That we don't meddle any further- from both of them, and the way the mob is baying for our blood- their agents.

It's nonsense! Sounds like the stuff coming out from both of our countries- brothers in arms! We see and hear this stuff every day- we've got experience! ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5928 on: Today at 09:46:39 pm
Jesus, don't read the comments on the BBC article if you value your sanity. People saying Liverpool won the league in 19/20 only because of VAR, that we had 10 offside goals allowed that season, that we lead this year's league in most incorrect VAR decisions benefiting us... and these are the comments with the highest up-votes. Defund the fuckers, it's just av revolting bantzfest. Tory c*nts.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5929 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:14:53 pm
You know when you were a kid and you got caught misbehaving/sneaking food/cheating/whatever and you go all tongue tied cos you've been found out..?

Yes, his line of cant do anything actually seemed like a rehearsed response or one that was thought or earlier.

The audio is so wrong that it that it screams that something is going on here.

As I have said before, they are happy to make themselves look like complete idiots because the truth is far worse.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5930 on: Today at 09:48:01 pm
And yet we have some of our own siding with the let it go crowd & others upset because their friends are taking the piss.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5931 on: Today at 09:49:42 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:46:39 pm
Jesus, don't read the comments on the BBC article if you value your sanity. People saying Liverpool won the league in 19/20 only because of VAR, that we had 10 offside goals allowed that season, that we lead this year's league in most incorrect VAR decisions benefiting us... and these are the comments with the highest up-votes. Defund the fuckers, it's just av revolting bantzfest. Tory c*nts.

Any social media comments are to be ignored. Its not worth looking at and will only wind you up, make you reply and then get bombarded with replies by idiots.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5932 on: Today at 09:52:52 pm
Klopp really surprised/impressed me at his presser earlier today. He is definitely getting better at staying calm when asked stupid questions or the same question several times to try to get a rise. In the past he might have lost his cool. Today He delivered his ideas and opinions like a sort of confident, calm and smiling assassin. Thought he did a great job of just the right amount of controversy and accusation wrapped in a big fluffy bow of claiming that - of course nobody is to blame, but.. 
He didnt really care or fuss about what they asked him, he answered with what he wanted to say, which, I guess is the basis of strong media management towards your own issues you want to table or address.
it was one of his best pressers (in my view). Just what was needed.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5933 on: Today at 09:54:06 pm
Ive said it before, theres a threshold at which incompetence can only be intent.

Theyre, at the very least, dangling their toes over that line.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5934 on: Today at 09:55:48 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:48:01 pm
And yet we have some of our own siding with the let it go crowd & others upset because their friends are taking the piss.

Think we are all learning along the way, the power of debate. be prepared to be wrong and think again. Let it go is something that I strongly disagree with, but hopefully here we have a good debate going that can inform. I know i have been over the last few days.  :)

Edit: that was smarmy was'nt it.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5935 on: Today at 09:56:28 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:46:39 pm
Jesus, don't read the comments on the BBC article if you value your sanity. People saying Liverpool won the league in 19/20 only because of VAR, that we had 10 offside goals allowed that season, that we lead this year's league in most incorrect VAR decisions benefiting us... and these are the comments with the highest up-votes. Defund the fuckers, it's just av revolting bantzfest. Tory c*nts.

I'm guessing not one of the morons reaslies the irony that the reason we have so much going on with VAR is because we are being shafted by the on picth refeere and linesmen.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5936 on: Today at 09:59:37 pm
And do you know what?
I think if the shoe was on the other foot, I have no doubt that Klopp would insist on playing the game again. That's the type of person he is.
Or, at the very least, insist that we let the opposition score as soon as he found out that an error occurred. I think he would be angry with the officials for not letting him know, so that he could fix it.
We are blessed to have him.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:55:48 pm
Think we are all learning along the way, the power of debate. be prepared to be wrong and think again. Let it go is something that I strongly disagree with, but hopefully here we have a good debate going that can inform. I know i have been over the last few days.  :)

Edit: that was smarmy was'nt it.

I just don't understand how anybody can have a problem with how the Club have handled this. If it were any other side the papers and everybody would be outraged & calling for their heads (including us), because it is us, we're somehow to blame.  ::)

It's time to circle the wagons, we already know exactly what the rest of the country think about us, so why give a shit.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5938 on: Today at 10:02:51 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 09:46:39 pm
Jesus, don't read the comments on the BBC article if you value your sanity. People saying Liverpool won the league in 19/20 only because of VAR, that we had 10 offside goals allowed that season, that we lead this year's league in most incorrect VAR decisions benefiting us... and these are the comments with the highest up-votes. Defund the fuckers, it's just av revolting bantzfest. Tory c*nts.
Because of VAR, Because of VAR, etc...
Idiots don't seem to understand that we want a transparent process- not to do away with VAR!

The thick muppets don't seem to understand that the stats - years of stats - especially for offside, penalties etc, always favor the league leader AND the runner-up! Some seasons it favors one, then the next it favors the other- it's the nature of competition and attacking football. if you attack more, you will get the lion's share of penalties and offside calls. (United though... we need to talk about that one...)

But why would I even expect them to understand, when they clearly cannot think for themselves?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5939 on: Today at 10:11:07 pm
It's pure incompetence and that's the biggest argument for the match to be replayed.

If it's intent then the season should be stopped now and thoroughly investigated. But the release of the audio surely proves the case for incompetence. It's all there -  the idiotic, confusing communication between VAR and the referee, the lack of clarity about what decision is being tested, the blind panic and 'shutdown' when they realise the stupidity of their mistake, the hiding behind the 'letter of the law' as a way of concealing their own mistake. Of course Darren England and his mate could not imagine that the audio would be released. In their panic I imagine they were thinking that no-one need ever know what a howler had been made. It's what happens in panic. People think about the next ten seconds only.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5940 on: Today at 10:25:35 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:11:07 pm
It's pure incompetence and that's the biggest argument for the match to be replayed.

If it's intent then the season should be stopped now and thoroughly investigated. But the release of the audio surely proves the case for incompetence. It's all there -  the idiotic, confusing communication between VAR and the referee, the lack of clarity about what decision is being tested, the blind panic and 'shutdown' when they realise the stupidity of their mistake, the hiding behind the 'letter of the law' as a way of concealing their own mistake. Of course Darren England and his mate could not imagine that the audio would be released. In their panic I imagine they were thinking that no-one need ever know what a howler had been made. It's what happens in panic. People think about the next ten seconds only.

if the graphic with the lines on it wasn't all over social media and twitter went into meltdown within minutes of it happening,  i strongly believe they wouldn't have said anything from that VAR room.

christ even the naked eye could see he was onside
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5941 on: Today at 10:31:14 pm
Quote from: swish on Today at 10:25:35 pm
if the graphic with the lines on it wasn't all over social media and twitter went into meltdown within minutes of it happening,  i strongly believe they wouldn't have said anything from that VAR room.
Indeed. But it was classic panic behaviour. "How can I get through the next 60 seconds without having a heart attack?" That's what the idiot was thinking. The thought of having to get on the blower to his "mate" Hooper and explaining his stupidity to the ref (and the entire world) was less attractive than playing dumb, hiding behind "the rules" and saying nothing.

Of course he wasn't thinking it through rationally. He wasn't thinking about how the whole thing was going to pan out.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5942 on: Today at 10:33:35 pm
Ive no doubt, Klopp say in a room with Gordon and a bunch of lawyers and discussed exactly what was appropriate to say at this press conference. Im 99% sure the entire club has a strategy here whose end goal is demolishing the PGMOL in its current form because its costing us millions and league titles.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5943 on: Today at 10:38:58 pm
Weve just been on the BBC London News. :lmao
