« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 104819 times)

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,236
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5880 on: Today at 07:36:50 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:03:59 pm
Don't want to click on the link. Is it more lifestyle tips?

He says we shouldnt expect perfection. Like someone whos job it is to know the difference between inside and offside being able to call it correctly. That kind of perfection.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,822
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5881 on: Today at 07:37:43 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:35:44 pm
4 points
City banned
Webb v England in a televised cage fight to the death, the winner resigns

Stripped to the waist, skin on skin.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,281
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5882 on: Today at 07:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:33:02 pm
I think if nothing else this last few days have proven just how incredibly thick football journalists and pundits are in England.

Correct.

PGMOL dont want England near us in case he makes another howler and the spotlight will really be on them then as Im not sure wed say we dont want him to ref us.

Its ok the likes of Sutton/Oakley/Neville saying move on we have done if you listen to Jurgen/Trent but lets be clear to the likes of Henry it is a BUSINESS and show me a businessman who is happy to potentially lose a lot of money ???

The example of those two twats on Twitter are moot points THEY KNEW they messed up..they said they didnt know until HT we know that isnt true at all.its why it took 72 hours to release it so they can come up with some shite that makes them look less stupid.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5883 on: Today at 07:39:23 pm »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 06:15:01 pm
I'm sure Mark Goldbridge is a red ..Or wants to be one as he talks so much sense Love his Prime Minister of Football regarding Gary Neville  when replying to his shite



Mark Goldbridge
@markgoldbridge
·
3h
Can't believe the Priminister of football has failed to grasp it again. This isn't a joke, it isn't a one off and it's not about Liverpool. It's about football and the constant horrific decisions.
No replay or action means they get away with it again. If there is strong action you can rest assured they'll be hardly any fuck ups again because they'll be terrified of the consequences. If they know sorry is enough they'll keep doing it
Can I shock you, Im beginning to like this guy.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5884 on: Today at 07:40:33 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:04:29 pm
I think the closest comparison to our disallowed goal is the goal scored against Manu when Taibi (sp) claws the ball out of the goal. Replays showed the ball was at least a foot over the line. That is a fair comparison to our offside goals. Im seen other examples where the verdict was at best 50/50.
The only comparison would be if var was in operation ant the time and after reviewing it they failed to give the goal.
Logged

Offline SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,657
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5885 on: Today at 07:41:19 pm »
Quote from: RedBec1993 on Today at 07:09:01 pm
The latest:


IFAB sources have said if the game had been stopped and the Diaz goal reinstated, Spurs would  in the event of defeat  had a strong case for a replay. [@SamWallaceTel]

Garbage.
Don't care. This actually supports our own case does it not? In that a game could be replayed!
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,501
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5886 on: Today at 07:42:03 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 07:41:19 pm
Don't care. This actually supports our own case does it not? In that a game could be replayed!

Samie's coming to get you.  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Eddie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 622
  • Spirit Of Shankly Member 10410
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5887 on: Today at 07:43:03 pm »
I liked this - Didn't think I'd find such insightful journalism on Yahoo.


John Brewin
Wed, 4 October 2023 at 3:03 pm BST·4-min read

Release the tapes was the call around the world. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited Stockley Park basement tapes proved to be less Richard Nixon than the sound of confusion, resembling a group of middle-aged novices attempting to play World of Warcraft.

As anatomies of disaster goes, the ruling out of Luis Díazs goal at Tottenham turned out to be a case of incompetence rather than deep-state conspiracy. The heroes of the hour are revealed to be the on-site replay operator Mo Abby, first to spot the problem, and Oli Kohout, the VAR Hub operations executive, who, off-mic, urges the delay of the match. Already though, the names of the VAR, Darren England, and assistant VAR, Dan Cook, are hurtling towards infamy. And neither Abby nor Kohout are members of Howard Webbs select band of officials deemed exclusively capable of operating VAR in the Premier League, from whom there have been 14 apologies since the beginning of last season.

If there is a benefit to be gained from England and Cook taking their eye off a pixelated ball, it is to show that on-field refereeing expertise is little guarantee of excellence in sweeping up mistakes made on the pitch when viewing them in UHD. Perhaps computer whiz-kids, esports specialists, those of greater hand-eye coordination and grey-matter twitch fibres, with a firmer grasp on technology, are VARs best foot forward. Webb himself lamented in May that were not able to go outside of the refereeing fraternity to employ VAR.

Before being stood down, England was supposed to be fourth official for Nottingham Forests 1-1 draw with Brentford the following lunchtime and Cook expected to run the line as Fulham played Chelsea at Craven Cottage. Are refereeing resources spread too thinly, officials asked to multitask beyond their skillset? Within the Premier League statement to accompany the transcript and video was an admission that work is ongoing to create a dedicated pool of VAR specialists.

The two minutes and nine seconds video released goes little way to satisfying those associated with Liverpool nor those who see VAR as a Pandoras box wreaking severe damage to the spectacle of football. It ends in pathos. I cant do anything, I cant do anything, mutters England, before his bleeped-out swear word introduces the fade-out.

Just before that, the confusion has descended to such a level that Michael Oliver, the fourth official, speaks quizzically for the first time, confused that the calls for Oli are for him and not Kohout. Previous glimpses under the VAR bonnet have revealed the matey use of nicknames between these usually balding men from the north, itself something of a reflection of the lack of diversity within football officialdom. Thats wrong that, Daz, laments Cook, to England. Not that recruiting anyone to work in this sphere will be made any easier by the vilification that followed Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Working in VAR sounds complicated, pressurised, thankless. It has also made the actual referees job even harder. So many plates to spin. The Díaz video begins with the frantic headset discourse between a referee and his assistants that happen within every match. Both holding, says the breathy first assistant, Adrian Holmes, his and the referee Simon Hoopers voices heavy with the effort of keeping up with Premier League players of Olympian speed. Waiting  waiting  delaying, announces Holmes after Mohammed Salah releases Díaz, as if to remind himself not to wave his flag until the sequence of play has finished.

Give it, says Simon Long, the second referees assistant, as Díaz nets. But what is it? A goal or an offside? Here the chaos begins. England, the VAR, perhaps not so fresh off his trip to the UAE, takes up the cudgels.

Kick point, please, England says, businesslike in issuing instructions to Abby. Give me 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that. It sounds like the type of terse exchange overheard in air-traffic control. After Abby produces the lines to show Díaz is being played onside by Cristian Romeros boot, England and Hooper celebrate their job well done, another bullet dodged.

England: Check complete, check complete. Thats fine, perfect.

Hooper: Cheers mate.

England: Thank you mate.

Hooper: Well done boys, good process.

It has been no such thing. It is left to Abby and Kohout to tell England and Cook where theyve gone wrong. Yeah, says Cook when an incredulous Abby asks if he is happy with what is happening. By now, Tottenham have restarted the game, and quickly, too. Their players sense they have got away with something.

Not shown on the PGMOL release, but visible elsewhere, is the moment that Hoopers earpiece informs him of the mistake, his face ashen. Again, Abby and Kohout have been the adults in the room, advising England to stop the game, to restart. On the field, nothing major has happened. Stopping the game now, awarding the goal would be the only practical, sensible course of action.

Instead, we cant do anything, we cant do anything is a lament to highlight that even if something should be done, VARs hold over the games officials extends to the removal of rational thinking.

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/t-anything-world-var-removes-140316766.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9jLm5ld3Nub3cuY28udWsv&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHA8CVA77Vapw36WRfLVFINoKbsjI6j3YdU4QjBpOkyVY5KOdgDJSo1WbyiM5juy0v0hQ_vaKSUcjU4z5xx_5uSA-4DCxw_YqcWdWpMaiJGOebiGeDXhCVfWTaksddJInQte1Y_04i7U2vTzXhr-QngksHw30HRR3h-wAIJSX2cx


Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,747
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5888 on: Today at 07:44:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Stripped to the waist, skin on skin.

Perv. 

Winner fight the winner of the other semi

Neville v Humphries
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5889 on: Today at 07:45:35 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 06:54:32 pm
Sam Wallace reporting that England wont ref any of our matches this season, but wont be sacked. Not sure if that accomplishes anything. If anything, that will create more speculation.
Pretty sure he will give Man City some dodgy decisions if he gets any of their games. He needs to keep in with his Abu Dhabi employers.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,822
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5890 on: Today at 07:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:36:50 pm
He says we shouldnt expect perfection. Like someone whos job it is to know the difference between inside and offside being able to call it correctly. That kind of perfection.

Stupid thing to say, like the other journalist referring to our offside goal against West Ham in 2019.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5891 on: Today at 07:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:49:29 pm
Frightening that this a Journalist:

https://x.com/jacquioatley/status/1709586784852550110?s=46&t=UlJCusrx49tkHnEgce0dHA

This is from18/19 there was no var then. The entitled stupidity indicates odds on she went to private school and sat on a horse when saturday comes.
Logged
No time for caution.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,959
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5892 on: Today at 07:49:20 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:04:29 pm
I think the closest comparison to our disallowed goal is the goal scored against Manu when Taibi (sp) claws the ball out of the goal. Replays showed the ball was at least a foot over the line. That is a fair comparison to our offside goals. Im seen other examples where the verdict was at best 50/50.

At the time offside was a subjective decision based on opinion. Now with VAR it is an objective decision based entirely on facts.

For me if the officials get a subjective decision wrong then that is human error, a lack of concentration or poor judgement that is unfortunate and unless it is deliberate then a club shouldn't really have recourse.

However Offside is now an objective decision based on facts. A black and white decision. If it is white and Darren England decides to say it's Black then of course there should be a form of recourse.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 107,236
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5893 on: Today at 07:49:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Stripped to the waist, skin on skin.

I headbutted a horse once.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5894 on: Today at 07:54:20 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Today at 07:47:26 pm
This is from18/19 there was no var then. The entitled stupidity indicates odds on she went to private school and sat on a horse when saturday comes.

Absolutely fucking hate her high pitched commentary. Genuinely sounds like schoolkid commenting on their own solo goal in the park
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5895 on: Today at 07:55:04 pm »
"Oli" is the new Ibe cup tied.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5896 on: Today at 07:56:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:39:23 pm
Can I shock you, Im beginning to like this guy.

Hes excellent, Ive thought so for a long time. I think a lot of his sensible takes get missed though because of his buffoon-ish side of playing up to his audience on live games.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,822
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5897 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,655
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5898 on: Today at 07:58:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 07:25:24 pm
WTF. This is the entire problem with these dickheads. They care more about protocol than accuracy

Again it is not about incorrect lines. It's about lines being correctly drawn and the verdict being that it is a goal only for the official to not announce that and then do nothing to rectify their mistake. I can understand tribalistic fans, but how can fucking professional journalists not grasp this very basic concept?

Because they'd rather grasp the gulf state money train instead
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5899 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Eddie on Today at 07:43:03 pm
I liked this - Didn't think I'd find such insightful journalism on Yahoo.


John Brewin
Wed, 4 October 2023 at 3:03 pm BST·4-min read

Release the tapes was the call around the world. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited Stockley Park basement tapes proved to be less Richard Nixon than the sound of confusion, resembling a group of middle-aged novices attempting to play World of Warcraft.

As anatomies of disaster goes, the ruling out of Luis Díazs goal at Tottenham turned out to be a case of incompetence rather than deep-state conspiracy. The heroes of the hour are revealed to be the on-site replay operator Mo Abby, first to spot the problem, and Oli Kohout, the VAR Hub operations executive, who, off-mic, urges the delay of the match. Already though, the names of the VAR, Darren England, and assistant VAR, Dan Cook, are hurtling towards infamy. And neither Abby nor Kohout are members of Howard Webbs select band of officials deemed exclusively capable of operating VAR in the Premier League, from whom there have been 14 apologies since the beginning of last season.

If there is a benefit to be gained from England and Cook taking their eye off a pixelated ball, it is to show that on-field refereeing expertise is little guarantee of excellence in sweeping up mistakes made on the pitch when viewing them in UHD. Perhaps computer whiz-kids, esports specialists, those of greater hand-eye coordination and grey-matter twitch fibres, with a firmer grasp on technology, are VARs best foot forward. Webb himself lamented in May that were not able to go outside of the refereeing fraternity to employ VAR.

Before being stood down, England was supposed to be fourth official for Nottingham Forests 1-1 draw with Brentford the following lunchtime and Cook expected to run the line as Fulham played Chelsea at Craven Cottage. Are refereeing resources spread too thinly, officials asked to multitask beyond their skillset? Within the Premier League statement to accompany the transcript and video was an admission that work is ongoing to create a dedicated pool of VAR specialists.

The two minutes and nine seconds video released goes little way to satisfying those associated with Liverpool nor those who see VAR as a Pandoras box wreaking severe damage to the spectacle of football. It ends in pathos. I cant do anything, I cant do anything, mutters England, before his bleeped-out swear word introduces the fade-out.

Just before that, the confusion has descended to such a level that Michael Oliver, the fourth official, speaks quizzically for the first time, confused that the calls for Oli are for him and not Kohout. Previous glimpses under the VAR bonnet have revealed the matey use of nicknames between these usually balding men from the north, itself something of a reflection of the lack of diversity within football officialdom. Thats wrong that, Daz, laments Cook, to England. Not that recruiting anyone to work in this sphere will be made any easier by the vilification that followed Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Working in VAR sounds complicated, pressurised, thankless. It has also made the actual referees job even harder. So many plates to spin. The Díaz video begins with the frantic headset discourse between a referee and his assistants that happen within every match. Both holding, says the breathy first assistant, Adrian Holmes, his and the referee Simon Hoopers voices heavy with the effort of keeping up with Premier League players of Olympian speed. Waiting  waiting  delaying, announces Holmes after Mohammed Salah releases Díaz, as if to remind himself not to wave his flag until the sequence of play has finished.

Give it, says Simon Long, the second referees assistant, as Díaz nets. But what is it? A goal or an offside? Here the chaos begins. England, the VAR, perhaps not so fresh off his trip to the UAE, takes up the cudgels.

Kick point, please, England says, businesslike in issuing instructions to Abby. Give me 2D line ready after this one for frame two after that. It sounds like the type of terse exchange overheard in air-traffic control. After Abby produces the lines to show Díaz is being played onside by Cristian Romeros boot, England and Hooper celebrate their job well done, another bullet dodged.

England: Check complete, check complete. Thats fine, perfect.

Hooper: Cheers mate.

England: Thank you mate.

Hooper: Well done boys, good process.

It has been no such thing. It is left to Abby and Kohout to tell England and Cook where theyve gone wrong. Yeah, says Cook when an incredulous Abby asks if he is happy with what is happening. By now, Tottenham have restarted the game, and quickly, too. Their players sense they have got away with something.

Not shown on the PGMOL release, but visible elsewhere, is the moment that Hoopers earpiece informs him of the mistake, his face ashen. Again, Abby and Kohout have been the adults in the room, advising England to stop the game, to restart. On the field, nothing major has happened. Stopping the game now, awarding the goal would be the only practical, sensible course of action.

Instead, we cant do anything, we cant do anything is a lament to highlight that even if something should be done, VARs hold over the games officials extends to the removal of rational thinking.

https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/t-anything-world-var-removes-140316766.html?guccounter=1&guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly9jLm5ld3Nub3cuY28udWsv&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAHA8CVA77Vapw36WRfLVFINoKbsjI6j3YdU4QjBpOkyVY5KOdgDJSo1WbyiM5juy0v0hQ_vaKSUcjU4z5xx_5uSA-4DCxw_YqcWdWpMaiJGOebiGeDXhCVfWTaksddJInQte1Y_04i7U2vTzXhr-QngksHw30HRR3h-wAIJSX2cx

That's it then. No conspiracy. Just incompetence that disproportionately and grossly affects one team that competes with a team owned by Abu Dhabi
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5900 on: Today at 08:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Stripped to the waist, skin on skin.

Pervert.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,107
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5901 on: Today at 08:06:55 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:08:35 pm
and what about Sheffield United going down (they'd argue) because the goal line tech wasn't switched on vs Villa. These sorts of things have happened, to a degree. All this has done is mess up all momentum. My phone has now exploded with rival fans calling Klopp a moaner, 'ah we should replay our game back in 2005 when blah blah blah'. It's totally muddied the waters, rightly or wrongly, and all momentum and goodwill is now gone. Proper face palm moment.
In the cold light of day, you'll be embarrassed with that take and rightly so.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5902 on: Today at 08:10:03 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:08:35 pm
and what about Sheffield United going down (they'd argue) because the goal line tech wasn't switched on vs Villa. These sorts of things have happened, to a degree. All this has done is mess up all momentum. My phone has now exploded with rival fans calling Klopp a moaner, 'ah we should replay our game back in 2005 when blah blah blah'. It's totally muddied the waters, rightly or wrongly, and all momentum and goodwill is now gone. Proper face palm moment.
Well your last sentence sums up your whole comment really.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,450
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5903 on: Today at 08:11:23 pm »
Quite cute that the Premier League are basically admitting England has a bias against Liverpool and can no longer be trusted.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5904 on: Today at 08:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:37:43 pm
Stripped to the waist, skin on skin.

You better get on to Ticketmaster and beat the rush. Weirdo.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,519
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5905 on: Today at 08:32:16 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 07:54:20 pm
Absolutely fucking hate her high pitched commentary. Genuinely sounds like schoolkid commenting on their own solo goal in the park

She was the one that everyone hated on Match of the day.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,050
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5906 on: Today at 08:46:59 pm »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 06:25:16 am
WOW!  There are some pretty crazy conspiracy theories flying in this thread.

Anyone would think none of you have ever worked with completely incompetent individuals before.  They are literally everywhere in the work place, more so given the way industrial law has evolved to make it nigh on impossible to sack them.  What makes you think refereeing is any different?

But the part that everyone seems to be deliberately overlooking to seemingly fuel their own narrative is the speed with which the check was done.  Many seem to think this substantiates some kind of deliberate act by VAR to rob us of a legitimate goal.  But consider the moaning in the media about how long it takes to complete these reviews ever since VAR's introduction.  The most obvious and logical explanation here is Howard Webb has impressed on VAR that they try to complete the process quickly where possible.  Clearly this incident was deemed as such an opportunity because the correct decision was so blatantly obvious.   This resulted in greater focus on speed rather than accuracy, something and you see all the time in organisations that are attempting to make process improvements.  Production goes up, but quality goes down.  You can even hear it in VAR's voice like they feel hurried to get the decision done, more than getting it right.

I think it's really that simple.


Hmmm.... their incompetence JUST SO HAPPENED to affect ONE team.... CONSISTENTLY... in this ONE GAME ALONE.

That is not incompetence. Call it what you want, but it's not incompetence WHEN MULTIPLE INDIVIDUALS- not one or two, repeatedly make "mistakes" AGAINST ONE team, how is that incompetence?

One or two incidents for EACH team, but not 7 or 8 against only 1 team.
You pick up hints and scents here and there... and in some, you can just smell it - even when one of them without the "review" even having begun repeatedly says - "Give it!" - no care in the world, or the curiosity to WAIT and FIND OUT whether to give it or not.

Forget it!!!
I reject your rebuke in the strongest sense!

You can throw in "incompetence" as the defense for this "System", but my counter-argument will always start at this- AFFECTING ONLY ONE TEAM- while letting the other team make foul after foul without punishment and break rule after rule, without punishment?
How does that other team avoid their "incompetence" so effortlessly and with such grace, time after time- all throughout the match?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:03:35 pm by the_red_pill »
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,187
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5907 on: Today at 08:47:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:32:16 pm
She was the one that everyone hated on Match of the day.

Yes. I mentioned in the worse commentator thread

Barry Davies the best
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,787
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5908 on: Today at 08:50:32 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 07:36:50 pm
He says we shouldnt expect perfection. Like someone whos job it is to know the difference between inside and offside being able to call it correctly. That kind of perfection.

Perfection? Who is asking for perfection? We want basic competence.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5909 on: Today at 09:02:47 pm »
I do love this outrage about Klopp suggesting one match is replayed - totally unfair on spurs etc etc, wasnt a fucking issue when the country came together as one, enemies joined at the hip to get an entire season voided when they thought it would fuck us over was it?!
Logged

Online Barrow Shaun

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,601
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5910 on: Today at 09:06:50 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:04:29 pm
I think the closest comparison to our disallowed goal is the goal scored against Manu when Taibi (sp) claws the ball out of the goal.....

Carroll I think ?? I remember the guilty glance at the assistant.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information
Pages: 1 ... 143 144 145 146 147 [148]   Go Up
« previous next »
 