Just had a United fan bring up the Scholes offside incident from the Porto game and a Chelsea fan compare it to a wrongly drawn line for offside.



That they cant see the difference to this is actually astonishing because I do consider them fairly intelligent football fans. Of course they led with of course Liverpool thinks it never happens to anyone else which belies their inherent bias.



I wonder when I argue about football with other fans Im as one eyed in my dislike for them or if I can be truly unbiased.