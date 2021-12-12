« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

red1977

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5760 on: Today at 05:21:41 pm
Quote from: calvin on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Only the captain can talk to the referee. They don't argue, as much as ask for clarification for the decision.

Thanks. It would be good to focus on the whole officiating process, as part of that, this would be a good idea in football to, to make the referees job easier. The boys club needs breaking up first and professionalising.
Kalito

  • ***JFT97***
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5761 on: Today at 05:22:06 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:21:05 pm
We'd have gone 1-0 up though, so we need 3
100%.

You can be absolutely sure that if this had happened to Man Utd, either of the following would have happened - 1) They'd have stopped play and given a goal. 2) FA/Premier League request a replay or given 3 points to them. 3) Sacked the officials. 4) Gary fucking Neville going apeshit post-match and calling it a scandal etc.

Fucking c*nts.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

Prof. Feynman: Never confuse education with intelligence, you can have a PhD and still be an idiot!

Samie

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5762 on: Today at 05:22:31 pm
I would like the World Cup Final of 1970 replayed. I feel Italy can finally win now that Pele is in the sky.
Armand9

    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5763 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 05:02:01 pm
I agree and thats the beauty of what he said. To paraphrase Shakespeare  But Darren England is an honourable man.


 :wellin

put succintly and perfectly, better than all that shite i wrote out  ;D

tho he was thinking (one of my fav Shakespeare retorts)

"A knave; a rascal; an eater of broken meats; a base, proud, shallow, beggarly, three-suited, hundred-pound, filthy, worsted-stocking knave; a lily-livered, action-taking knave, a whoreson, glass-gazing, super-serviceable finical rogue; one-trunk-inheriting slave; one that wouldst be a bawd, in way of good service, and art nothing but the composition of a knave, beggar, coward, pandar, and the son and heir of a mongrel bitch."
« Last Edit: Today at 05:26:21 pm by Armand9 »
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

DangerScouse

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5764 on: Today at 05:22:44 pm
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 04:52:37 pm
I think it's time to move on from last week. Klopp and the club are doing all the right things. It's naive to think that his media team didn't know that he was going to say something about a replay -- that whole group is a lot smarter than that. The pressure is on officials now to iron out these issues with refereeing.

Agreed. Will be interesting to see what changes materialise.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5765 on: Today at 05:24:01 pm
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

rob1966

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5766 on: Today at 05:27:04 pm
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 05:11:45 pm
I don't watch a lot of Rugby, Are players able to approach the referee to argue after a decision has been made?.

This is not soccer, is that clear?   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/yf3NdyeGtgU&amp;t=255s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/yf3NdyeGtgU&amp;t=255s</a>
Fuck the Tories

B0151?

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5767 on: Today at 05:27:49 pm
Quote from: calvin on Today at 05:16:23 pm
Only the captain can talk to the referee. They don't argue, as much as ask for clarification for the decision.
Funny coz looked like that's what Virgil was doing after Jones red. Very calm and respectful. I wonder what the ref said to him.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5768 on: Today at 05:35:26 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 05:27:49 pm
Funny coz looked like that's what Virgil was doing after Jones red. Very calm and respectful. I wonder what the ref said to him.

"Where's the best place to get a steak and beer in the UAE ?"
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

SvenJohansen

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5769 on: Today at 05:38:23 pm
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Barneylfc∗

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5770 on: Today at 05:41:40 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:24:01 pm


I suspect a "Sorry that you misinterpreted my words and took offence" from Jordan rather than an actual apology for using the phrase.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5771 on: Today at 05:43:36 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:06:06 pm
Or you could just keep hammering the fact that they fucked up and allude to something more sinister, that could be equally effective.  It's what Ferguson or Mourinho would've done.

All we can do is take Klopp's comments at face value.

For me it depends what you want to achieve.
bloke

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5772 on: Today at 05:44:34 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:24:01 pm

Awesome, thanks. I'm still waiting for a reply to the email I sent to TalkSport on this matter (like many others I suspect).
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5773 on: Today at 05:46:06 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 05:41:40 pm
I suspect a "Sorry that you misinterpreted my words and took offence" from Jordan rather than an actual apology for using the phrase.

He's said something today but I don't know what exactly.

This is actually the fella who phoned up to complain about it yesterday

https://nitter.net/James_LFC6/status/1709527066570305894#m
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

SpionBob

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5774 on: Today at 05:46:10 pm
Regulation W, independent commission, can make.    LAT reg 18 can order replay.
SpionBob

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5775 on: Today at 05:48:32 pm
We got this👍👍👍👍
n00bert

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5776 on: Today at 05:50:31 pm
Just had a United fan bring up the Scholes offside incident from the Porto game and a Chelsea fan compare it to a wrongly drawn line for offside.

That they cant see the difference to this is actually astonishing because I do consider them fairly intelligent football fans. Of course they led with of course Liverpool thinks it never happens to anyone else which belies their inherent bias.

I wonder when I argue about football with other fans Im as one eyed in my dislike for them or if I can be truly unbiased.
SpionBob

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5777 on: Today at 05:51:07 pm
Anybody else see the sports lawyer interview on SkySports?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5778 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm
Quote from: bloke on Today at 05:44:34 pm
Awesome, thanks. I'm still waiting for a reply to the email I sent to TalkSport on this matter (like many others I suspect).

Same.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Solomon Grundy

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5779 on: Today at 05:59:48 pm
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 05:51:07 pm
Anybody else see the sports lawyer interview on SkySports?

 No. What did he say?
rafathegaffa83

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5780 on: Today at 06:02:36 pm
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 05:50:31 pm
Just had a United fan bring up the Scholes offside incident from the Porto game and a Chelsea fan compare it to a wrongly drawn line for offside.

Second Captains Monday podcast pretty much addressed the nonsense of this strawman pre-release of the audio.

Under the current interpretation of the rules, objectively confirmed by existing technology Diaz scored a goal. A handball in the CL Final against Spurs doesn't apply because a) it was given according to the laws of the game at the time and b) handballs are much more open to interpretation.

Their point is even more cogent now that the audio confirms that England was shown it was absolutely a goal, but for whatever reason he and Cook did fuck all about correcting this error or addressing the issue at any point during the match.

spider-neil

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5781 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm
I think the closest comparison is the goal scored against Manu when Taibi (sp) claws the ball out of the goal. Replays should the ball was at least a foot over the line. That is a fair comparison to our offside goals. Im seen other examples where the verdict was at best 50/50.
