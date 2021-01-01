« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 100715 times)

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5720 on: Today at 04:13:07 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:02:31 pm
They're more interested in retaining access and transfer clickbait. I guarantee 15 years ago someone would have sought to make career out of this story. Nowadays they can't even be arsed to email or send a DM to academics that research corruption in sport to get their opinion on how this could be construed as a conflict of interest

i totally agree with your sentiment. As i've said before in this thread, i totally get a journo not really wanting to do a long and indepth investigation on certain groups and possible corruption considering outcomes in other cases, which can include a serious case of death. But just as a general, non-targetted, question, surely you'd think some fucker would ask webb very obvious and simple questions about such trips.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5721 on: Today at 04:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 04:11:24 pm
The whole game was a parody from start to finish

As for all the tin hat "IT IS a coincideeeeeence" brigade.

No it is not a coincidence. They are corrupt. The game was mockery.

From the start of the season the robbed us with +3 points and they did all they could to make us drop points. I am pretty sure things would improve as City would runnaway with the title again, and once Newcastle is on a CL spot again.

Fuck that shit. They are corrupt. They go to UAE to officiate games, to have an official excise from getting paid by the City owners.

PBMOL limited my ASS. Get FBI and Interpol involved and watch the bastards parade with handcuffs.

I wrote it before, that it is easy for your to sit in your armchair and write off games, points, seasons, but when your work, your reputation, your health are on the line like the manager and the players, you see things differently.

Enough is enough.

Klopp thinks it was an honest mistake and that there shouldn't be further punishment for the officials, do you disagree with him on that?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5722 on: Today at 04:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:11:49 pm
Loving the headlines, Klopp "demands" replay  :lmao :lmao

Love seeing opposition fans heads fall off.

Hilarious.

 :lmao :lmao
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5723 on: Today at 04:15:18 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 04:11:35 pm
It is for a goal scored against us in the FA cup match which was apparently incorrectly ruled offside

Spurs also saying about the CL final because the pen wasn't handball, despite his arm being out and it clearly being handball.
The equivalent cock up would be to be awarded a penalty, scoring it and then restarting with a goal kick.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5724 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Klopp thinks it was an honest mistake and that there shouldn't be further punishment for the officials, do you disagree with him on that?
I dont believe he necessarily holds that view and I wonder if there is more that we know that we are not letting on. Time will tell.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5725 on: Today at 04:17:31 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Klopp thinks it was an honest mistake and that there shouldn't be further punishment for the officials, do you disagree with him on that?

"thinks"? So you are inside his head.

You know very well that Klopp is not detective or an investigator, or a prosecutor. He can say nothing more.

Are you using Klopp's statements as a proof that there no corruption inside PGMOL?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5726 on: Today at 04:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:13:07 pm
i totally agree with your sentiment. As i've said before in this thread, i totally get a journo not really wanting to do a long and indepth investigation on certain groups and possible corruption considering outcomes in other cases, which can include a serious case of death. But just as a general, non-targetted, question, surely you'd think some fucker would ask webb very obvious and simple questions about such trips.

Very true. Not sure how no media outlet hasn't asked either Webb or PGMOL anything about why those trips are allowed, how long they've gone on for and how they don't contradict any conflict of interest regulations
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5727 on: Today at 04:20:04 pm »
Like with compensation always go higher than you expect to get.

Never start low.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5728 on: Today at 04:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 04:17:31 pm
"thinks"? So you are inside his head.

You know very well that Klopp is not detective or an investigator, or a prosecutor. He can say nothing more.

Are you using Klopp's statements as a proof that there no corruption inside PGMOL?

No I'm using Klopp's statement as proof of how he feels.  Unless you're inside his head and know differently?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5729 on: Today at 04:21:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:13:54 pm
Klopp thinks it was an honest mistake and that there shouldn't be further punishment for the officials, do you disagree with him on that?

I doubt that he really thinks that but if he didn't say that he'd get hammered for stoking the fire & putting the poor little lambs in danger.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5730 on: Today at 04:22:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:21:50 pm
I doubt that he really thinks that but if he didn't say that he'd get hammered for stoking the fire & putting the poor little lambs in danger.

Based on what though?  It's not out of the realms of possibility that this is legitimately how Klopp feels.  He usually plays this kind of thing with a straight bat.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5731 on: Today at 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:21:23 pm
No I'm using Klopp's statement as proof of how he feels.  Unless you're inside his head and know differently?

Didn't you used to get upset when people used his statements in the transfer thread   ;D
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5732 on: Today at 04:23:33 pm »
PGMOL shouldn't be allowed to get away with their lies and obfuscation. It was stated that all procedures were correctly followed right up to the 'check complete' statement which arose because Darren England had 'lost focus around the on field decision' (a cowardly way of saying he'd forgotten).

This isn't true; he followed the procedure for a disallowed goal; prioritising speed of decision and tellingly no APP check. So either he's also forgotten the proper protocol at the same time as 'misremembering' the on field decision, his brain hasn't processed that Diaz is onside on the image (possible if he was mentally fatigued or subconsciously didn't want to award a goal) or it was deliberate.

What is worrying is that he doesn't even wait for the line to be locked in before he's flippantly calling in a 'check complete' yet PGMOL are pushing the narrative of a communication error.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5733 on: Today at 04:24:43 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:23:21 pm
Didn't you used to get upset when people used his statements in the transfer thread   ;D

Think you might have me confused with someone else on that one.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5734 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:31 pm
Based on what though?  It's not out of the realms of possibility that this is legitimately how Klopp feels.  He usually plays this kind of thing with a straight bat.

Based on the audio, although I doubt that he's had time to or even cares to listen to it, he'll leave that to the Club officials to sort out, bigger fish to fry and all that.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5735 on: Today at 04:25:52 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:24:43 pm
Think you might have me confused with someone else on that one.

More than likely  :rollseyes
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5736 on: Today at 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:22:31 pm
Based on what though?  It's not out of the realms of possibility that this is legitimately how Klopp feels.  He usually plays this kind of thing with a straight bat.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 04:27:40 pm »
Quote from: ep1987 on Today at 04:23:33 pm
PGMOL shouldn't be allowed to get away with their lies and obfuscation. It was stated that all procedures were correctly followed right up to the 'check complete' statement which arose because Darren England had 'lost focus around the on field decision' (a cowardly way of saying he'd forgotten).

This isn't true; he followed the procedure for a disallowed goal; prioritising speed of decision and tellingly no APP check. So either he's also forgotten the proper protocol at the same time as 'misremembering' the on field decision, his brain hasn't processed that Diaz is onside on the image (possible if he was mentally fatigued or subconsciously didn't want to award a goal) or it was deliberate.

What is worrying is that he doesn't even wait for the line to be locked in before he's flippantly calling in a 'check complete' yet PGMOL are pushing the narrative of a communication error.

Was the lino from the other side of the pitch who piped up the same one who went for the jolly in the UAE ?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 04:31:12 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 04:27:40 pm
Was the lino from the other side of the pitch who piped up the same one who went for the jolly in the UAE ?

I have no idea why hes getting involved.
