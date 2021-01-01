PGMOL shouldn't be allowed to get away with their lies and obfuscation. It was stated that all procedures were correctly followed right up to the 'check complete' statement which arose because Darren England had 'lost focus around the on field decision' (a cowardly way of saying he'd forgotten).



This isn't true; he followed the procedure for a disallowed goal; prioritising speed of decision and tellingly no APP check. So either he's also forgotten the proper protocol at the same time as 'misremembering' the on field decision, his brain hasn't processed that Diaz is onside on the image (possible if he was mentally fatigued or subconsciously didn't want to award a goal) or it was deliberate.



What is worrying is that he doesn't even wait for the line to be locked in before he's flippantly calling in a 'check complete' yet PGMOL are pushing the narrative of a communication error.