« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141] 142   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 99007 times)

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,956
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm »
The media already twisting what Klopp actually said.  He only suggested it could be an option in such situations, he's not actually calling for one. The media love this shit, lots of clicks from furious oppo fans today.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:32:18 pm
We dont have any goodwill anyway with lots of fans.

Rewind the clock a few years "void season COVID" then you have c*nts like Kilbane/Sharp saying void it and start again August.....Covid going to vanish in 3 months is it ???

Klopp was talking as a fan he was asked a question and gave an honest answer if thats not allowed then all press conferences should be banned (i dont agree interviewing directly after game either as in the heat of moment you can flip"

I mean these tossers have took 3 days to release audio a manager gets 15-20 mins to compose himself.

As I keep saying, I don't AGREE with how things will play out, but they absolutely will play out that way. Already you have media outlets running with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY', which will cause a shitstorm and will result in general apathy, whataboutery and tribalism to ensue, which will then make the issue FAR easier to bury. For Christ sake, the Tories have been using these kinds of tactics for decades, I can't believe I have to keep explaining it and getting such a rude reaction.

I apologise. It was a great idea to cause division in this debate and it will only strengthen our cause. There's absolutely no way any of this will stop momentum and anything good coming out of this....is that better?
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 02:37:49 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:35:31 pm
The media already twisting what Klopp actually said.  He only suggested it could be an option in such situations, he's not actually calling for one. The media love this shit, lots of clicks from furious oppo fans today.

Nope, that can't be right, I refuse to believe that is the case......
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 02:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:16:07 pm
It's a facepalm moment because all goodwill and momentum is now lost. Every news outlet will be running with 'Klopp demands a replay', which will lose support with the general public and media outlets, with the risk then being that this will be easier to dismiss and brush under the carpet, which is exactly what the Pogbog fellas (or whatever they call themselves) want. We held all the cards, now you can just say we're 'playing victim' (as disgusting as that is) and that Klopp is 'moaning again' and within a week something new will be at the focal point of football discussion.
I disagree.

This keeps the pressure on.
They (the general public and media outlets) hate us anyway - we may as well start reveling in it and even play the panto villains if needed - something needs to change or we'll just be slowly and quietly ground into another 30 years of dust - I don't see any other manager than Klopp being able to pull it off - they might not like him but no one can question his integrity.
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 02:38:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:33:52 pm
You've been living under a rock mate.

Can you please explain....
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 02:38:52 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:33:04 pm
Klopp saying showing the still of Jones tackle deserves a red card, then the slow motion deserves a red card.

Watch them give him a fine  :lmao

Pretty sure he meant that Jones deserved a red card if you only look at the still and the slow-mo. Point being that you cannot simply use those to decide.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Geezer08

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,695
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 02:39:14 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:16:07 pm
It's a facepalm moment because all goodwill and momentum is now lost. Every news outlet will be running with 'Klopp demands a replay', which will lose support with the general public and media outlets, with the risk then being that this will be easier to dismiss and brush under the carpet, which is exactly what the Pogbog fellas (or whatever they call themselves) want. We held all the cards, now you can just say we're 'playing victim' (as disgusting as that is) and that Klopp is 'moaning again' and within a week something new will be at the focal point of football discussion.

What goodwill? Momentum lost? Exactly what kind of momentum is lost? The only thing Klopp can do is press the agenda and keep the pressure on PGMOL, Premier League, FA and all other incompetent organizations. Klopp is a fucking hero fighting the fight for all football fans across the globe, however most of them are too retarded to acknowledge and realize that he is fighting for them as well. Fuck all other football fans and the meaningless banter - fucking c*nts.

The "Goodwill" and "momentum" only exists as along as the club keep pressure on the governing organizations.
Logged

Online eddymunster

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,925
  • JFT96
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 02:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:37:52 pm
I disagree.

This keeps the pressure on.
They (the general public and media outlets) hate us anyway - we may as well start reveling in it and even play the panto villains if needed - something needs to change or we'll just be slowly and quietly ground into another 30 years of dust - I don't see any other manager than Klopp being able to pull it off - they might not like him but no one can question his integrity.

Yep, and he's said it in a way that's completely reasonable, no matter how it's reported by Sky and regurgitated by ratboy.
Logged
Brexit (n) - "The undefined being negotiated by the unprepared in order to get the unspecified for the uninformed."

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,945
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 02:41:02 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Pretty sure he meant that Jones deserved a red card if you only look at the still and the slow-mo. Point being that you cannot simply use those to decide.

Ah right yeah.
Logged

Online Armchair expert

  • Almost makes you agree with Gove
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,809
  • Meet the new boss.....same as the old boss
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 02:41:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:06:57 pm
Klopp is great but will get a lot of shit for this.

We get shit anyway...Dammed if we do dammed if we don't
I'm so looking forward for another club or even better England being shafted by VAR in a massive game
Logged

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 02:42:27 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 02:37:52 pm
I disagree.

This keeps the pressure on.
They (the general public and media outlets) hate us anyway - we may as well start reveling in it and even play the panto villains if needed - something needs to change or we'll just be slowly and quietly ground into another 30 years of dust - I don't see any other manager than Klopp being able to pull it off - they might not like him but no one can question his integrity.


That's fine mate, and I appreciate you have given your opinion without being so obnoxious and rude. I happen to think that this is a really bad idea and will make us lose momentum. The only way we ensure a change is made it to keep to the script, stick together, and keep the conversation going on in public and keep momentum going. In my opinion, this makes it so easy to dismiss as 'ah just klopp moaning again' and what do you think happens after that? changes get enforced, or it all gets brushed under the carpet...?

Only time will tell, but the media literally twisting his words within 30 minutes of the press conference and leading with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY' doesn't give me much hope, to be frank
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,516
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 02:42:43 pm »
He should have demanded Darren England lost his job.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 02:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:37:30 pm
As I keep saying, I don't AGREE with how things will play out, but they absolutely will play out that way. Already you have media outlets running with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY', which will cause a shitstorm and will result in general apathy, whataboutery and tribalism to ensue, which will then make the issue FAR easier to bury. For Christ sake, the Tories have been using these kinds of tactics for decades, I can't believe I have to keep explaining it and getting such a rude reaction.

I apologise. It was a great idea to cause division in this debate and it will only strengthen our cause. There's absolutely no way any of this will stop momentum and anything good coming out of this....is that better?

I understand what you are saying but he is a strong character and a winner he isnt going to be happy is he and where have I been rude.

How would Fergie/Mourinho/Pep respond you think they go its fine NO CHANCE.

He didnt demand anything he just said as a fan and gave his reasons of ALL the wrong calls media will print what they like anyway.

Rafa "RANT" remember that ??? Wasnt a rant though was it as he was calm reading off a sheet of paper facts.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 02:43:50 pm »
But what about Bryan Hamilton?



Anyway, always ask for more than you believe you can get, basic rule of negotiation.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 02:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:06:57 pm
Klopp is great but will get a lot of shit for this.

He will and he is, already been twisted to Klopp demanding a replay

Which is why I revel in England getting beat in finals and tournaments every time. Fucking revel in it.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,025
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 02:44:51 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:35:31 pm
The media already twisting what Klopp actually said.  He only suggested it could be an option in such situations, he's not actually calling for one. The media love this shit, lots of clicks from furious oppo fans today.
I listened to a 4 min interview there about it, Klopp is very measured about it

Sure enough 3 minutes after I listen Livescore notification
"KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY"

he didnt, also "Liverpool manager still fuming"

Again watch the interview, he is very measured and balanced about it

Gary Neville "now we've seen they want a replay, madness"

What Klopp actually said was "the outcome should be a replay, probably wont happen" admits it opens a can of worms and its unprecedented

"I think a replay would be the right thing"

That is not demanding,

no context at all from gobshites
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 02:45:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Pretty sure he meant that Jones deserved a red card if you only look at the still and the slow-mo. Point being that you cannot simply use those to decide.


Because real life does not happen in slow motion unless you are investigating Manchester City
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:27:18 pm
Just had a look on the caf, lots of piss being boiled already.

Saw a suggestion that's it's all a cunning scouse ruse to get some soft calls in the coming games. ;D
:lickin
I quite like that idea - lemons into lemonade as it were :lmao
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:38:52 pm
Pretty sure he meant that Jones deserved a red card if you only look at the still and the slow-mo. Point being that you cannot simply use those to decide.

They didnt follow protocol as ref supposed to see it in full speed first so we had grounds to appeal for that.

If that was in court a lawyer gets Jones off but in PGMOL world they audit themselves.....so they can come out with shite like we get 97.23% right !
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 02:46:33 pm »
Yeah, that wasn't calling for a replay. It was calling for common sense.

Provocative suggesting if it was up to him a replay should be on the table. But I think he's done more to defuse it there than anything.

But his words are going to be completely taken out of context in print.
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,612
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 02:47:13 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:44:51 pm
I listened to a 4 min interview there about it, Klopp is very measured about it

Sure enough 3 minutes after I listen Livescore notification
"KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY"

he didnt, also "Liverpool manager still fuming"

Again watch the interview, he is very measured and balanced about it

Gary Neville "now we've seen they want a replay, madness"

What Klopp actually said was "the outcome should be a replay, probably wont happen" admits it opens a can of worms and its unprecedented

"I think a replay would be the right thing"

That is not demanding,

no context at all from gobshites

Headline

"GARY NEVILLE SAYS JURGEN KLOPP IS SERIOUSLY MENTALLY ILL"
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,740
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 02:47:17 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:42:27 pm
That's fine mate, and I appreciate you have given your opinion without being so obnoxious and rude. I happen to think that this is a really bad idea and will make us lose momentum. The only way we ensure a change is made it to keep to the script, stick together, and keep the conversation going on in public and keep momentum going. In my opinion, this makes it so easy to dismiss as 'ah just klopp moaning again' and what do you think happens after that? changes get enforced, or it all gets brushed under the carpet...?

Only time will tell, but the media literally twisting his words within 30 minutes of the press conference and leading with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY' doesn't give me much hope, to be frank

we had no momentum anyway, since the statement went out, and the days it took to release the audio, any good will and momentum was long gone.

And whatever Jürgen had said today would create headlines and twisted ones at that, its what the English media excels at.  Hed have been within his rights to call out PGMOL to the highest degree - but he didnt, in fact he did the opposite, was very understanding of the officials. And if he had called them out and said changes had to be made, as would have been his right - imagine the reaction to that.

I honestly think you are overthinking it, and having a dig at the manager for this (facepalm moment, come on now!) was unnecessary.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 02:47:52 pm »
Don't think it was wise to mention a replay, even if that is what Jurgen believes or even if that is what the club are pushing for. Now we have idiots twisting his words and using it against him and the club.

He is going to get sick of the questions, especially as we'll get some real knobhead journos turning up to conferences (no change there I suppose).
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 02:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:27:18 pm
The FA care what other people think. The PGMOL care what other people think. As I have said, lobbing a grenade like that into the debate, results in more apathy, tribalism and whataboutery to ensue, and ultimately makes the issue easier to bury as a result.

The whataboutery started before this

"what about this decision, that decision (in previous matches)..."
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,350
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:38:47 pm
Can you please explain....

Regardless of Klopps statement, we have 0 goodwill with the media or other fans or the FA or PGMOL.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 02:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:32:55 pm
Sky confirming the PL arent considering the replay
Of course not
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,894
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 02:50:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:12:14 pm
Christ  :lmao

Just think of the rival fans.  :D
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 02:50:58 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 02:47:52 pm
Don't think it was wise to mention a replay, even if that is what Jurgen believes or even if that is what the club are pushing for. Now we have idiots twisting his words and using it against him and the club.

He is going to get sick of the questions, especially as we'll get some real knobhead journos turning up to conferences (no change there I suppose).

A few have tried that and as burger head found out best not to p*ss him off too much !

He is box office and media know it.
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 02:33:04 pm
Klopp saying showing the still of Jones tackle deserves a red card, then the slow motion deserves a red card.

Watch them give him a fine  :lmao
:lmao :lmao
he's decided, damned if I do, damned if I don't, fuckit, I'm giving it both barrels from now on
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,471
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 02:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:08:35 pm
and what about Sheffield United going down (they'd argue) because the goal line tech wasn't switched on vs Villa. These sorts of things have happened, to a degree. All this has done is mess up all momentum. My phone has now exploded with rival fans calling Klopp a moaner, 'ah we should replay our game back in 2005 when blah blah blah'. It's totally muddied the waters, rightly or wrongly, and all momentum and goodwill is now gone. Proper face palm moment.

Oh my heart bleeds for you.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,636
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 02:52:41 pm »
Loving the reaction from opposition fans. They were sympathetic to Liverpool, but are now 100% against anything we say or do and we've lost all goodwill. What goodwill? It was never there. It's the same people who crawled out from under their rocks during covid when they thought there was a chance to declare the league null and void, they were everywhere. It reminds me of the cretins who claim they used to be far-left, but because of an unkown person on the internet said something mean to them, they've suddenly decided to turn far-right and goes off on a mad racist rant.

Next stop, the Prime Minister of football gary neville gets his say on sky sports. Something along the lines of 'how he was supportive of us (when we got fucked over), but now Klopp has made a mistake and all goodwill has gone (now that we're fighting back)'. You can put money on it.

Speaking of money, I've heard a lot of people on the street saying that Darren England takes bribes and Howard Webb takes bribes, I'm sure there's no truth to it.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,701
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 02:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:28 pm
I disagree with Klopp on a replay. But we have made a stand so strong that we might get VAR reform that improves the situation for everybody.

Hows that a face palm moment ?

Would you want a replay if corruption was proven? Because from what I saw on that recording, that is in no way incompetence.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 02:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 02:43:45 pm
I understand what you are saying but he is a strong character and a winner he isnt going to be happy is he and where have I been rude.

How would Fergie/Mourinho/Pep respond you think they go its fine NO CHANCE.

He didnt demand anything he just said as a fan and gave his reasons of ALL the wrong calls media will print what they like anyway.

Rafa "RANT" remember that ??? Wasnt a rant though was it as he was calm reading off a sheet of paper facts.

Mate I agree with you, but we just have a different thought process it seems. I'm old enough to see how these sorts of things usually play out and using the Rafa 'rant' as an example strengthens my stance, if anything - here is a man making a great point, which could have resulted in widespread change, but his words were twisted by the media which ultimately led to further tribalism/apathy/loss of sympathy and, essentially, nothing ever got done about it as a result. I'm ultimately a pessimist at heart, so I happen to think this will halt our progress. You think it will galvanise it. Let's wait and see.

You weren't being rude, a couple of other people on here have reacted atrociously, so I have responded to them.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,047
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 02:54:29 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:42:27 pm
That's fine mate, and I appreciate you have given your opinion without being so obnoxious and rude. I happen to think that this is a really bad idea and will make us lose momentum. The only way we ensure a change is made it to keep to the script, stick together, and keep the conversation going on in public and keep momentum going. In my opinion, this makes it so easy to dismiss as 'ah just klopp moaning again' and what do you think happens after that? changes get enforced, or it all gets brushed under the carpet...?

Only time will tell, but the media literally twisting his words within 30 minutes of the press conference and leading with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY' doesn't give me much hope, to be frank

As you say, only time will tell.

FWIW, you make entirely valid points. I think on balance, that Klopp has repeatedly, in the past, gone out of his way NOT to rock the boat, has repeatedly bitten his tongue rather than toss grenades, and has hoped against hope that his diplomacy might see some results.

My guess is that this incident has convinced him diplomacy, tact and a  Mr. Nice Guy approach havent worked.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 02:55:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:52:19 pm
Oh my heart bleeds for you.

What does that even mean? It has no relevant to what I have said.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,073
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 02:56:02 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:52:42 pm
Would you want a replay if corruption was proven? Because from what I saw on that recording, that is in no way incompetence.

A replay is the right answer but its not going to happen hence why I dont agree with what Klopp said.

We need to focus on this week now as two important matches.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,894
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5636 on: Today at 02:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:54:29 pm
As you say, only time will tell.

FWIW, you make entirely valid points. I think on balance, that Klopp has repeatedly, in the past, gone out of his way NOT to rock the boat, has repeatedly bitten his tongue rather than toss grenades, and has hoped against hope that his diplomacy might see some results.

My guess is that this incident has convinced him diplomacy, tact and a  Mr. Nice Guy approach havent worked.

Initially these pages were full of Something must be done.

The club have certainly done something and Klopp has now had his say.

You cant complain when we lose our patience and, politely, go on the offensive.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,457
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5637 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm »
Get in Jurgen. Absolutely take no shit  :wave
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Kop Kings

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 663
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5638 on: Today at 02:56:51 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 02:54:29 pm
As you say, only time will tell.

FWIW, you make entirely valid points. I think on balance, that Klopp has repeatedly, in the past, gone out of his way NOT to rock the boat, has repeatedly bitten his tongue rather than toss grenades, and has hoped against hope that his diplomacy might see some results.

My guess is that this incident has convinced him diplomacy, tact and a  Mr. Nice Guy approach havent worked.

Totally fair mate, and I'll leave it there. You (and many others) seem to think differently, and for what it's worth I hope you're right! I'm a pessimistic ol' git these days, so apologies from my side
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,465
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5639 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:37:30 pm
As I keep saying, I don't AGREE with how things will play out, but they absolutely will play out that way. Already you have media outlets running with 'KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY', which will cause a shitstorm and will result in general apathy, whataboutery and tribalism to ensue, which will then make the issue FAR easier to bury. For Christ sake, the Tories have been using these kinds of tactics for decades, I can't believe I have to keep explaining it and getting such a rude reaction.

I apologise. It was a great idea to cause division in this debate and it will only strengthen our cause. There's absolutely no way any of this will stop momentum and anything good coming out of this....is that better?
Seriously though, what momentum are you speaking about?
The story was already dying down (except here on RAWK  ;D where we have a world record post match thread)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141] 142   Go Up
« previous next »
 