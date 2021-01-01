The media already twisting what Klopp actually said. He only suggested it could be an option in such situations, he's not actually calling for one. The media love this shit, lots of clicks from furious oppo fans today.
I listened to a 4 min interview there about it, Klopp is very measured about it
Sure enough 3 minutes after I listen Livescore notification
"KLOPP DEMANDS REPLAY"
he didnt, also "Liverpool manager still fuming"
Again watch the interview, he is very measured and balanced about it
Gary Neville "now we've seen they want a replay, madness"
What Klopp actually said was "the outcome should be a replay, probably wont happen" admits it opens a can of worms and its unprecedented
"I think a replay would be the right thing"
That is not demanding,
no context at all from gobshites