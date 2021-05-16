Whether deliberate obfuscation to manipulate a wrong call or just plain shite at their jobs, the over riding issue for me is the speed at which they wanted to get this done. Totally unprofessional and unacceptable in a multi billion pound industry where there is so much at stake.



How many times over the years since the introduction of VAR have we seen officials taking an absolute age to try and pick apart decisions which benefit us. When weve scored a good goal, which has been given on field, they so often seem to be trying to find a way not to give them to us (which is why so many of us no longer celebrate goals as we inevitably wait for them to be denied).



However, when theres a potential decision which can aid an opponent and will be to our detriment the calls seem to be made much more swiftly.



Not sure if its just a case of unconscious bias but wouldnt surprise at all me given the narrative about the club over the last few decades. You only had to listen to the comment by Simon Jordan yesterday to know how people like him still think about Liverpool. Refs arent immune to it either. Then add in our manager having the temerity to call them out for being shit and you can feel the resentment.



Does Darren England take back handers? Probably not. Does he dislike Liverpool and automatically think the worse in a given situation. I think he does. The story about him thinking he was confirming a good gaol is nonsense. He just decided it was off before hes even reviewed it and then decided to double down.



Were not going to change the result this time around but hopefully this puts a brighter spotlight on officials so that at some point we get independent, unbiased referring in a professional and impartial manner in the future. But I wont hold my breath on that whilst theres still a PGMOL managed by Howard Webb



Unfortunately, the fact that the appeal against Joness ref card should tell you theres no chnace of any objectivity being attributed to any situation that we are in.I was pretty ambivalent about this season, but now - more than ever - I would absolutely want nothing more from my life than for us to go and win the league and shove it so far up the powers to be arses that youd need an electromagnet to retrieve it.What makes me sick about all this is the fact that you know full well that there will be another total fuckup like this happen again to Utd or City and because weve lost out and sorted their incompetence/cheating/whatever you want to call it, they will benefit from it.Anyway, back to my main point - let go win the whole fucking thing. Use the anger and frustration to our benefit by channelling it into every performance. What a way of showing who we are that would be?Feel sorry in many way for St Gilloise tomorrow - hope we do show a response and utterly wipe the floor with them (sorry Gilloise fans - nothing personal. Just a matter of awful timing on you part hopefully)