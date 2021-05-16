« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Surely, given the amount of money at stake, the potential corruption of sporting integrity and just general transparency, the full unedited and untouched audio stream into the mixer can be provided. At very worst, there must be a Freedom of Information type avenue available.
I cant believe the club will be thinking ok, its a mess but an honest mess. These blokes are watching the game, they have to know the on field decision is offside. I mean when Diaz has put the ball in the net do they look away and put their fingers in their ears? They say "checking the offside". Think the club would do well to contact Masters and co and say what are you going to do about this because this audio does not sound good. there are now massive trust issues, massive.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:14:47 pm by red1977 »
Are we going to ignore Simon Long, Assistant Referee 2 saying "Give it". The lino who is stood at the opposite end of the pitch, operating the other flank. Btw Klopp has lost 13% of premier league games when Simon Long hasnt been the Lino. He has lost 25% of the games in which he is.

VAR: Possible offside, Díaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Forget the rest of the audio. Speaks once the whole time and indicates to give it.
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 01:09:50 pm
I cant believe the club will be thinking ok, its a mess but an honest mess. These blokes are watching the game, they have to know the on field decision is offside. They say "checking the offside". Think the club would do well to contact Masters and co and say what are you going to do about this because this audio does not look good. there are now massive trust issues, massive.
Yep - but also 'checking for offside' goal was on their own VAR screens and in stadium screen too.....so, if their eyesight is that bad they shouldn't be in the job.
Lots to read, but some really good points in here. I watched (yesterday?) that clip of Gallaher who was laying the seeds of game had restarted, so nothing can be done, thats the rules. This was clearly to back up England and his mates once the audio was released. Gallaher was then proposed alternatives to resolve the fact is was a good goal but he stuck to Englands defence - it was too late, thats the rules. This is clearly an attempt to leading the football world and the public to swallow that reason. If Im right he never mentioned who's decision is it to resolve it (the onfield ref - surely has to be?). So I hope the club is digesting all this to ask the right questions. No1 being - what is the correct approach to resolve such a scenario?. Surely it cant be - We got it wrong and went too fast, the game restarted therefore we grabbed a rule we have, that allows us to hide or explain our balls up - and then we didnt tell the ref who owns the decision. Gallaher was well (badly) briefed of the storyline. It makes them all look stupid. 
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 01:12:39 pm
Are we going to ignore Simon Long, Assistant Referee 2 saying "Give it". The lino who is stood at the opposite end of the pitch, operating the other flank. Btw Klopp has lost 13% of premier league games when Simon Long hasnt been the Lino. He has lost 25% of the games in which he is.

VAR: Possible offside, Díaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Forget the rest of the audio. Speaks once the whole time and indicates to give it.
Yeah, absolutely no idea why hes getting involved. Hopefully the club are microanalysing every small detail.
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:13:03 pm
Lots to read, but some really good points in here. I watched (yesterday?) that clip of Gallaher who was laying the seeds of game had restarted, so nothing can be done, thats the rules. This was clearly to back up England and his mates once the audio was released. Gallaher was then proposed alternatives to resolve the fact is was a good goal but he stuck to Englands defence - it was too late, thats the rules. This is clearly an attempt to leading the football world and the public to swallow that reason. If Im right he never mentioned who's decision is it to resolve it (the onfield ref - surely has to be?). So I hope the club is digesting all this to ask the right questions. No1 being - what is the correct approach to resolve such a scenario?. Surely it cant be - We got it wrong and went too fast, the game restarted therefore we grabbed a rule we have, that allows us to hide or explain our balls up - and then we didnt tell the ref who owns the decision. Gallaher was well (badly) briefed of the storyline. It makes them all look stupid.
Next time we get a goal kick given against us we should just take a corner and they can't do anything about it as the game as restarted.
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 01:12:39 pm
Are we going to ignore Simon Long, Assistant Referee 2 saying "Give it". The lino who is stood at the opposite end of the pitch, operating the other flank. Btw Klopp has lost 13% of premier league games when Simon Long hasnt been the Lino. He has lost 25% of the games in which he is.

VAR: Possible offside, Díaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Forget the rest of the audio. Speaks once the whole time and indicates to give it.
I clocked that. So bizarre. What has he got to do with anything.

Just listened to it again and the VAR official just says nothing for ages after the incident occurred.
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 10:23:09 am


Saying the first was a yellos and the second wasn't is a very strange take.

And even if you have got it all round the wrong way, still only one yellow and no red...
Quote from: soupyc123 on Today at 01:12:39 pm
Are we going to ignore Simon Long, Assistant Referee 2 saying "Give it". The lino who is stood at the opposite end of the pitch, operating the other flank. Btw Klopp has lost 13% of premier league games when Simon Long hasnt been the Lino. He has lost 25% of the games in which he is.

VAR: Possible offside, Díaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Forget the rest of the audio. Speaks once the whole time and indicates to give it.

That's a really good spot, i hadn't even realised that happening. Why is he involved at all?
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 01:06:01 pm
Surely, given the amount of money at stake, the potential corruption of sporting integrity and just general transparency, the full unedited and untouched audio stream into the mixer can be provided. At very worst, there must be a Freedom of Information type avenue available.


I'd be particularly interested in the period between the 'goal' and half time and at what point the VAR people did let the refereeing team know (if they did). I wonder went through Simon Hooper's mind or what he said when he found out (particularly if during the game)


Obviously the red card would have been of interest but that's before and outside the relevant interest unless there is anything else after which raises wider questions.
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:21:23 pm
That's a really good spot, i hadn't even realised that happening. Why is he involved at all?


Surely he must have had the worst angle of anyone, why would he say that?
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 01:17:45 pm
Next time we get a goal kick given against us we should just take a corner and they can't do anything about it as the game as restarted.
exactly - if that rule was so important there would be loads of examples of restarts messing up refs previous decisions. It doesnt ever happen (in error) because the ref restarts the game with his whistle after he has made final decisions on previous phase of play - this didnt happen this time according to them - England made the decisions and it seems now that can be done.
I call Bullshit
Quote from: Red Ol on Today at 01:01:40 pm
Whether deliberate obfuscation to manipulate a wrong call or just plain shite at their jobs, the over riding issue for me is the speed at which they wanted to get this done. Totally unprofessional and unacceptable in a multi billion pound industry where there is so much at stake.

How many times over the years since the introduction of VAR have we seen officials taking an absolute age to try and pick apart decisions which benefit us. When weve scored a good goal, which has been given on field, they so often seem to be trying to find a way not to give them to us (which is why so many of us no longer celebrate goals as we inevitably wait for them to be denied).

However, when theres a potential decision which can aid an opponent and will be to our detriment the calls seem to be made much more swiftly.

Not sure if its just a case of unconscious bias but wouldnt surprise at all me given the narrative about the club over the last few decades. You only had to listen to the comment by Simon Jordan yesterday to know how people like him still think about Liverpool. Refs arent immune to it either. Then add in our manager having the temerity to call them out for being shit and you can feel the resentment.

Does Darren England take back handers? Probably not. Does he dislike Liverpool and automatically think the worse in a given situation. I think he does. The story about him thinking he was confirming a good gaol is nonsense. He just decided it was off before hes even reviewed it and then decided to double down.

Were not going to change the result this time around but hopefully this puts a brighter spotlight on officials so that at some point we get independent, unbiased referring in a professional and impartial manner in the future. But I wont hold my breath on that whilst theres still a PGMOL managed by Howard Webb
Unfortunately, the fact that the appeal against Joness ref card should tell you theres no chnace of any objectivity being attributed to any situation that we are in.


I was pretty ambivalent about this season, but now - more than ever - I would absolutely want nothing more from my life than for us to go and win the league and shove it so far up the powers to be arses that youd need an electromagnet to retrieve it.

What makes me sick about all this is the fact that you know full well that there will be another total fuckup like this happen again to Utd or City and because weve lost out and sorted their incompetence/cheating/whatever you want to call it, they will benefit from it.

Anyway, back to my main point - let go win the whole fucking thing. Use the anger and frustration to our benefit by channelling it into every performance. What a way of showing who we are that would be?

Feel sorry in many way for St Gilloise tomorrow - hope we do show a response and utterly wipe the floor with them (sorry Gilloise fans - nothing personal. Just a matter of awful timing on you part hopefully)
Klopp calls for a replay
Klopp, not as the manager of LFC, but as a football person says a replay would be the right thing.

That's going to boil the piss of a lot of oppo fans.

But accepts there are arguments against it.
Klopp just said a replay is right thing.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:24:41 pm

Surely he must have had the worst angle of anyone, why would he say that?

Is he not just reminding AR1 to give the offside that he said he was going to give?

That's how I interpreted it anyway
So let's just have a recall of who Mark Clattenberg is and how he conducts himself - From the Guardian - 2012.


From Louise Taylor - Guardian football journalist.
 
"Match official who embraced the celebrity culture is under the spotlight himself after allegations made by Chelsea".

February 2009 Clattenburg was reinstated as a Select Group Referee on appeal but suspended for eight months from 6 August 2008  the date of his original ban  for "issues relating to his private and business affairs". The Newcastle Evening Chronicle reported that Clattenburg's suspension was related partly to anonymous allegations of gambling, domestic violence and drug taking relayed to a senior PGMO official in an unsigned letter. Although the referee vehemently denied the claims, the governing body was duty bound to investigate complaints it has consistently refused to comment on.

For me, Clattenberg is an overt attention-seeker, who seemingly (like Gary Neville) has an opinion on everything. I'd imagine if he was chocolate, he'd eat himself.
