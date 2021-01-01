« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:49:07 am
That isn't true though.

If he thinks a goal has been awarded then they roll back to the start of the attacking phase. They check Gomez does not make a foul throw. They check Salah does not handle the ball when he controls it, above all considering that the Assistant has said both are holding. Then they check that Salah has not gained an advantage by holding the defender. Only when that is completed in chronological order do they check the offside.

That is what a goal check encompasses and is what they do for every single goal that is scored. So they know the process inside out.

Quite clearly they performed the process for checking whether a goal has been incorrectly ruled out. So it isn't miscommunication. They performed the correct process for the situation. For me, England knows full well that if the process gets continued then the goal is awarded.

For me, he deliberately cuts short the process to subvert it. He then frustrates any attempts to correct the incorrect decision he has forced through. The biggest thing for me is that he knows full well that the Referee should make the final decision but fails to inform him and then makes the decision himself.   
You make an excellent point👍👍. It is impossible that VAR thought the goal had been given proven absolutely by your point. England either had a complete brain fart and thought Luis was offside (despite the irrefutable evidence that he was onside) or he deliberately disallowed the goal.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 11:31:06 am »
Video of the VAR room released as well which explains it more clearly

https://x.com/AndyCantwell/status/1709507773170381131?s=20


I actually think this will tally 100% of any video of the room too.
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 11:34:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:19:11 am
But hes obviously junior to them or he would have been more forceful. He has to hint there is a mistake rather then full on say are you fucking blind?

He works for Hawkeye, he's not a referee
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:29:04 am
Or he has no idea that he is going to be challenged.

That's more likely - he's expected the RO, as he's an employee of Hawkeye, to not say anything.
There are some excellent points here that pick huge holes in almost every aspect of "their version" of what happened and the narrative they're trying to peddle. I hope these are shared with the club. I also hope the club are already forensically going through this and ripping it to shreds but would be good if someone could collate all of these points and send them on so they don't miss anything.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:56:15 am
The thing is England is both a referee and a VAR he knows the process inside out. He knows his job as the VAR is to inform the referee of what is happening at Stockley Park. He knows that the Ref doesn't see the video of the process. It his job to describe what is happening to allow the Ref the final arbiter to make an informed decision.


For me he deliberately misinforms the referee, fails to describe what is going on and then crucially takes the decision out of the Referees hands. The number one thing the VAR has to do is to inform the referee of what is going on that the ref is unaware of.

Not only does he do that he stops others from informing the referee. That isn't a lack of concentration or human error those are the actions of someone deliberately trying to subvert the process.
The straight (as in not-bent) explanation for this is that the man sitting in the VAR hot seat - who sometimes happens to also be a man that runs around with the cards and whistle - has gone about his VAR role with his pitch referee head on.

Two entirely different roles. One principle. One assistive. I've come across plenty of people who struggle not to be back-seat drivers when they're often behind the wheel themselves. In England you've got the perfect ingredients for him to do exactly that, whether consciously or subconsciously. PGMOL referee ego + UAE headhunted buzz not yet worn off - but he finds himself playing Watson for the day instead of Sherlock.

- He sees the replays of the Jones incident > his inner referee thinks red > that influences how he presents the replays to Hooper.

- The RO points out the lines on the Diaz no-goal show it to have been onside but the match doesn't reflect a goal being given > England's inner referee believes a referee can't do anything to correct what's playing out > he never kicks the decision to Hooper because 'what's the point if a referee can't do anything'.

None of this is me saying I disagree with the conclusion something bent did occur here. Because I can see the reasons for falling on that side of the fence. And I can see how everything I've said above has stripped away a fair bit of context and additional goings-on to be able to say it. But I say it because I do think it's worth considering, among all this talk of 'what needs to come out of this mess', whether one of the outcomes should be a complete separation of the pitch referee and VAR roles, with people either being one or the other, no switching, just to avoid the possibility of the VAR forgetting the A in VAR stands for assistant.
There needs to be some major changes to the communication between VAR and the on field referee.  That is clear enough for anyone to see.  The communication in these decisions needs to be made available to the public while it's happening.  There's too many questions around not only the competence of the refs but also whether they are on the up and up. 

In this case, the error is so egregious that everyone involved should be fired for cause.  You can't officiate a professional game and make that big of a mistake and the only consequence be getting a week or two off from work. 
They see a play restarting immediately in Tottenham's half, how the fuck do they still believe the on-field decision was a goal? Pure bollocks.
