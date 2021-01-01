The thing is England is both a referee and a VAR he knows the process inside out. He knows his job as the VAR is to inform the referee of what is happening at Stockley Park. He knows that the Ref doesn't see the video of the process. It his job to describe what is happening to allow the Ref the final arbiter to make an informed decision.





For me he deliberately misinforms the referee, fails to describe what is going on and then crucially takes the decision out of the Referees hands. The number one thing the VAR has to do is to inform the referee of what is going on that the ref is unaware of.



Not only does he do that he stops others from informing the referee. That isn't a lack of concentration or human error those are the actions of someone deliberately trying to subvert the process.



The straight (as in not-bent) explanation for this is that the man sitting in the VAR hot seat - who sometimes happens to also be a man that runs around with the cards and whistle - has gone about his VAR role with his pitch referee head on.Two entirely different roles. One principle. One assistive. I've come across plenty of people who struggle not to be back-seat drivers when they're often behind the wheel themselves. In England you've got the perfect ingredients for him to do exactly that, whether consciously or subconsciously. PGMOL referee ego + UAE headhunted buzz not yet worn off - but he finds himself playing Watson for the day instead of Sherlock.- He sees the replays of the Jones incident > his inner referee thinks red > that influences how he presents the replays to Hooper.- The RO points out the lines on the Diaz no-goal show it to have been onside but the match doesn't reflect a goal being given > England's inner referee believes a referee can't do anything to correct what's playing out > he never kicks the decision to Hooper because 'what's the point if a referee can't do anything'.None of this is me saying I disagree with the conclusion something bent did occur here. Because I can see the reasons for falling on that side of the fence. And I can see how everything I've said above has stripped away a fair bit of context and additional goings-on to be able to say it. But I say it because I do think it's worth considering, among all this talk of 'what needs to come out of this mess', whether one of the outcomes should be a complete separation of the pitch referee and VAR roles, with people either being one or the other, no switching, just to avoid the possibility of the VAR forgetting the A in VAR stands for assistant.