« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 93868 times)

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 09:55:33 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:48:18 am
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Thats from the transcript on the BBC.
Has it been clarified who says off ? I thought it was Hooper?
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 09:56:15 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:44:11 am
This is really a good point. The VAR job is to assist the referee like any other match official and the final decision is always up to the referee, he is the only one who can decide. This is according to the VAR official protocol. Is England allowed to do nothing? do England have the right to hide information from the referee ? because that's why he did and his job to assist. He allowed the game to continue knowing the referee didn't have the correct information, it's not his job to decide this.

I would imagine the club will find they didn't follow some protocols especially the obvious one accuracy over speed.

The thing is England is both a referee and a VAR he knows the process inside out. He knows his job as the VAR is to inform the referee of what is happening at Stockley Park. He knows that the Ref doesn't see the video of the process. It his job to describe what is happening to allow the Ref the final arbiter to make an informed decision.


For me he deliberately misinforms the referee, fails to describe what is going on and then crucially takes the decision out of the Referees hands. The number one thing the VAR has to do is to inform the referee of what is going on that the ref is unaware of.

Not only does he do that he stops others from informing the referee. That isn't a lack of concentration or human error those are the actions of someone deliberately trying to subvert the process.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,058
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 09:56:46 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:32:04 am

Assistant referee 1: Waiting. Delaying, delaying.

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Assistant referee1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay.


At what point here does Darren England think the onfield decision is goal?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 09:56:47 am »
Hard to see where our game goes from here. PL awash with dirty money, as is UEFA and FIFA. The womens game aspires to the exact same state. Money is the only thing important nowadays and we poor punters get fleeced at every turn. Maybe we're the fools in all of this.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 09:57:00 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:48:18 am
VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Thats from the transcript on the BBC.

This is the biggest part of it.

Who says off ? Some have claimed its the ref telling our player.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 09:58:41 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:52:34 am
Hi Darren  :wave

I didn't even have anything to do with that decision.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 09:59:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:56:46 am
At what point here does Darren England think the onfield decision is goal?

He doesn't, he confirms he's checking offside, which is the point the initial response from the PMGOL was a lie.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 10:01:27 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:59:18 am
He doesn't, he confirms he's checking offside, which is the point the initial response from the PMGOL was a lie.

Hopper seems to get off scot free.

Why cant he communicate correctly ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,952
  • JFT 97
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 10:02:22 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:46:38 am
I know the club said its not a witch hunt and they are not going after England. But this has to happen, he has previous, first point of call the Rashford onside call against us that was clearly off.

He also said there was no angle for the Saka offside.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online HeWonItFromBrock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
England only seems to realise the mistake when hes being prompted to check the image, not when hes told on field decision was offside. Think he looked at the photo originally and thought Diaz was off coz he was only looking at centre of pitch where Diaz was
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,371
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 10:04:31 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:55:33 am
Has it been clarified who says off ? I thought it was Hooper?

It's a different person and the levels are different, it has to be Hooper saying 'off'.
Logged

Online red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 10:05:03 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:57:00 am
This is the biggest part of it.

Who says off ? Some have claimed its the ref telling our player.

Ah, ok. yeah, that needs clearing up. not putting anything to bed yet.
Logged

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 10:08:04 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:02:22 am
He also said there was no angle for the Saka offside.
So we think the club might request other audios relating to previous England calls. It is strange that there are 3 contentious calls in 3 very high profile away matches! Hmmm
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 10:10:59 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:56:15 am
The thing is England is both a referee and a VAR he knows the process inside out. He knows his job as the VAR is to inform the referee of what is happening at Stockley Park. He knows that the Ref doesn't see the video of the process. It his job to describe what is happening to allow the Ref the final arbiter to make an informed decision.


For me he deliberately misinforms the referee, fails to describe what is going on and then crucially takes the decision out of the Referees hands. The number one thing the VAR has to do is to inform the referee of what is going on that the ref is unaware of.

Not only does he do that he stops others from informing the referee. That isn't a lack of concentration or human error those are the actions of someone deliberately trying to subvert the process.
100%
This is a very experienced, professional referee and VAR. He is not some random guy doing it for the first time.
I have no doubt whatsoever that he has done it deliberately. I dont think its inconceivable that his recent jaunt to receive a ridiculous amount of money from Man Citys owners had something to do with it.
Logged

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,778
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 10:11:39 am »
The best thing that could come out of all this is we never get England or Cook on any of our games again.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 90,774
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 10:11:49 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:28:23 am
I am confused here.

You believe he thinks its offside after they drew the lines ?
Yes. Listen to the audio back.

He clearly doesnt realise the pictures showed Diaz was onside until the operator says so. He has to say Are you happy with that image a couple of times.

The VAR ref has not computed that hes actually onside. God knows how. Hangover?


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,688
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 10:15:18 am »
Quote from: HeWonItFromBrock on Today at 10:03:17 am
England only seems to realise the mistake when hes being prompted to check the image, not when hes told on field decision was offside. Think he looked at the photo originally and thought Diaz was off coz he was only looking at centre of pitch where Diaz was

Read through the last couple of pages, myself and Draex have already posted the audio where England tells the RO to put the 2d line on the left boot, he knew exactly what was going on, he saw the 2d line, he saw Luis was onside.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:49 am
Yes. Listen to the audio back.

He clearly doesnt realise the pictures showed Diaz was onside until the operator says so. He has to say Are you happy with that image a couple of times.

The VAR ref has not computed that hes actually onside. God knows how. Hangover?




He does, he's pretending he doesn't
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,450
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 10:15:57 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:11:49 am
Yes. Listen to the audio back.

He clearly doesnt realise the pictures showed Diaz was onside until the operator says so. He has to say Are you happy with that image a couple of times.

The VAR ref has not computed that hes actually onside. God knows how. Hangover?
Did they show whether the usual red and green lines were drawn?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,688
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 10:16:21 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:57:00 am
This is the biggest part of it.

Who says off ? Some have claimed its the ref telling our player.

Its Hooper
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,688
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 10:17:06 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:15:57 am
Did they show whether the usual red and green lines were drawn?

He didn't need to, the single 2d line the RO drew showed it was miles on
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 10:19:45 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:15:57 am
Did they show whether the usual red and green lines were drawn?
They werent. Really thin lines were drawn up to Romeros boot and it was clear Luis was 2 feet onside. Is their defence that England had a brain fart and in an instant misinterpreted the data? Is that believable?
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 10:20:45 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 10:15:57 am
Did they show whether the usual red and green lines were drawn?

Only one line before England decides to rule it offside.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:16:21 am
Its Hooper

Thats what I said yesterday.

So we now think they are checking for offside and believe its off ? This cant be true
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,374
  • Dutch Class
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 10:23:02 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:01:58 am
Exactly - Hooper just needed to go to Klopp and whatshisface Ange Poscuwhatever and say "VAR fucked up, it was a goal" Then play the VAR on the big screen and announce a communications failure and award the goal.

Thing is, if they'd done that nobody would have complained about it. They might have even been praised for their honesty in some quarters and the audio likely would have never been released
Logged

Online Zimagic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,737
  • Liar, liar with your drawers on fire......
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Quote from: emitime on Today at 09:51:07 am
He ran behind him and clipped his heels. It's about the only decision in the entire game I think was fine, the second yellow was softer.

It's possible, if you slow it down and calculate the minute direction change of his left foot as it accidently hits Jotas knee while Jota is in a natural running motion, that you can say the contact caused his left foot to then hit his right leg and causing him to stumble (and then go full Tom Daily / Platoon and start waving imaginary cards). There was no clipping, no attempt by Jota to impede and certainly nothing that warrented a yellow card (except for the afforementioned waving imaginary cards). That was a shocking decision and looked more like a dive at normal speed than a foul. You only give a yellow there because you want to card the Liverpool player, not because the incident was an obvious yellow card incident.

The second yellow you could argue that the Spurs player was overly theatrical, but Jota was late, from behind, clearly did not get the ball and at the very least touched the 's foot. That's a yellow from the majority of refs.

Saying the first was a yellos and the second wasn't is a very strange take.
Logged
"Truth, Justice, Freedom, Reasonably-Priced Love and a Hard-Boiled Egg!"

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,111
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 10:24:16 am »
Also, if they drew the line, which they did. Why didnt they broadcast it or send it to Sky as is normal?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,048
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 10:24:50 am »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:24:16 am
Also, if they drew the line, which they did. Why didnt they broadcast it or send it to Sky as is normal?

Because the believe it was off ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,058
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 10:25:48 am »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 10:19:45 am
They werent. Really thin lines were drawn up to Romeros boot and it was clear Luis was 2 feet onside. Is their defence that England had a brain fart and in an instant misinterpreted the data? Is that believable?

The defence being peddled, and I'm not sure if they've changed it, is that England didn't know the on field decision was offside. But given how the process started, I don't see how that can be the case

Quote
Assistant referee 1: Waiting. Delaying, delaying.

VAR: Possible offside, Diaz.

Assistant referee 2: Give it.

Assistant referee1: Coming back for the offside, mate.

VAR: Just checking the offside. Delay, delay.

He has stated himself possible offside.
The assistant on the field clearly states he is calling the play back for offside.
Then he clearly states himself "Just checking the offside."

There can't be any point in that exchange that he believes the on field decision is a goal.

His own words - Just checking the offside

Why is he saying that if he thinks it is onside on the field.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online HeWonItFromBrock

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:15:18 am
Read through the last couple of pages, myself and Draex have already posted the audio where England tells the RO to put the 2d line on the left boot, he knew exactly what was going on, he saw the 2d line, he saw Luis was onside.

He does, he's pretending he doesn't

He could think its Diazs left boot, I dunno. If you listen to the whole thing back on basis he thought infield decision was offside but he cocked up on the image it makes more sense. Probably thinks getting mixed up on on field decision is better defence than sheer incompetence of messing up interpreting the image.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 129 130 131 132 133 [134]   Go Up
« previous next »
 