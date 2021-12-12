This is really a good point. The VAR job is to assist the referee like any other match official and the final decision is always up to the referee, he is the only one who can decide. This is according to the VAR official protocol. Is England allowed to do nothing? do England have the right to hide information from the referee ? because that's why he did and his job to assist. He allowed the game to continue knowing the referee didn't have the correct information, it's not his job to decide this.



I would imagine the club will find they didn't follow some protocols especially the obvious one accuracy over speed.



The thing is England is both a referee and a VAR he knows the process inside out. He knows his job as the VAR is to inform the referee of what is happening at Stockley Park. He knows that the Ref doesn't see the video of the process. It his job to describe what is happening to allow the Ref the final arbiter to make an informed decision.For me he deliberately misinforms the referee, fails to describe what is going on and then crucially takes the decision out of the Referees hands. The number one thing the VAR has to do is to inform the referee of what is going on that the ref is unaware of.Not only does he do that he stops others from informing the referee. That isn't a lack of concentration or human error those are the actions of someone deliberately trying to subvert the process.