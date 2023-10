I don't think they are necessarily corrupt but what is the process for ensuring they aren't?



Other firms would have in place a form to report gifts, the assets you have and a reporting procedure if there is a suspicion. Are any of these in place?



The reluctance of journalists to do these investigations or even to question them in articles is infuriating.



I don't think most are too but some definitely are biased and it's normal if one or two accepted something or tried to gain something it happens at every organization. Personally I think having a bigger number of refrees and not only English would help and the people running th PGMOL having good reputation and also no necessarily English who will ensure any refrees who continue making questionable decisions is removed, how hard is it to do a review at the end of the season and the ones with the highest questionable decisions are forbidden from being in the EPL the next season ? refrees now are literally immune. These protect the referees are a joke, protect the good ones not the likes of Paul Tierney for example.