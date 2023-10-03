Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.



Corruption doesn't have to be so obvious to be able to influence decisions.In my job I have to declare any gift of over £50 I receive for my job. They have also stopped and providers give hospitality to sales people as they feel it can provide an incentive to use one provider over another.Do we know where they stayed, what meals they were given while they were there any other gifts of thank you for the trip? In a league that acknowledges that supporting a club when you are kid means you shouldn't ref that team when you are a professional because it is bad optics, how did they think the ref trips would look?It may not be direct corruption but obviously, it could influence you in a split-second decision that if you don't make a certain decision it could influence your next pay day out there.The fact that they think the review is over and haven't commented on this situation is outrageous and the fact the journalists are starting with the line obviously there is no corruption is worrying.There have been major corruption scandals in La Liga and Serie A, why couldn't there be here?