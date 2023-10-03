« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

NarutoReds

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5160 on: Today at 06:52:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on September 30, 2023, 07:36:46 pm

Repeat. Cool replay, Rob.

Repost it again today. We remember.
Dull Tools

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5161 on: Today at 06:56:54 am
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 10:53:31 pm
If you look at the PGMOL clip you can see the moment when Hooper blows his whistle and says "Off". He's standing close to Szoboszlai, so he might have been telling him that Diaz was offside. No other players are close to him at that moment. If you play the clip from there, you can see Mac Allister come into the picture from way behind, so he wasn't close either. So, if Hooper was telling a player Diaz was off, it had to be Szobo.
  The BBC have said that the person who said off was the VAR operator.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5162 on: Today at 06:58:23 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:56:54 am
  The BBC have said that the person who said off was the VAR operator.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

That cant be right as it makes no sense.

It also makes no sense if its the ref saying that to a player as some have suggested.
TepidT2O

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5163 on: Today at 07:02:38 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 06:56:54 am
  The BBC have said that the person who said off was the VAR operator.

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.
What weve heard is not what was claimed on Saturday night.

The VAR ref and VAR assistant ref see the video still of the offside incident.

The VAR ref doesnt communicate  that its a goal because he doesnt notice.  The VAR ref doesnt fail to communicate that its a goal properly. 

He never notices!

Its incredible. He totally ignores the image.


The VAR operator tells him its offside any hes not bothered, its only when he asks that if hes happy with the image that the VAR ref notices hes made a balls up.


So, its not that he didnt communicate that its a goal properly. He didnt even notice that it was a goal.

Was he intoxicated? Hiw coukd he gave missed that?
Egyptian36

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5164 on: Today at 07:02:38 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 06:25:16 am
WOW!  There are some pretty crazy conspiracy theories flying in this thread.

Anyone would think none of you have ever worked with completely incompetent individuals before.  They are literally everywhere in the work place, more so given the way industrial law has evolved to make it nigh on impossible to sack them.  What makes you think refereeing is any different?

But the part that everyone seems to be deliberately overlooking to seemingly fuel their own narrative is the speed with which the check was done.  Many seem to think this substantiates some kind of deliberate act by VAR to rob us of a legitimate goal.  But consider the moaning in the media about how long it takes to complete these reviews ever since VAR's introduction.  The most obvious and logical explanation here is Howard Webb has impressed on VAR that they try to complete the process quickly where possible.  Clearly this incident was deemed as such an opportunity because the correct decision was so blatantly obvious.   This resulted in greater focus on speed rather than accuracy, something and you see all the time in organisations that are attempting to make process improvements.  Production goes up, but quality goes down.  You can even hear it in VAR's voice like they feel hurried to get the decision done, more than getting it right.

I think it's really that simple.

Show me goals disallowed because of onside offside miscommunication and I will agree with you. They are incompetent individuals like you said so they must have done this before.
Fromola

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5165 on: Today at 07:04:25 am
Luton denied a pen last night which was worse than what Van Dijk was sent off for.
Dull Tools

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5166 on: Today at 07:06:47 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.
Corruption doesn't have to be so obvious to be able to influence decisions.

In my job I have to declare any gift of over £50 I receive for my job. They have also stopped and providers give hospitality to sales people as they feel it can provide an incentive to use one provider over another.

Do we know where they stayed, what meals they were given while they were there any other gifts of thank you for the trip? In a league that acknowledges that supporting a club when you are kid means you shouldn't ref that team when you are a professional because it is bad optics, how did they think the ref trips would look?

It may not be direct corruption but obviously, it could influence you in a split-second decision that if you don't make a certain decision it could influence your next pay day out there.

The fact that they think the review is over and haven't commented on this situation is outrageous and the fact the journalists are starting with the line obviously there is no corruption is worrying.

There have been major corruption scandals in La Liga and Serie A, why couldn't there be here?

red1977

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5167 on: Today at 07:08:44 am
So whats going to come of this then? Human error, Liverpool got what they wanted (Arf) move on?.
Dull Tools

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5168 on: Today at 07:08:59 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:58:23 am
That cant be right as it makes no sense.

It also makes no sense if its the ref saying that to a player as some have suggested.
It does make no sense. Who says the off is a pretty big deal but why would the VAR person say off when he knows it is onside.
Dull Tools

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5169 on: Today at 07:10:49 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:02:38 am
What weve heard is not what was claimed on Saturday night.

The VAR ref and VAR assistant ref see the video still of the offside incident.

The VAR ref doesnt communicate  that its a goal because he doesnt notice.  The VAR ref doesnt fail to communicate that its a goal properly. 

He never notices!

Its incredible. He totally ignores the image.


The VAR operator tells him its offside any hes not bothered, its only when he asks that if hes happy with the image that the VAR ref notices hes made a balls up.


So, its not that he didnt communicate that its a goal properly. He didnt even notice that it was a goal.

Was he intoxicated? Hiw coukd he gave missed that?
I agree. Normally I could forgive them as I think they do multiple games at the same time at 3pm but in this instance there is only one game on.
Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5170 on: Today at 07:12:44 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 07:08:59 am
It does make no sense. Who says the off is a pretty big deal but why would the VAR person say off when he knows it is onside.

Its all so rushed with pathetic communication.

No one owns it to say check complete, allow the goal.

The ref doesnt even ask bar telling them they have done a good job.

Its so shady.
Redbonnie

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5171 on: Today at 07:13:00 am
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 06:46:28 am
As a hypothetical question.

You are a VAR official, you're going to throw the game. How would you have approached the situation with the disallowed goal to make it seem like simple incompetence?

Actually, can anyone answer this question?

Exactly as they did ..pretend they forgot the right decision. If it was deemed onside same thing in reverse.
JRed

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5172 on: Today at 07:18:22 am
So , the officials can disallow a perfectly good goal, come out with some bullshit, and then we all have to just forget it and move on? This is very, very worrying for the integrity of the game.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5173 on: Today at 07:18:49 am
VAR should be given to an independent agency that understands technology. After intensive training with the rules they will be more fit for purpose than what we currently have. Offside should be automated as much as possible and take the human element out it. Red cards, obstructing the keeper, etc will always have an element of interpretation but Offsides should be binary and a matter of fact.
zero zero

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5174 on: Today at 07:19:14 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 06:25:16 am
I think it's really that simple.
Fine. If that's the case, how to you explain what follows?

Quote
The Var release is remarkable - Darren England hid behind the laws instead of doing the right thing
Choosing not to review the blatantly wrong Var decision goes against the spirit of the game

Keith Hackett

One of the key takeaways I had around the audio release was the notion among all the guilty parties that they couldnt do anything.

The replay operator, Oli Kohout, tells the team to delay.

Pardon? came the response, as if this was such an alien concept to deliver.

Cant do anything, says England as Var. I am not going to hide behind the laws of the game here, which state that if play has been restarted (which it had) then it could not be called back to resolve the error.

England clearly is applying the laws of the game here, but that is just the wrong thing to do in this instance. There is the laws of the game and then there is context, the spirit of the game, and doing the right thing. The right thing would be to resolve the situation and correct this most basic of errors.

Blindingly claiming you cannot do anything because the laws said so is another strand to the mess.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/03/liverpool-spurs-diaz-var-darren-england-hid-behind-laws/
Nick110581

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5175 on: Today at 07:20:24 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:22 am
So , the officials can disallow a perfectly good goal, come out with some bullshit, and then we all have to just forget it and move on? This is very, very worrying for the integrity of the game.

I dont actually understand their reasoning.

Its not human error as they know what they are doing.

Zero panic from Darren England once he realises and then he ignore the Operator like a petulant child.
spider-neil

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5176 on: Today at 07:22:50 am
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:18:22 am
So , the officials can disallow a perfectly good goal, come out with some bullshit, and then we all have to just forget it and move on? This is very, very worrying for the integrity of the game.

You have a team that trained all week, was hit with adversity because of a harsh red card, opened up the opposition with brilliant attacking play and because the people in the VAR arent watching the game all of that work was for nothing.

Also, when the ball went in for a throw in they could have told the ref to pause the game and then explain the entire situation and then let the ref decide what to do. They did nothing. The whole thing fucking stinks.
Draex

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5177 on: Today at 07:22:53 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 08:29:44 pm
Yes, he went to UAE, he took part in refereeing a football match out there. It doesn't mean he was paid money to fix our game.

It shows a clear conflict of interests though.

Hes paid around £80k a year for his day job, hes now getting £20k on top of all expenses paid for 3 night jollys from the same people who own City, the same City who have been caught cheating for years.

When youre fake pumping hundreds of millions of pounds into a club through dodgy companies to cheat ffp, paying a ref double their salary to make some innocent mistakes doesnt sound that far fetched does it?
rossipersempre

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5178 on: Today at 07:23:02 am
Quote from: telekon on Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
He's just happy that it was done fast.

What I don't understand in all of this is:

VAR: Check complete, check complete. That's fine, perfect (showing Diaz is clearly onside). Off.

Why the fuck would he be saying off here? He didn't even know that the assistant flagged it as offside, and he saw that Diaz was on.

This is truly mindboggling.
That's the bit that, amongst the systematic "significant human error/breakdown in communication" bollocks, that stood out like a flashing neon sign, the seemingly desperate attempts to drown out the lowly VAR operator, the only one who thought "WTF, it's a goal surely, what are these guys doing?!"

Releasing the audio, you can almost hear Webb telling England he needs to "take one for the team, mea culpa and all that but don't worry, you'll lay low for a few games before being quietly reintroduced and yes, Darren of course, you're next in line on our next midweek trip to the "beach" *nudge wink*"

It's not 'mind-boggling' when you take it to the only logical conclusion. No doubt in my mind whatsoever.
