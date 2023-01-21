Maybe posted earlier:





The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) said in a statement "standards fell short of expectations" and it has identified three key learnings "to mitigate against the risk of a future error".



PGMOL will stress the importance of accuracy to its video match officials, while a "new VAR communication protocol will be developed to enhance the clarity of communication between the referee and the VAR team in relation to on-field decisions".



The group added: "As an additional step to the process, the VAR will confirm the outcome of the VAR check process with the AVAR before confirming the final decision to the on-field officials.

How on earth did they not realise this on day 1 of VAR? Its such basic common sense.

Rugby have been doing it correctly for years yet PGMOL have demonstrated that they have no idea of the importance of a systematic way of communicating clearly until this embarrassment.



Has anybody with an intimate knowledge of VAR who isn't PGMOL said in the aftermath of the Diaz no-goal that one of the necessary outcomes must be to introduce communication protocols? Or to put my question another way, has anyone who knows what a typical weekend in the VAR room sounds like said the process as of last weekend was to say any old thing?Because I've heard VAR audio before that suggests such protocols already exist. The difference between our audio and the Newcastle audio is night and day. The Newcastle audio listens/reads like a checklist of phrases. I find it hard it imagine there can be such a contrast between the standard of VAR officials, that we've got some who have taken it upon themselves to develop their own foolproof scripts while others chat among themselves like I chat to the person next to me on the couch watching VAR replays on the telly. I find it much easier to believe that our audio was not evidence of there being no communication protocols, but rather evidence of the complete failure to execute them.I suppose that distinction doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, whether it's no communication protocols or one VAR team not bothering to follow them it's still a case of PGMOL failing to do any kind of quality control. But I make the point about the distinction because it matters in relation to what the club may demand comes out of this and/or what actually can come out of this. Ive seen a lot of people in just this thread alone saying they want communication protocols introduced. If they already exist, well then it's a dead request to be asking for them, and to demand what PGMOL have already implemented just gives them room to change nothing at all for the better on an argument of 'already done so, mate'. If what happened with the Diaz no-goal was a case of that particular VAR team disregarding protocol, the outcome instead needs to be the introduction of a system check for VAR communications being executed as a standard.