We dont know as yet the reason why - and we can certainly speculate with regard to various motivations - but theres not a shadow of doubt that Darren England had made a conscious decision that he was going to take the opportunity to muddy the offside review process in an attempt to deny Liverpool the goal he knew full well was legitimate.That he succeeded in doing so with his manifestly feigned incompetence and purposeful lack of clarity may well have achieved his objective on the day and particularly in the immediate aftermath due to the medias collective naivety and/or vested interests to push the incompetency narrative.However, there is no way that this debacle can stand up to even the most superficial scrutiny let alone the erudite minds that LFC will surely now employ to ensure the VARs manipulation of the situation in order to deny the goal is exposed.Incidentally, fair play to Egyptian 36, Armand and a fair few others for their earlier posts highlighting the abject nonsense of the incompetence narrative.