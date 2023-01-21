Yeah the communication makes no sense to me.
The assistant VAR seems to think it was offside, which is what was communicated. Why did he think that? What video was he looking at. It appears it was the tech that or someone else that picked up that no, the player was onside.
Isnt it also the now accepted protocol to show the offside by doing the lines? Like, I dont think Ive seen a goal disallowed without showing the lines. And then when he sees them restart from not the centre circle, then he should have just said sorry miscommunication , its a goal restart from the middle. It just seems very, very , very fishy.
Unless someone has a different interpretation?