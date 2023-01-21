« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5120 on: Today at 01:33:19 am
We dont know as yet the reason why - and we can certainly speculate with regard to various motivations - but theres not a shadow of doubt that Darren England had made a conscious decision that he was going to take the opportunity to muddy the offside review process in an attempt to deny Liverpool the goal he knew full well was legitimate.

That he succeeded in doing so with his manifestly feigned incompetence and purposeful lack of clarity may well have achieved his objective on the day and particularly in the immediate aftermath due to the medias collective naivety and/or vested interests to push the incompetency narrative.

However, there is no way that this debacle can stand up to even the most superficial scrutiny let alone the erudite minds that LFC will surely now employ to ensure the VARs manipulation of the situation in order to deny the goal is exposed.

Incidentally, fair play to Egyptian 36, Armand and a fair few others for their earlier posts highlighting the abject nonsense of the incompetence narrative.  :)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5121 on: Today at 01:33:50 am
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:52:04 am
They were cosy asf with Chelsea during the transfer window. Proper Chelsea mouthpiece, and we know where Chelseas real funding comes from dont we.

Guardian is just an inconsistent talking head website now.

Their funding comes from banks? Where does it come from ?
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5122 on: Today at 01:38:09 am
Yeah the communication makes no sense to me.

The assistant VAR seems to think it was offside, which is what was communicated. Why did he think that? What video was he looking at. It appears it was the tech that or someone else that picked up that no, the player was onside.

Isnt it also the now accepted protocol to show the offside by doing the lines? Like, I dont think Ive seen a goal disallowed without showing the lines. And then when he sees them restart from not the centre circle, then he should have just said sorry miscommunication , its a goal restart from the middle. It just seems very, very , very fishy.

Unless someone has a different interpretation?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5123 on: Today at 01:41:58 am
Are you all missing something here?

When the VAR Operative asks "are you happy with this image"...it seems to me that he was about to release it to be broadcast. Then the VAR refs go off on one...yet we don't see the VAR decision with the lines until today.

Major red flag...something is very wrong with the entire process here.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5124 on: Today at 01:44:35 am
Quote from: Aeon on Yesterday at 10:55:06 pm
And this has all the characteristics of a cover up....

The media propaganda, "look at the tree, forget the forest". The tree is the the offside, the forest is the consistency of biased officiating Liverpool is getting and PGMOL corrupt referees flying to UAE to officiate football games and then they return to officiate games of City's rivals.

I hope Interpol and the FBI get involved with this shit, so we can get some arrests of some of the people involved somewhere in an airport, their accounts being disclosed etc... exactly what happened with UEFA and FIFA. Catch the bastards red handed.

Has any of the tin hat "it is all a cointhidenthe beee beee" brigade thought why would UAE invite PGMOL English referees to officiate games?

Usually Leagues invite foreign referees to enhance impartiality when rival clubs question the integrity of domestic referees. Don't tell me that there are such questions around UAE referees considering that the League and all the football clubs are owned by one family that runs the emirates.

Inviting foreign referees would be an excellent idea for the PL, thogh. Get rid of PGMOL and invite referees from the US and Canada. Each week different sets of referees so they do not suffer from jet lag.

Interpol, FBI? What ?
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5125 on: Today at 01:45:03 am
When the Assistant VAR says hes played him, hes gone offside do they think it was offside? Cos if he does, where are the lines for the tele?
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5126 on: Today at 01:46:07 am
Quote from: Red Scouse on Today at 01:41:58 am
Are you all missing something here?

When the VAR Operative asks "are you happy with this image"...it seems to me that he was about to release it to be broadcast. Then the VAR refs go off on one...yet we don't see the VAR decision with the lines until today.

Major red flag...something is very wrong with the entire process here.

I was thinking he was questioning the integrity of the decision with the repeated question but fuck me you're right. That would have been the next step, confirm the image and send to broadcasters. So, it was blatant corruption they knew what they were doing
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5127 on: Today at 01:59:38 am
And that wasn't human error, he ignored them and rushed it through.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5128 on: Today at 02:18:11 am
Webb has to go, surely
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5129 on: Today at 02:29:23 am
People seem to be missing something very obvious. When a goal has been awarded VAR always checks the APP (attacking phase of play) just to make sure there are no other reasons to rule the goal out. The tussle between Salah and the defender was flagged up by the AR for example so usually they'd quickly check this as well.

So Darren England was clearly following the procedure for a disallowed goal which at least somewhat explains the initial speed of the check. I guess we're supposed to believe that because the onside was so clear that he forgot that this wasn't an overrule, forgot that he hadn't checked the APP as necessary for a goal and then even though there is no need to rush after a goal is awarded (because there will be a celebration) he wrapped things up quickly by just saying 'check complete'.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5130 on: Today at 02:42:36 am
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 01:33:50 am
Their funding comes from banks? Where does it come from ?

Saudi via Clearlake
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5131 on: Today at 02:45:01 am
What the club should do next is during the International Break have a meeting with Howard Webb and all of the officials from the match along with the Oli the tech guy.

Get each official in a room, one at a time, and ask them to go over what they were doing, saying, and their thought process.

See how that matches up with the audio.

Then go back and review the process themselves.

Then another meeting later with Howard Webb to go into specifics on the changes to VAR procedures PGMOL will be undertaking.  At which point the club can make their own recommendations to improve the process.

At which point the club makes clear any more fiascos from VAR or match officials they will want to see heads roll.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
Reply #5132 on: Today at 02:46:41 am
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:59:35 am
If you don't think The Guardian have exposed and talked about this shit from the beginning, you know nothing about The Guardian mate. Check Squires alone, just Squires.

Ok mate, will check squires stuff out.
