animal on the pitch

player goes down with some kind of 'injury'

ball is 'flat'

some girl with big tits runs across the pitch with a cig in her mouth to raptorous applause from the crowd, oh, that was rubgy... but i think we get the point

dude chains himself to a goalpost in protest of his team being utter shit...

ref has a dodgy stomach



all reasons i've seen games stopped and that's just off the top of my head, im sure there's plenty more (in fact we've even seen players stop games)



can we stop with the bullshit of 'can't stop' a fucking game, it's horseshit, has always been horseshit, will always be horseshit



ref's can do pretty much fucking anything when it comes to stopping a game if they so feel the need



this wasn't incompetence or human error either, so can we stop with that shit



it was a choice made by offical/s that being aware that a goal was perfectly fine yet not awarded, that the game continue regardless - not error, not incompetence, a choice



planes have crashed cos of human error, planes have crashed cos of incompetence, and planes have crashed cos of choice, they were called kamikazes



as they say in sesame street - one of these things is not like the other and yes, a child should be able to see it