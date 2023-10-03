« previous next »
PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref

Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5080 on: Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm »
Another thing its highlighted is how much the Guardian is full of c*nts. No wonder people hate that paper.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5081 on: Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 11:48:52 pm
Yes I believe that the referee has to abide by VAR for offside/onside. But what if he doesnt? The referee is the only person who can make a decision and if he gets it wrong then it cannot be over-turned after he restarts the game. It depends on whether VAR make decisions or recommendations; the laws state that VAR only assists the referee.


A video assistant referee (VAR) is a match official who may assist the referee to make a decision using replay footage only for a 'clear and obvious error' or 'serious missed incident' relating to a goal/no goal, penalty/no penalty, direct red card (not a second caution) or a case of mistaken identity when the referee cautions or sends off the wrong player of the offending team.

Somebody with a better understanding can correct me but I believe that nobody can over-turn the referees decision and that VAR do not make decisions (even though it looks like they do for offsides etc).

However Im not sure what the referee can do at half-time if VAR pointed out the error.

But the ref hasnt made a decision independently of VAR. He hasnt chosen to pass on their advice - hes made his decision based entirely on what the VAR miscommunicated.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5082 on: Yesterday at 11:57:29 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:42:49 pm
nah, he wouldn't be allowed to make game-management decisions.  he's basically the VAR IT guy.

That's the VAR Chief IT officer to you!

But yes, you're right. The ref will be making game management decisions. Not the hubs ops executive or whatever "Oli's" title is.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5083 on: Yesterday at 11:58:23 pm »
This is all a steaming pile of shit crapped down the toilet as I drown in that Trainspotting toilet. Fucking hell.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5084 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Oli's on ignore by VAR and assist VAR.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5085 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
I'm being super pedantic here because I fully agree with the bottom line, the game should have been stopped. It's just that getting frustrated at this rule being quoted is a waste of energy because unfortunately it is a rule. The Man Utd situation is different because the game wasn't stopped, a review conducted, then resumed. The full time whistle was the next break in play, which is when the review occurred.

Like I said though, it's also a rule to award goals when they're score so y'know...

but if the ref wasn't informed that it had been reviewed .... was it in fact reviewed???

[insert straw-clutching image]
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5086 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:50:12 pm
OK 4 things...

Refs change decisions all the time and pull game back when appropriate. Free kicks, fouls, corners

Utd were awarded penalty after final whistle was blown

No one would've had an issue if they reversed the massive howler

Finally, they couldve talked to the managers, explaining what happened and see whether they would allow Diaz to walk it in. Tottenham couldve declined but would've looked like c*nts

Do refs pull back the game after they have blown for a restart? Yes they can change their mind up until the restart but once the whistle blows then thats it.

Except for the end of the half or end of the game which is when Uniteds penalty was given.

"If at the end of the half, the referee leaves the field of play to go to the referee review area (RRA) or to instruct the players to return to the field of play, this does not prevent a decision being changed for an incident which occurred before the end of the half."

Thats not very clear is it? Could VAR have talked to the ref in our game at half-time and pointed out the error?

Its all a mess.


Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5087 on: Today at 12:01:39 am »
Quote from: swish on Yesterday at 11:11:50 pm
all the people talking in this clip are paid a combined yearly salary of over a million a year.

i have heard more organisation in my local chippy.


You're talking about Sing Fong aren't you? Like a military operation on a match day!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5088 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:57:12 pm
But the ref hasnt made a decision independently of VAR. He hasnt chosen to pass on their advice - hes made his decision based entirely on what the VAR miscommunicated.

Which is true but I think that irrespective of how the referee comes to his decision then the decision stands after the match restarts. He could guess (as happened in one of our matches..did Lovren touch the ball?I dont knowIm awarding a penalty anyway.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5089 on: Today at 12:08:14 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
I'm being super pedantic here because I fully agree with the bottom line, the game should have been stopped. It's just that getting frustrated at this rule being quoted is a waste of energy because unfortunately it is a rule. The Man Utd situation is different because the game wasn't stopped, a review conducted, then resumed. The full time whistle was the next break in play, which is when the review occurred.

Like I said though, it's also a rule to award goals when they're score so y'know...

Well, they reviewed it after the full time whistle. So there's grey areas

It wasn't to be Brighton's day, however, and an outstretched arm from Maupay saw the home side give away a penalty after the final whistle was blown.

Brighton thought they had survived the last minute drama when March cleared Maguire's header off the line and the final whistle went.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/report/_/gameId/578637

The law is,

The referee may not change a restart decision on realising that it is incorrect or on the advice of another match official if play has restarted or the referee has signalled the end of the first or second half (including extra time) and left the field of play or abandoned the match.

I spose the out is the... and has left the field of play

Anyway, they didn't follow the law in allowing the goal, yet are fucking sanctimonious in following this law!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5090 on: Today at 12:08:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
Another thing its highlighted is how much the Guardian is full of c*nts. No wonder people hate that paper.

It's a proper parody at this point. Has been for years now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5091 on: Today at 12:10:03 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
but if the ref wasn't informed that it had been reviewed .... was it in fact reviewed???

[insert straw-clutching image]

I mean theres plenty of areas where rules are contradictory, because there's so many of them and so many clauses
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5092 on: Today at 12:10:19 am »
Its torygraph but this lad, well done for sticking to his principles!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/03/liverpool-var-audio-pgmol-diaz-dutch-engineer-england/
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5093 on: Today at 12:14:24 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:10:19 am
Its torygraph but this lad, well done for sticking to his principles!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/03/liverpool-var-audio-pgmol-diaz-dutch-engineer-england/

he needs to replace the two fuckwits in VAR as he proves he can do the job better
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5094 on: Today at 12:26:55 am »
The ref can do whatever the fuck he wants whenever the fuck he wants to do it.  This pgmol misdirection bury your head in a law book shit is totally not on.


He should have awarded us a goal the minute he learned about it, and var should have learned him about it right away. That's the end of the story.

He can tell spurs "Im awarding the goal , so let diaz walk it in to satisfy the paperwork. nobody interfere or straight red. " and he would have been hailed as a sporting hero down through history by any and all neutral observers. 
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5095 on: Today at 12:31:33 am »
My best hope now is that LFC have utterly nuked further excessive decisions against the team for this season. By calling them out and having the audio made public they've been completely humiliated. By as much as they'd love a bit of retribution, we've utterly hamstrung them, at least hopefully for this season.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5096 on: Today at 12:32:54 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:10:19 am
Its torygraph but this lad, well done for sticking to his principles!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/03/liverpool-var-audio-pgmol-diaz-dutch-engineer-england/

Shows how courrpted English referees are. He is not even a referee yet tried but got ignored.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5097 on: Today at 12:34:08 am »
Absolute bastards stitched us up in the Spurs game.

Unbelievable that theyve upheld the Jota and Jones red cards.

The Diaz goal VAR audio is damning, and even worse I still dont fully believe its authenticity. I believe something very very shady is going on. Curse those cheating corrupt bastards
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5098 on: Today at 12:34:12 am »
Fair play PGMOL, they, somehow, came out on top of this. People (mostly neutrals) feeling sorry for the refs, the narrative has been set. I just have a very sour taste left in my mouth after listening to the tape, it just doesnt add up. I dont think you can atribute it all to incompetence, no way.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5099 on: Today at 12:37:09 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:31:33 am
My best hope now is that LFC have utterly nuked further excessive decisions against the team for this season. By calling them out and having the audio made public they've been completely humiliated. By as much as they'd love a bit of retribution, we've utterly hamstrung them, at least hopefully for this season.

no offense mate -- good bloody luck with that.  if anything, I'd expect the exact opposite.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5100 on: Today at 12:37:14 am »
animal on the pitch
player goes down with some kind of 'injury'
ball is 'flat'
some girl with big tits runs across the pitch with a cig in her mouth to raptorous applause from the crowd, oh, that was rubgy... but i think we get the point
dude chains himself to a goalpost in protest of his team being utter shit...
ref has a dodgy stomach

all reasons i've seen games stopped and that's just off the top of my head, im sure there's plenty more (in fact we've even seen players stop games)

can we stop with the bullshit of 'can't stop' a fucking game, it's horseshit, has always been horseshit, will always be horseshit

ref's can do pretty much fucking anything when it comes to stopping a game if they so feel the need

this wasn't incompetence or human error either, so can we stop with that shit

it was a choice made by offical/s that being aware that a goal was perfectly fine yet not awarded, that the game continue regardless - not error, not incompetence, a choice

planes have crashed cos of human error, planes have crashed cos of incompetence, and planes have crashed cos of choice, they were called kamikazes

as they say in sesame street - one of these things is not like the other and yes, a child should be able to see it
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5101 on: Today at 12:38:13 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:34:12 am
Fair play PGMOL, they, somehow, came on top of this. People (mostly neutrals) feeling sorry for the refs, the narrative has been set. I just have a very sour taste left in my.mouth after listening to the tape, it just doesnt add up.

Football is done if PGMOL heads dont roll after this.

Not got the energy anymore to keep sharing my utter disgust at what they are doing. PGMOL is corrupt and bent to the core.

This is squarely an agenda against us. Its so obvious, and the wider football community are once again doing what I expected. Trying to pitch us as whiners. Weve literally been docked a point and robbed of players. Im done with this shit game, and I hope these corrupt bastards get whats coming to them. I really hope Liverpool but the foot on them and sue their ass off.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5102 on: Today at 12:38:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
Another thing its highlighted is how much the Guardian is full of c*nts. No wonder people hate that paper.

I tried listening to their podcast the other day...such condescending twats I had to turn it off.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5103 on: Today at 12:39:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
Another thing its highlighted is how much the Guardian is full of c*nts. No wonder people hate that paper.

Its one pile of crap of a paper. The way they beg for donations, champagne socialist fakes.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5104 on: Today at 12:40:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:56:37 pm
Another thing its highlighted is how much the Guardian is full of c*nts. No wonder people hate that paper.

Wrong. You might not like him or her but you're just wrong. The Guardian are the only real good guys in the newspaper world in this country - sorry, you're just wrong.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5105 on: Today at 12:40:57 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:39:40 am
Its one pile of crap of a paper. The way they beg for donations, champagne socialist fakes.

Bullshit.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5106 on: Today at 12:41:42 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:39:40 am
Its one pile of crap of a paper. The way they beg for donations, champagne socialist fakes.
which UK newspaper would you say is the best for football reporting? (genuine question)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5107 on: Today at 12:43:06 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:37:09 am
no offense mate -- good bloody luck with that.  if anything, I'd expect the exact opposite.

Same thought.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5108 on: Today at 12:45:03 am »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:10:19 am
Its torygraph but this lad, well done for sticking to his principles!

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/10/03/liverpool-var-audio-pgmol-diaz-dutch-engineer-england/

Read on twitter it is like the trainee shadowing the pilot and co pilot and going lads, I think weve stalled and we are descending
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5109 on: Today at 12:52:04 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:57 am
Bullshit.

They were cosy asf with Chelsea during the transfer window. Proper Chelsea mouthpiece, and we know where Chelseas real funding comes from dont we.

Guardian is just an inconsistent talking head website now.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5110 on: Today at 12:53:19 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:37:09 am
no offense mate -- good bloody luck with that.  if anything, I'd expect the exact opposite.

Yep defo the opposite. They have a habit of doubling down in their bullshit with us, as demonstrated by upholding the Jones red / rejecting our appeal. Theyre evil.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5111 on: Today at 12:55:45 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 12:41:42 am
which UK newspaper would you say is the best for football reporting? (genuine question)

Honestly, I dont really know. I dont read much written football journalism. All generally seems shite and inconsistent to me. None of the mainstream papers expose the likes of Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea for what they are.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5112 on: Today at 12:55:57 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:37:14 am
animal on the pitch
player goes down with some kind of 'injury'
ball is 'flat'
some girl with big tits runs across the pitch with a cig in her mouth to raptorous applause from the crowd, oh, that was rubgy... but i think we get the point
dude chains himself to a goalpost in protest of his team being utter shit...
ref has a dodgy stomach

all reasons i've seen games stopped and that's just off the top of my head, im sure there's plenty more (in fact we've even seen players stop games)

can we stop with the bullshit of 'can't stop' a fucking game, it's horseshit, has always been horseshit, will always be horseshit

ref's can do pretty much fucking anything when it comes to stopping a game if they so feel the need

this wasn't incompetence or human error either, so can we stop with that shit

it was a choice made by offical/s that being aware that a goal was perfectly fine yet not awarded, that the game continue regardless - not error, not incompetence, a choice

planes have crashed cos of human error, planes have crashed cos of incompetence, and planes have crashed cos of choice, they were called kamikazes

as they say in sesame street - one of these things is not like the other and yes, a child should be able to see it


 ;D ;D ;D ;D
one more for the list - if a 2nd ball gets thrown onto the pitch
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5113 on: Today at 12:58:10 am »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Today at 12:45:03 am
Read on twitter it is like the trainee shadowing the pilot and co pilot and going lads, I think weve stalled and we are descending

More like "Guys, pull up, there's a mountain" "Erm what?!?!?!" BOOOOOM...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5114 on: Today at 12:59:35 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 12:55:45 am
Honestly, I dont really know. I dont read much written football journalism. All generally seems shite and inconsistent to me. None of the mainstream papers expose the likes of Man City, Newcastle and Chelsea for what they are.

If you don't think The Guardian have exposed and talked about this shit from the beginning, you know nothing about The Guardian mate. Check Squires alone, just Squires.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5115 on: Today at 12:59:47 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 12:40:25 am
Wrong. You might not like him or her but you're just wrong. The Guardian are the only real good guys in the newspaper world in this country - sorry, you're just wrong.

Its a good paper on the whole
Except the football coverage which is always a manc love fest.
For.a socialist paper they also have an unusually soft spot for corrupt arab dictatorships as well.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5116 on: Today at 01:00:36 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 12:59:47 am
Its a good paper on the whole
Except the football coverage which is always a manc love fest.
For.a socialist paper they also have an unusually soft spot for corrupt arab dictatorships as well.

God no. See my reply just before this.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #5117 on: Today at 01:00:40 am »
Quote from: swish on Today at 12:55:57 am

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
one more for the list - if a 2nd ball gets thrown onto the pitch

Unless its a fucking beachball of course.
