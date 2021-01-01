Dodgy as fuck this is. Nobody is convincing me there isn't something up here. The "off" that was said but not in the transcript after the word being put out in the statement that they called it onside but the mixup that it was just check over as they assumed it was an onside call, ha. Then for me is the biggest one where it is pointed out that the wrong decision was made but they just act dumb for around 10 seconds and then say they can't stop the game now. It also looks like we are missing some communication with the ref.



Now even if they couldn't stop it to award the goal they could to tell the managers and spurs may let us walk one in. Thing is they could stop it since they awarded a penalty after full time before and nobody cared because there was a hand ball just before.



The UAE paying them is a massive conflict of interest and something needs to be done here. I'm sure we can't prove anything but this is as obvious as it is likely to get.

