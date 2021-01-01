It amazes me that within a multi-billion dollar industry, and with new technology being introduced, the process wasn't to go to similar types of scenarios, such as ATC as you mention, and look for best practices. It is extreme incompetence.
It's so fucking basic, it's unbelievable. It reminds me of the worst Cockpit Voice Recorder transcripts of accidents caused by human error and poor Crew Resource Management. I will never forget Air France flight 447, where the (confused) pilot in command is pulling back on the stick whilst the aircraft is stalled and the other pilot, who has some grasp of the situation, is pushing forward but has absolutely no clue why the aircraft won't go nose down. They don't talk to each other about each other's understanding of the situation, what their real intentions are, and especially what each pilot is actually doing until the aircraft is about to smash into the water.
There should be a simple, standard communication protocol for VAR that is immune to misinterpretations.
Without thinking about it too much, just "Goal" or "no goal" would be a start. It's that fucking simple. How they make something so complicated that even after releasing the audio nobody really understands what the hell the VAR really meant is beyond belief.