« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref  (Read 86471 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,045
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4960 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:14:35 pm
Everyone's been giving him loads of praise and rightly so.

Next up for him, all expenses paid trip to Abu Dhabi to operate VAR over there.
;D
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online SpionBob

  • I have a signed Kenny Dalglish shirt on my wall-is that a bit gay?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • WITH JURGEN kLOPP WE WON IT 6 TIMES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4961 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm »
So what are the club going to do next?
Logged
Public enemy number one: On the RAWK watch list for offering alternative views, supporting Rafa and abusing ill informed WUMS with dubious agendas. Where's the crime in that? Victim of self-important mod with itchy finger.

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4962 on: Today at 09:40:07 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:37:05 pm
So what are the club going to do next?

Theres no way on earth they are going to push for a replay or points, like some think they should. It's utter fantasy.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4963 on: Today at 09:40:37 pm »

The media and the PGMOl successfully painted this as process issue when it's clear Darren England intentionally didn't want the goal to be awarded. Staying silent and pretending he doesn't know what's going on when the operator kept saying and repeating this is wrong but suddenly waking up magically when Oli tried to stop the game. I am fuming, he knew exactly what he was doing.
Logged

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,045
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4964 on: Today at 09:41:20 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:37:05 pm
So what are the club going to do next?
Still waiting on an official.

Can't say at this point other than ... we're taking (and/or biding?) our time.
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4965 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 09:40:07 pm
Theres no way on earth they are going to push for a replay or points, like some think they should. It's utter fantasy.
What do you think they will push for?
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4966 on: Today at 09:42:24 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:40:37 pm
The media and the PGMOl successfully painted this as process issue when it's clear Darren England intentionally didn't want the goal to be awarded. Staying silent and pretending he doesn't know what's going on when the operator kept saying and repeating this is wrong but suddenly waking up magically when Oli tried to stop the game. I am fuming, he knew exactly what he was doing.

So what could he have done once the referee had restarted the match. In my opinion the blame lies squarely on the ref and also on PGMOL for not using best practice to communicate.
Logged
#JFT97

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4967 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:27:07 pm
You would have thought that right at the beginning with the introduction of VAR they would have established the need to clearly communicate what the actual decision/recommendation of VAR was.

100%.  the casual nature of the communications is appalling.

they need to be scripted with NO ambiguity in the language:
 eg "Goal is good, repeat goal is good" ..... "No goal, repeat no goal, offside"

if they were running Air Traffic Control we'd all be fucking dead by now.
Logged

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4968 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:37:05 pm
So what are the club going to do next?

Nothing, maybe just ask for everyone to learn from this and be better. The club can't prove Darren England did it intentionally. It's clear he did but no way to prove it.
Logged

Online swish

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4969 on: Today at 09:43:16 pm »
Quote from: SpionBob on Today at 09:37:05 pm
So what are the club going to do next?

i would ask for the rest of the footage of the whole game, cos it cant make them sound like any more of a shit show than this clip
Logged

Online telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,711
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4970 on: Today at 09:46:20 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:38 pm
100%.  the casual nature of the communications is appalling.

they need to be scripted with NO ambiguity in the language:
 eg "Goal is good, repeat goal is good" ..... "No goal, repeat no goal, offside"

if they were running Air Traffic Control we'd all be fucking dead by now.

It amazes me that within a multi-billion dollar industry, and with new technology being introduced, the process wasn't to go to similar types of scenarios, such as ATC as you mention, and look for best practices. It is extreme incompetence.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online swish

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4971 on: Today at 09:46:25 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:38 pm
100%.  the casual nature of the communications is appalling.

they need to be scripted with NO ambiguity in the language:
 eg "Goal is good, repeat goal is good" ..... "No goal, repeat no goal, offside"

if they were running Air Traffic Control we'd all be fucking dead by now.

 :) :) :)

its when they know the goal is on-side, someone says the one word you should never use in onside is the word "Off" and that "Off" isnt even in the subtitles which is strange.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4972 on: Today at 09:46:48 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:36:45 pm
Absolute bollocks that the on field ref didnt know till half time. The moment he pauses and starts to bring the whistle to his mouth is exactly when the VAR tech is saying delay the game, delay the game, stop the game.

When was that. The game had restarted when the assistant told VAR to delay the game and we dont know if the referee heard any of this. In fact I dont think VAR communicate with the referee during normal play.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 655
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4973 on: Today at 09:48:38 pm »
Really a lot of this goes away if they are clear when the game is stopped what the question is they are answering. "Is there any reason not to give the goal?"

Seems so obvious I'm astounded something like this hasn't happened before now. Or maybe Al is right and it has.

It's an absolute shambles how stupid they sound.

Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4974 on: Today at 09:49:02 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:42:24 pm
So what could he have done once the referee had restarted the match. In my opinion the blame lies squarely on the ref and also on PGMOL for not using best practice to communicate.

The period that started when Spurs were given a free kick and the operator explaining to them trying to correct it. Where was Darren England at this period. I don't even speak English properly yet understood what the operator was saying yet two professional referees couldn't?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4975 on: Today at 09:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:45:01 pm
We need to move on.
Why?
The absolute worst words when an injustice has happened is move on. Its bad enough from outsiders, but from one of our own?

Fight on, not move on.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4976 on: Today at 09:50:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 09:42:38 pm
100%.  the casual nature of the communications is appalling.

they need to be scripted with NO ambiguity in the language:
 eg "Goal is good, repeat goal is good" ..... "No goal, repeat no goal, offside"

if they were running Air Traffic Control we'd all be fucking dead by now.

Thats exactly my view. The communication is pathetic. As you said, look how air traffic control communicate clearly, look how they do it in rugby.

Its the referees job to be in control of all decisions and he needs to make sure that he communicates clearly and that he also knows clearly what is being said to him.

The whole thing is amateurish and could be sorted very easily.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Adeemo

  • surreally arsed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,710
  • A.W.E.S.O.M.-O
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4977 on: Today at 09:52:39 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:46:48 pm
When was that. The game had restarted when the assistant told VAR to delay the game and we dont know if the referee heard any of this. In fact I dont think VAR communicate with the referee during normal play.

You can see how the video syncs with the audio. I think he can hear whats being said.
https://x.com/theredmentv/status/1709261624870109563?s=46
Logged
"I love the Pope, I love seeing him in his Pope-Mobile, his three feet of bullet proof plexi-glass. That's faith in action folks! You know he's got God on his side"

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4978 on: Today at 09:58:21 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:50:22 pm
Thats exactly my view. The communication is pathetic. As you said, look how air traffic control communicate clearly, look how they do it in rugby.

Its the referees job to be in control of all decisions and he needs to make sure that he communicates clearly and that he also knows clearly what is being said to him.

The whole thing is amateurish and could be sorted very easily.

No it's not in general. At other Premier League games it isn't. You are ignoring the fact that VAR officials knew the goal wasn't given , they ignored to communicate properly even the operator was shocked. Do you think that's how Darren England communicate at other games ?
Logged

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,372
  • Big in Japan
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34’ Son 36’ Gakpo 45+4’ og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4979 on: Today at 09:59:52 pm »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 09:46:20 pm
It amazes me that within a multi-billion dollar industry, and with new technology being introduced, the process wasn't to go to similar types of scenarios, such as ATC as you mention, and look for best practices. It is extreme incompetence.

It's so fucking basic, it's unbelievable. It reminds me of the worst Cockpit Voice Recorder transcripts of accidents caused by human error and poor Crew Resource Management. I will never forget Air France flight 447, where the (confused) pilot in command is pulling back on the stick whilst the aircraft is stalled and the other pilot, who has some grasp of the situation, is pushing forward but has absolutely no clue why the aircraft won't go nose down. They don't talk to each other about each other's understanding of the situation, what their real intentions are, and especially what each pilot is actually doing until the aircraft is about to smash into the water.

There should be a simple, standard communication protocol for VAR that is immune to misinterpretations.

Without thinking about it too much, just "Goal" or "no goal" would be a start. It's that fucking simple. How they make something so complicated that even after releasing the audio nobody really understands what the hell the VAR really meant is beyond belief.
Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4980 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:52:39 pm
You can see how the video syncs with the audio. I think he can hear whats being said.
https://x.com/theredmentv/status/1709261624870109563?s=46

Ive listened to that many times. Nothing was said to the referee after VAR said check complete etc. The referee blows his whistle immediately and the game restarts. The technician would not be talking to the referee as only the VAR can do this. Theres no evidence that the referee knew anything was wrong and VAR cannot correct a referees decision (once the referee blows his whistle then the game proceeds).
Logged
#JFT97

Online Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4981 on: Today at 10:03:26 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:59:54 pm
Ive listened to that many times. Nothing was said to the referee after VAR said check complete etc. The referee blows his whistle immediately and the game restarts. The technician would not be talking to the referee as only the VAR can do this. Theres no evidence that the referee knew anything was wrong and VAR cannot correct a referees decision (once the referee blows his whistle then the game proceeds).

and why is that considering the two VAR officials saw the goal wasn't given and flagged offside
Logged

Online Redwhiteandnotblue

  • God's spin doctor.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,966
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4982 on: Today at 10:04:03 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:42:24 pm
So what could he have done once the referee had restarted the match. In my opinion the blame lies squarely on the ref and also on PGMOL for not using best practice to communicate.

You must realise that the inexact use of language is deliberate?
Logged

Online RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4983 on: Today at 10:04:06 pm »
Right this is what will not happen, but what should happen and what has happened .

No replay of the game will happen, no points will be awarded to us...that's it.

The referee and those in charge of VAR refereeing on the night should not be given a yellow card or any such shite. They should have their refereeing license taken from them wiith immediate affect.

In other words, they are sacked with immediate affect for gross incompetence / misconduct whatevever you want to call it.

Won't happen though. Yellow card it is for VAR only 🙄
« Last Edit: Today at 10:11:48 pm by RF »
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4984 on: Today at 10:04:10 pm »
What gets me is the 'Daz' and 'mate' shite. They just sound like some lads sat at home playing FIFA. I bet they all go out on the piss together. Its unprofessional as fuck. This job should be serious. I'm being slightly facetious but they should take it as seriously as air traffic control. There's so much at stake, and so much money in the game.
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4985 on: Today at 10:04:55 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:59:54 pm
Ive listened to that many times. Nothing was said to the referee after VAR said check complete etc. The referee blows his whistle immediately and the game restarts. The technician would not be talking to the referee as only the VAR can do this. Theres no evidence that the referee knew anything was wrong and VAR cannot correct a referees decision (once the referee blows his whistle then the game proceeds).

They could if they wanted to, but they didnt have the guts to or didnt want to.

If they had, they would have been applauded afterwards for having the courage to rectify their massive mistake.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4986 on: Today at 10:06:11 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 09:01:38 pm
They've won 5 of the last 6 titles. They already have a system for cheating that works perfectly well, that ranges from accounts fiddling to leaning on governments. They don't need to fix matches. Fixing matches is amateur hour to these people.

Really? Despite all that they could barely beat us. Ofc they needed something extra to make sure they won.
Logged

Online stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,876
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4987 on: Today at 10:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:52:39 pm
You can see how the video syncs with the audio. I think he can hear whats being said.
https://x.com/theredmentv/status/1709261624870109563?s=46

Not sure how much the ref hears of this, but when he's halting the game for a short moment for the throw, I think he heard the tech guy say to delay the game. I think someone in the VAR room might have pushed the button to talk to the refs in the stadium, because when when the VAR says "Oli" Michael Oliver actually answers and says "Yeah?". Not sure whether he meant "Oli" as in Michael Oliver or "Oli" as the PGMOL-guy mentioned by the tech. Loads of open questions still here after that clip. I'd like to know what happened next. Did PGMOL-Oli just let it all slip and nobody in the VAR room mentioned it again? Almost can't see that happening as the tech guy seemed pretty upset by the fuck up. Surely, he didn't let this just go without asking wtf just happened. Hope the club stay on this and ask for the whole audio and way more info on what happened internally at PGMOL from the moment the fuck up was noticed until they put out their official statement after the match.
Logged

Online goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4988 on: Today at 10:07:14 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:59:54 pm
Ive listened to that many times. Nothing was said to the referee after VAR said check complete etc. The referee blows his whistle immediately and the game restarts. The technician would not be talking to the referee as only the VAR can do this. Theres no evidence that the referee knew anything was wrong and VAR cannot correct a referees decision (once the referee blows his whistle then the game proceeds).

Yes but if Rob's red button was active then the ref would have heard the whole conversation, including what the replay operator was relaying, i.e, delay the game. That tallys with him putting his whistle to his mouth. He then stops which suggests the possibility that he was then reacting to England saying that he can't do anything because the game has restarted,
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,783
  • The first five yards........
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4989 on: Today at 10:07:48 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:50:22 pm
Thats exactly my view. The communication is pathetic. As you said, look how air traffic control communicate clearly, look how they do it in rugby.

Its the referees job to be in control of all decisions and he needs to make sure that he communicates clearly and that he also knows clearly what is being said to him.

The whole thing is amateurish and could be sorted very easily.

Too much "mate this" and "mate that" and "cheers mate" -  and zero fucking clarity.

It's a small point in the wider scheme of things but all the "thanks mate" bollocks shows how it's all just a big Pals' Act.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4990 on: Today at 10:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:58:21 pm
No it's not in general. At other Premier League games it isn't. You are ignoring the fact that VAR officials knew the goal wasn't given , they ignored to communicate properly even the operator was shocked. Do you think that's how Darren England communicate at other games ?

Sorry Im not sure what you mean. VAR advises the referee but its then the referees decision. Yes Im sure that VAR have sometimes influenced the referee (like showing the still of Joness tackle). For offsides the referee will accept the VAR advice.

Is that how English communicated in other games? I dont know nor is that the important point. Yes his communication to the referee the Diaz goal was pathetic but its the referees responsibility to understand what he us being told before he blows his whistle to restart. Anyone listening to what English said would be confused..sorry could you tell me if theres any reason to overturn the infield decision which was offside and therefore no goal.
Logged
#JFT97

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,704
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4991 on: Today at 10:08:56 pm »
Dodgy as fuck this is. Nobody is convincing me there isn't something up here. The "off" that was said but not in the transcript after the word being put out in the statement that they called it onside but the mixup that it was just check over as they assumed it was an onside call, ha. Then for me is the biggest one where it is pointed out that the wrong decision was made but they just act dumb for around 10 seconds and then say they can't stop the game now. It also looks like we are missing some communication with the ref.

Now even if they couldn't stop it to award the goal they could to tell the managers and spurs may let us walk one in. Thing is they could stop it since they awarded a penalty after full time before and nobody cared because there was a hand ball just before.

The UAE paying them is a massive conflict of interest and something needs to be done here. I'm sure we can't prove anything but this is as obvious as it is likely to get.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:10:30 pm by MBL? »
Logged

Online Risto

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 249
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4992 on: Today at 10:09:04 pm »
Wouldn't 100% surprise me if Liverpool won the league this season, the season then gets voided as corruption within the game is then proved- the irony!
Logged

Online mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4993 on: Today at 10:10:49 pm »
At some point during this Michael Oliver can hear whats going on, because he says Yeah? In response to the Oli? from Darren England when responding to the Operator, as he clearly thinks theyre talking to him. So does the 4th official hear everything or was the button pressed at that moment, and if the 4th official hears it, what can the ref hear?
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." - Bill Shankly

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,136
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4994 on: Today at 10:11:06 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 10:04:10 pm
What gets me is the 'Daz' and 'mate' shite. They just sound like some lads sat at home playing FIFA. I bet they all go out on the piss together. Its unprofessional as fuck. This job should be serious. I'm being slightly facetious but they should take it as seriously as air traffic control. There's so much at stake, and so much money in the game.
Agreed. All a bit weird to be honest. Not sure what I was expecting, but it wasnt this.

Amateurish thats it, thanks Stockdam.
Logged

Online Saul Goodman

  • Superfluous apostrophe's are us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,292
  • Better call Saul!
    • Better Call Saul.
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4995 on: Today at 10:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Adeemo on Today at 09:52:39 pm
You can see how the video syncs with the audio. I think he can hear whats being said.
https://x.com/theredmentv/status/1709261624870109563?s=46

Someone will put better shots of the ref sync'd with the audio soon enough. The shots that we have seen when his face completely drops I think tie pretty well with timelines in this audio.
Logged

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,717
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4996 on: Today at 10:12:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:07:48 pm
Too much "mate this" and "mate that" and "cheers mate" -  and zero fucking clarity.

It's a small point in the wider scheme of things but all the "thanks mate" bollocks shows how it's all just a big Pals' Act.

Yep. Daz and mate and well done boys. Sounds like my 5 a side. Absolute tubes the lot of them
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,592
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: PL: Spurs 2 vs 1 Liverpool Diaz 34 Son 36 Gakpo 45+4 og 90+6. Assst ref
« Reply #4997 on: Today at 10:12:42 pm »
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 10:07:14 pm
Yes but if Rob's red button was active then the ref would have heard the whole conversation, including what the replay operator was relaying, i.e, delay the game. That tallys with him putting his whistle to his mouth. He then stops which suggests the possibility that he was then reacting to England saying that he can't do anything because the game has restarted,

We dont know what the referee heard. If you are referring to when Robertson was about to take the throw-in then its my assumption that the referee was talking to the linesman to clarify who the throw should be awarded to. I think you can hear somebody (the linesman) saying Red throw, red throw. The ref and his assistants would be talking during the game but VAR etc wouldnt be talking to the refI dont know this for certain.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:15:09 pm by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 120 121 122 123 124 [125]   Go Up
« previous next »
 